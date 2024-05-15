Superman: DC's Scott Snyder Reveals New Details About Comic Creator Set Visit

DC's Man of Steel is headed to the big screen again next year, with the debut of James Gunn's Superman movie. The film has been in production for several months now, with Gunn sharing a number of behind-the-scenes updates. That includes the recent news that a number of comic creators who have worked on books tied to the film's characters were invited to Superman's set — and now we have one account of that visit. In a recent post on his Substack, DC writer Scott Snyder shed a bit of light on his experience on the Superman set visit, as well as a few details about what was filmed that day.

"It's this whole sort of soundstage set up almost in the middle of rural Georgia," Snyder writes in part. "It just pops up out of nowhere, these 30 big soundstages, and it's awesome. There's this whole little town built up around it and we got to go on the set. I've never been on a movie set in earnest before. And as soon as we got there, David [Corenswet] came out dressed as Superman in the full suit to say hello and fist bumped us. And it was honestly one of those thrilling moments that you get chills where I had no idea we were actually going to get to meet them and meet them in costume. And then [Nicholas Hoult] came out in Lex dress and was like, "What are you guys, none of you wearing LexCorp shirts?" because we were all wearing Superman shirts given to us by DC. And it was very, very funny. And they were both incredibly kind and said very nice things about the comics and about DC and all of it. And James Gunn came out and was just the biggest fan of comic books from go. You could see he took time just to talk to John Ostrander, which was so nice, and to pull him aside and talk to him about the creation of Mr. Terrific, because it was the anniversary of Mr. Terrific."

"It was just such a good time," Snyder continued. "We all got along great. We got to see a scene being filmed that involves Superman and Lex that was awesome and it had stunts. And then we got to see some of the conceptual material and it was just fantastic. And the thing I can say without giving anything away or without any spoilers is everybody involved in this is a true fan of Superman, of the legacy of the character, and of the comics in a really big way."

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.