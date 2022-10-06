Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.

Glimpses of the King Daredevil costume have been seen in the series and on tis covers but now we have a full look at it in all its glory. The biggest takeaways from the new costume is the addition of a hood to Daredevil's costume, covering the top of his head, but still allowing the horns to stick out naturally. There's also some armor shoulder pads added to the suit as well. King Daredevil also has a couple of ninja-like elements on the suit with wraps on his feet and a covering for the bottom of his face (not unlike what Elektra wears in her own Daredevil costume). Finally, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out Matt is sporting a huge beard these days. Check it out for yourself below!

"Matt realized that he needs to think bigger than just street crime, and so this is where that ramps up. There's a direct line from the accidental killing in our previous Issue #1 [to] where we are now," Zdarsky previously told CBR about his latest volume of Daredevil. "It definitely goes dark! It's about fate and decisions on a grand scale. Matt won't be swashbuckling here, he'll be fighting for his life! But, that being said, he's going to look really cool doing it."

You can find the cover and full solicitation for the next issue of Daredevil (with a glimpse of the King Daredevil costume) below.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Daredevil #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand.



RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022