DC Reveals Ramona Fradon Tribute Story

DC is paying tribute to legendary comic artist Ramona Fradon, following her passing in February. The publisher has unveiled a two-page story honoring Fradon and her work across the DC Universe, titled "Ramona & Me". "Ramona & Me", which is being published in DC's May 14th books, is written by DC editor Brittany Holzherr with art by June Brigman and Roy Richardson. The story sees Holzherr recount some of her memories of Fradon, including bonding over one of her creations, Rex Mason / Metamorpho, heading to the big screen in 2025's Superman movie.

"Ramona's body of work entertained generations of comics fans who grew up on her artistry on The Brave and the Bold, Aquaman, Super Friends, and more," Jim Lee said in a statement. "Not only did she co-create Aqualad—she also brought into this sad, gray world arguably one of the most colorful, odd, and powerful superheroes in the DC Universe in Metamorpho—a character who always freaked me out when I was a young kid reading DC Comics! Even after recently retiring this year at the sage age of 97, Ramona's passion for comics never waned, as her presence was a highlight at many comic cons. Ramona's legacy is one of creativity, dedication, and timeless characters. Rest in power, Ramona. Your work, creations, and influence will live on!"

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Fradon had a prolific career in the comic space, spanning from her debut in 1950 through her retirement in 2024. This largely included work at DC, which included co-creating Metamorpho and Aqualad and illustrating Plastic Man, Freedom Fighters, and Super Friends. She then took over as artist on the strip Brenda Starr, Reporter, from 1980 through 1995. She officially retired rom the industry just prior to her passing, after years of doing commissions and sketch art.

"After an extremely long run in the comic industry, at 97 Ramona has decided it's time for her to retire," Catskill Comics shared in January about Fradon's retirement. "She will no longer be doing commissions. She apologizes to all the fans who have been waiting patiently on her wait list to get one. She did say though from time to time she'll do a drawing or two to put up for sale on the website."

Who Is DC's Metamorpho?

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in The Brave and the Bold #57, Rex Mason is an adventurer and archaeologist who accidentally gets exposed to a radioactive meteorite and turned into Metamorpho, the Element Man. Able to shape-shift into virtually any element or combination of elements, Metamorpho uses his powers to fight alongside The Outsiders, the Justice League, and The Terrifics. The character will be played by Anthony Carrigan in James Gunn's Superman movie.

"I certainly think that at least in the source material, Metamorpho, when he was transformed into his superhero state, I think he was very reluctant to have it because he felt like he was a freak and he felt like he was no longer who he was," Carrigan explained in an interview last year. "I can certainly kind of relate to that, in terms of my alopecia. So, that's definitely something that I'll be channeling and am excited to bring to the character itself."

"Especially with something of this magnitude, it can be very easy to get in your head and get psyched out," Carrigan added. "But at the end of the day, you just try to find truth with the character, and align yourself as much as you can with what you're saying, and try not to forget your lines."