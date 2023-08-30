300 Funko Pops: Come and Get Them

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Leonidas, Dilios, Queen Gorgo, and Xerxes Funko Pops from Zack Snyder's 300 film are on the way.

Zack Snyder's 2007 film 300 is an adaptation of Frank Miller's comic series that tells a fictionalized account of the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. In that battle, a small Greek force (mostly Spartan) commanded by Leonidas defended their homeland against invasion by a vastly larger Persian army headed by Xerxes, holding out for several days before being outflanked and annihilated in an epic last stand. Unfortunately, you'll have to defend the small mountain pass in your Funko collection with only two Spartan soldiers and Queen Gorgo. Then again, Xerxes is a Funko Pop Persian army of one.

Pre-orders for the Funko Pop Movies 300 collection can be found via the following links:

In related news, Zack Snyder's next film Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is coming to Netflix this December, and yes – director's cuts are planned. You can check out a synopsis of the film below and keep up with the latest news about the film right here.

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is coming on April 19, 2024.