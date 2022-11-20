The X-Men event Sins of Sinister will explore what happens when one of the Marvel Universe's most dangerous masterminds, Mister Sinister, finally gets what he's always wanted. Readers will enter a new Marvel universe created by Mister Sinister's schemes. Marvel has revealed a first look at what those plans create for some of Marvel's most recognizable characters. Taking place in three miniseries -- Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants, and Nightcrawlers — and three different time periods, each drawn by a different artist. Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti handle 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into Sinister's new future, respectively. Kieron Gillen (Immortal X-Men), Al Ewing (X-Men Red), and Si Spurrier (Legion of X) are writing Sins of Sinister.

In Year 10, Storm takes some stylistic cues from Magneto as she defends what remains of Arakko from Sinister, Captain Americafell victim to Sinister's corruption and a mutant chimera that melds Nightcrawler and Wolverine exists. In Year 100, a mysterious replacement for Cable's techno-organic arm, Nightcrawler's fate, and Sinister's new look. In Year 1000, two new characters debut and play pivotal roles in the event, Ironfire and Auntie Fortune. Plus, the return of Rasputin from Jonathan Hickman's House of X/Powers of X.

"Sinister's lurked around, being sinister for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares," Gillen explained. "Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister."

You can see these new designs below. On-sale information follows.

On Sale 1/25

SINS OF SINISTER #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/8

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD #1 (OF 3)

Written by AL EWING

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/15

NIGHTCRAWLERS #1 (OF 3)

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/22

IMMORAL X-MEN #1 (OF 3)