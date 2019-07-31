Marvel Debuts New X-Men Character That’s Five Different Mutants Combined

Today’s Powers of X offers a new vision of the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Universe. One slice of that future takes place 100 years after the X-Men first appeared and it involves a mysterious mutant named Rasputin. She has Colossus’s armored skin and Magik’s Soulsword (not to mention their name). She has Kitty Pryde phasing gifts, telepathic powers, and more. But how is all of this possible? SPOILERS for Powers of X #1 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia follow.

Powers of X takes place in four different eras. At 100 years into the future, we meet Rasputin, one of several mutants opposing the Man-Machine Ascendency that has taken control of the planet Earth. Rasputin is unlike the mutants of the modern Marvel Universe in that she is a Chimera, the third generation of designer mutants bred by Mr. Sinister for the specific purpose of fighting the forces of the Man-Machine Ascendancy. These Chimeras were created with the combined DNA of up to five different mutants, meaning they gained up to five different sets of powers.

In the case of Rasputin IV, she was made to inherit the metamorphic abilities of her namesake, Colossus. Kitty Pryde’s DNA is also in the mix, explaining Rasputin’s intangibility. Rasputin’s telepathic gifts come from Quentin Quire, the Omega Level mutant also known as Kid Omega. She also has X-23’s healing factor and Unus the Untouchable’s forcefield.

None of that explains how Rasputin became the wielder of the Soulsword, but the Soulsword has never been part of Magik’s mutant powers. It was created from her soul when was held captive by the sorcerer Belasco in Limbo and forced to train in the arcane arts.

After the fall of Krakoa and the rise of the Man-Machine Ascendancy, Rasputin works with a handful of other mutant survivors still living on Asteroid K near earth. Their cause seems hopeless, but a look at 1000 years into the future shows that all may not be lost as the Man-Machine Ascendancy has been wiped out and replaced by something new.

What do you think of Rasputin in Powers of X and the story of Sinister’s Chimeras? Let us know in the comments. Powers of X #1 is on sale now.

