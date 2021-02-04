Immortal Hulk Artist Joe Bennett and Marvel Issue Statements Over Controversial Issue Art

✖

Marvel's Immortal Hulk #43 became a hot topic for all the wrong reasons thanks to a panel that was seen to future Anti-Semitic imagery, and now Marvel has released a statement on the matter. The artwork was created by Joe Bennett, who after people brought attention to the panel took to Facebook to apologize, saying it wasn't intentional but adding that he understands why it was offensive. Marvel's statement to CBR said they "fully acknowledged this mistake was missed on our side as well," and added that it will be corrected and removed in future printings and in the digital version.

As you can see in the image below, the background of a panel features Joe Fixit (currently in control of Bruce) at a jewelry store. The name of the store is written backward in the background and reads "Cronemberg's Jewery" with a Star of David below it. The combination of the Star and the text was quickly noticed on social media, and Bennett took to Facebook to explain what happened.

(Photo: Marvel)

"I’ve been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg. The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake – since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong," Bennett wrote.

"I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake. This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this. I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work," Bennett wrote.

You can find the official description for Immortal Hulk #43 below.

"New York City holds eight million people...and harbors one monster. A creature of chaos and anarchy, driven by rage and contempt for the structures of man. His criminal activities continue even while the beast is hidden in the skin of an ordinary human. But don’t be afraid, citizens. This radioactive disease has a cure. The U-FOES are here... and they’re going to kill the HULK. Say 'thank you.'"

Immortal Hulk is in comic stores now.