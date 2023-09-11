Marvel Confirms Chris Claremont Is Back Writing Wolverine for New Series

Chris Claremont, the writer most associated with the X-Men, is returning to their world this spring to celebrate 50 years of Wolverine in Wolverine: Madripoor Nights. The writer behind classics like Days of Future Past and The Dark Phoenix Saga will team with artist Edgar Salazar, and the five-issue series will feature numerous variant covers from superstar artists, including Philip Tan, whose cover for the first issue was released alongside the announcement on Friday. Madripoor Nights is one of a number of projects designed to celebrate the popular mutant's 50th anniversary, with numerous Wolverine-centric books and events kicking off in January. Wolverine: Medripoor Nights #1 will be in stores this February.

The miniseries teams Wolverine with Captain America and Black Widow, evoking a 1990 story by Claremont in which the three appeared on an iconic Jim Lee cover and were billed as "together again for the first time." The Madripoor Nights cover retains the trio's period-accurate costumes, suggesting this story likely takes place around that time as well.

"Hard to believe, Bub, I've known Logan for 50 years!" Claremont said in a statement. "And Natasha was in the first Marvel story I ever wrote. This trip back to Madripoor reveals hidden truths about two of my favorite characters on the adventure that shaped their lives."

You can see Tan's cover below.

Here's how Marvel's announcement characterized Wolverine: Madripoor Nights:

Having defined the character for decades in his legendary work on Uncanny X-Men and helming the character's first solo adventures, there's no better creator to kick things off, and Claremont will mark the occasion by following up on the events of one of the his most beloved Wolverine tales: Uncanny X-Men #268. Featuring iconic artwork by Jim Lee, this blockbuster issue is a hallmark of 90s X-Men. The saga includes Wolverine's earliest meeting with Captain America during World War II as they team up to rescue a young Natasha Romanoff and connects it with a present-day Wolverine adventure where he fights alongside Black Widow in Madripoor. It's a one-issue masterpiece of epic storytelling, and now fans can experience a long-awaited sequel to this undisputed classic!

The five-issue limited series will be drawn by acclaimed artist Edgar Salazar, who got his claws bloody in the recent X-23: Deadly Regenesis series. Together, Claremont and Salazar will pick things up where Uncanny X-Men #268 left off as Captain America joins Wolverine and Black Widow in the dangerous streets of Madripoor to hunt down a planet-threatening weapon and…the multiple enemies looking to control it!

CLAREMONT, CAP, WIDOW, and WOLVERINE—TOGETHER AGAIN! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time, against a multitude of foes, including the Hand! You've been waiting for this one…and you'll never guess where it goes!

Of course, this is far from the only exciting throwback for Wolverine in 2024. The character is expected to appear in Deadpool 3, assuming it manages to get finished at some point. He will also be a major character in the revival of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, which is coming to Disney+.