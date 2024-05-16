The Witcher Season 4: First Look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt Revealed

Our first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia has been revealed, courtesy of a leak from the production set of the show's fourth season. We have known since October of 2022 that the show's star Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role and being replaced Hemsworth. While we still don't have many official details on how or why this happened, we do finally have our first look at how Hemsworth will look as the monster slayer. And it's pretty similar to Henry Cavill. There is once again an outfit change for the new season, but it appears to be the same white wig Cavill used to adorn for the role.

The leak comes the way of Metro and SplashNews photo agency, and features a few shots of Liam as the character, including a few action shots, though it is not 100 percent clear if the latter is Liam or his stunt double. Whatever the case, there are shots of Liam in more casual Witcher attire and in full armor. There are also some shots of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg in there. Unfortunately, for fans, Liam is not in these shots, but Chalotra can be spotted wearing a mysterious hood.

Metro adds that Hemsworth was described as looking comfortable and casual on set, something the photos also reveal. Considering the anticipation and scrutiny the role swap is under, this may surprise some. As for the images, they can be seen here.

The show and Hemsworth haven't addressed the change a whole lot since it was announced. At the time it was announced, Hemsworth revealed himself as a fan of the series, which in turn meant he was excited to step into the role.

"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," said Hemsworth. "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher Season 4 just beginning production this spring, there is still no word of a release date. That said, the current expectation is it will release sometime next year.