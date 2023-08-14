Marvel's Dark X-Men Assemble In New Preview

Marvel's New Dark X-Men are revealed in the latest Marvel Comics previews, which you can check out below!

Both the mutant nation of Krakoa and the X-Men's various teams were all decimated by the anti-mutant organization Orchis, and mutants were almost entirely banished from the Earth. The new "Fall of X" story arc is examining how the X-Men's forces are fighting back for mutant survival, and the new Dark X-Men book by Steve Foxe examines one unlikely candidate's attempt to fill the void with her own unique take on an X-Men squad...

WELCOME TO THE DARK X-MEN… HOPE THE WORLD SURVIVES THE EXPERIENCE! Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, MADELYNE PRYOR realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. HAVOK and GAMBIT have served on the team before…but never one that looks like this! And how does GIMMICK, breakout star of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet! Dark X-Men #1

Written by: Steve Foxe

Art by: Jonas Scharf, Frank Martin

Cover by: Stephen Segovia, Rain Beredo

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: August 16, 2023

The preview of Dark X-Men #1 shows Madelyne Pryor and Havok (aka Alex Summers) in the new Limbo Tower embassy established at the end of the Spider-Man/X-Men "Dark Web" crossover event. The death of Jean Grey at the Hellfire Gala touched her clone Madelyne and sparked a burning desire (no pun) to take the fight to Orchis – something that Havok (despite his codename) is hesitant to do. Orchis has made the terms of its deterrence protocols very clear: every rogue mutant found on Earth will be paid for with the blood of two innocent humans. We get several panels that reveal the collection of mystical beings that have started to take refuge inside Limbo Tower, including Nightcrawler's father Azazel, and Monet St. Croix's energy-leech brother, Emplate.

The final preview page for Dark X-Men #1 shows Madelyne and Alex entering a portal doorway in Limbo Tower that takes them to a secret chamber. Apparently, Madelyne stashed something in there, "Something I should have used the moment I heard Jean's psychic death scream."

We'll have to wait for Dark X-Men #1's release to find out what it is – but an initial guess may be Madelyne possesses the "Omega Wolverine" from X Lives/Deaths of Wolverine. Last seen, its skeletal remains were absorbed into Krakoa, where Madelyne could have retrieved them.

Dark X-Men #1 goes on sale this week at Marvel Comics.