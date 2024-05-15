Marvel Announces Dazzler Solo Series Ahead of Rumored Deadpool & Wolverine Appearance

Dazzler is setting off on a musical world tour in a new X-Men spinoff series. Alison Blaire is an accomplished musician and proud member of the X-Men, and she's had to juggle both of her responsibilities throughout her Marvel tenure. Readers back in the 1980s will remember Marvel's long-running Dazzler series, as well as her pivotal story arcs and many makeovers throughout the years, such as during Brian Michael Bendis' All-New X-Men and Uncanny X-Men, which teased Dazzler's future as President of the United States. Dazzler will take part in the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch with a new solo series.

After teasing Dazzler and Storm solo series and Storm's addition to the Avengers roster, Marvel officially revealed the creative team on Dazzler, a four-issue miniseries launching in September. Dazzler comes from writer Jason Loo (Sentry, Infinity Paws) and Marvel newcomer artist Rafael Loureiro. The comic will follow Dazzler as she looks to inspire a new generation of fans during a musical tour, spreading a message of love and acceptance one sold-out show at a time. Joining her on this adventure are some of her fellow mutants – head of security Domino, personal guard Strong Guy, one-man roadie Multiple Man, drummer Shark-Girl, and expert publicist Wind Dancer.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Is Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While Dazzler certainly has her legion of loyal fans, it is interesting that Marvel has chosen her to headline a solo series. Part of that could come from Dazzler's rumored appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, with pop star Taylor Swift rumored to be playing Dazzler alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy spoke about the Swift rumors, and teased that fans will definitely be surprised by all of the cameos once the film hits theaters.

"I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer," Levy replied. "You know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that. I will say as I said earlier here at CinemaCon. The proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie is fabulous. Because no one will ever know the truth until July 26th."

What is Marvel's Dazzler series about?

OUT & PROUD AS A MUTANT AND BACK ON THE ROAD! Dazzler, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun…

"Rafael and I are giving everyone backstage access to the greatest show of the decade: the Dazzler World Tour!" Loo said. "Sounds exciting? Not for Dazzler when she's facing tons of pressure from all sorts of people trying to cancel her shows. But she's not going down without a fight."

"Ever since I can remember, I've been crazy about two things: music and drawing comics. To think that I would be able to combine both passions in my Marvel debut is beyond my wildest dreams. Not only that, but with such an amazing X-Men character as Dazzler—I absolutely had to jump at the chance!" Loureiro shared. "When I read Jason's script, I kept thinking to myself 'Oh, I'm gonna have so much fun with this!' Now, Dazzler has a special place in my heart, and I can almost hear her singing inside my head with every page that I draw. I'm honored to be a part of this project, bringing her into the spotlight for all readers and lifting her to her rightful place as a super star!"

Dazzler #1 goes on sale September 18th.