DC Super Powers Toy Line Inspires New Variant Covers

DC's heroes and villains are about to hit the shelves in a timeless way. On Wednesday, DC unveiled the first look at a string of variant covers for their August books, which are inspired by the iconic DC Super Powers toy line. The DC Super Powers covers will be included on Batman #151, Gotham City Sirens #1, Green Lantern: War Journal #12, Nightwing #117, Power Girl #12, Superman #17, The Flash #12, and Titans #14.

Each of the DC Super Powers variant covers displays a figure of the character, designed and sculpted by toy designer Jason Geyer. Geyer is one of the leading historians of the original Kenner Super Powers toy line and the cofounder of Raving Toy Maniac and Action Figure Insider. Additionally, the spot illustrations on the covers are designed by original 1980s Super Powers product artist Alex Saviuk.

What Is DC Super Powers?

Kenner was awarded the DC toy license in 1982 and developed a line of Super Powers toys that complemented DC's long-running Super Friends Saturday morning cartoon show. The design of the Super Powers figures was based on the iconic 1982 DC Comics Style Guide, which featured the art of José Luis García-López, and additional art was created for the Kenner Super Powers product line by DC artist Alex Saviuk.

The Kenner line of DC action figures was in stores from 1984 to 1986, comprising three waves of figures. Each figure had an "action mechanism" hidden inside that activated upon moving a figure's arms or legs. Forty years later, the Super Powers collection has remained an in-demand line for collectors, with an extensive revival by McFarlane Toys in stores now!

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at DC's DC Super Powers variant covers!