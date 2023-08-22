It's Time To Go Funko Pop Yourself

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Immortalize yourself or a loved one in Funko Pop form with the new Pop! Yourself program.

Funko's slogan "everyone is a fan of something" certainly applies when the word "something" can be replaced with "themselves". That's where the new Pop! Yourself program comes in. The joy that celebrities feel when they see a Pop figure in their likeness can now be experienced by anyone with $30 to burn and access to the internet.

Initially available only at brick and mortar retail locations in Everett, WA and Hollywood, CA, fans can now visit the Pop! Yourself page on Funko.com and begin the process of creating a customized Funko Pop figure of themselves, friends, or loved ones. Plus, interchangeable accessories can be added to reflect interests.

According to Funko, the Pop! Yourself program has accounted for 20% of each brick and mortar store's overall sales since it launched in 2021, so expect the online version to be wildly popular. They also note that entertainment, sports and music collaborations are expected in 2024 to deliver more customization options.

"Launching on our Funko e-commerce site is the next logical step in bringing Pop! Yourself to our legions of fans and customers," said Dave Bere, vice president of Pop! Yourself. "We're celebrating our fans by putting them at the focal point of their own stories, preserving graduations, birthdays, baby reveals and more with a touch of Pop! magic!"

In conjunction with the Pop! Yourself announcement, Funko also launched a new Fan Rewards program, "offering members benefits such as fan experiences, discounts, sweepstakes and exclusive Funko merchandise. The program will continue to evolve, offering members a plethora of ways to earn points for benefits by interacting with content, connecting on socials, and being part of the collecting community." You can sign up right here. It's free to join!

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop news right here. Make sure to stay tuned to our Funko Pop Wednesdays page for the latest drops.