Marvel Shadowland Daredevil Funko Pop Launches As An Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It will likely be some time before we see Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, but The Man Without Fear is making an appearance right here, right now as a new Funko Pop. It features Daredevil in his iconic Shadowland suit, and the only place you can pick one up is here at Entertainment Earth where it went up for pre-order today as an exclusive. Details about Shadowland can be found below followed by some additional, recently released Daredevil Funko Pop exclusives.

Shadowland was a 2010 Marvel crossover created by writer Andy Diggle and artist Billy Tan that had Daredevil at its focal point. During this time in Murdock's life, Matt found himself in the precarious position of being in charge of the ninja organization and using its members to strike down most of New York's criminal element with an iron fist. As time went on, with Daredevil seemingly falling deeper and deeper into the role of leader of the Hand, he donned a new darker costume and encountered his old archenemy, Bullseye. Rather than continuing their traditional dance, Murdock killed Bullseye and constructed a stronghold/prison in the center of Hell's Kitchen called "Shadowland". Piquing the interest of many New York superheroes, including the Avengers, folks began to worry about Murdock and were finally forced to confront him as events began to spiral out of control.

On a related note, last month saw the release of two Previews Exclusive Funko Pop figures for Marvel fans – Beta Ray Bill and King Daredevil! Both are up for pre-order now, and all of the details you need can be found below.

Beta Ray Bill! Previews Exclusive Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This figure is based on the 2021 self-titled comic series. Beta Ray Bill is a powerful Korbinite that is worthy of wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir. However, he has a hammer of his own – the mighty Stormbreaker – and this Pop depicts him holding it as it crackles with energy.

King Daredevil! Previews Exclusive Funko Pop – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This Funko Pop is inspired by the 2022 Daredevil series written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, It depicts the Man Without Fear aka Matt Murdock is his hooded costume as the King of The Fist.

Finally, the She-Hulk Daredevil Funko Pop was recently unveiled as a Funko Shop exclusive but has not been made available as of this writing. You can sign up to be notified here at the Funko website, You can also keep up with news on the next appearance of Daredevil in the MCU for the Daredevil: Born Again series that's headed to Disney+ at some point in 2024 or 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Arty Froushan playing Kingpin's associate, Harry. The supporting cast includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as the MCU Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher from Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles. Series directors include Micahel Cuesta (Dexter, Blue Bloods), Clark Johnson (Homicide: Life on the Street), and Jeffrey Nachmanoff (The Day After Tomorrow). Grainne Godfree and Jill Blankenship are writing the series, alongside Aisha Porter-Christie, David Feige, Devon Kliger, Thomas Wong, and Zachary Reiter.