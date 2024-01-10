Luke Cage Gets His Own Hulkbuster Armor

Sweet Christmas! Mayor Cage wages war on a Spider-Man villain in Luke Cage: Gang War #3.

By Cameron Bonomolo

It takes a Hulkbuster to be a gangbuster. Crime lords like the Kingpin and Tombstone have plunged New York into an all-out gang war, forcing Mayor Luke Cage to uphold former Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Act — even as the turf war escalates across the entire city. But when Alistair Smythe unleashed an army of Spider-Slayers, Cage donned a stealth suit and assembled a new vigilante team to defend the city: his wife Jessica Jones, the former Iron Fist (and currently powerless) Danny Rand, and the duo Cloak and Dagger. 

This week's Luke Cage: Gang War #3 begins with Smythe's giant Spider-Slayers attacking the mayor's office as he plots to take over New York while the city is at its most vulnerable. The skyscraper-sized robots prove to be too formidable for Cage and Cloak, who are on the frontlines despite being in violation of the Anti-Vigilante Act. His "secret identity" blown, Cage tells police officers on scene that they can arrest him after he's stopped Smythe.

luke-cage-gang-war-3.png

If Cage can penetrate the robots' armor and destroy the circuitry, he can neutralize the Spider-Slayers. The unofficial defenders arrive to help Cage against the Spider-Slayers... only for Smythe to activate a legion of (human-sized) robots. Outgunned, Danny realizes the heroes can't win fighting hand to hand and returns to the Rand Corporation to retrieve a secret weapon. Danny's company funded a tech firm out of Tokyo that convinced him to build a robo-suit that may or may not be operational. 

As the Spider-Slayers overwhelm Team Cage and New York's finest, the heroes marvel at the sight of Cage piloting a giant suit of armor he calls "the Cagebuster." With it, he'll have a helping hand from Spider-Man when Luke Cage: Gang War #4 concludes writer Rodney Barnes and artist Ramon Bachs' four-issue Gang War tie-in on February 21.

luke-cage-gang-war-cagebuster.png

Gang War Reading List (2024)


January 2024

  • Amazing Spider-Man #41
  • Daredevil: Gang War #2
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #15
  • Amazing Spider-Man #42
  • Spider-Woman #3
  • Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #2


February 2024

  • Daredevil: Gang War #3
  • Amazing Spider-Man #43
  • Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #3
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #16
  • Luke Cage: Gang War #4
  • Spider-Woman #4
  • Amazing Spider-Man #44


March 2024

  • Daredevil: Gang War #4

