Marvel Gang War: Jessica Jones Reacts to New Luke Cage Costume

SWEET CHRISTMAS! As Gang War erupts across New York City, Mayor Luke Cage has been fighting to repeal former Mayor Wilson Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Act: a law against superheroes like Spider-Man and his team of street-level vigilantes She-Hulk, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales, and Daredevil. But in Luke Cage: Gang War #1, the bulletproof former Hero for Hire did what Mayor Cage cannot: hit the streets. Spider-Man's old enemy Alistair Smythe, a.k.a. Spider-Slayer, is supplying robotic robbers with high-tech weaponry and Adamantium alloy-coated bullets that nearly penetrated Cage's unbreakable skin... so Cage had his friend, Miss Estelle, fashion him a stealth suit to disguise his identity. Mayor Cage may be sidelined by the law, but Vigilante Cage is on the front lines of Gang War.

After recruiting Cloak and Dagger to his team, the undercover Cage sets his sights on breaking up an arms factory in Hudson Yards. His next recruits: his wife, Jessica Jones, and his best friend, martial artist Danny Rand, who has been without the Iron Fist since Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon. Marvel Comics has released a peek at Luke Cage: Gang War #2, and with it, Jessica's reaction to Cage's new costume.

"Love what it does for the torso," Jessica says as Cage battles Smythe's new generation of Spider-Slayers. "Contours the thighs... not to mention the butt. So although I thought we agreed to let me dress you, I approve."

Elsewhere in Gang War, Daredevil — the former assassin Elektra Natchios — is defending Hell's Kitchen from new gang The Heat; the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman has called dibs on gang lord Diamondback for throwing in with Hydra; Miles Morales is facing the anti-super Cape Killers task force as the Hobgoblin targets Brooklyn; and Spider-Man finds an unlikely ally in Tombstone after Madame Masque faked her death and took out Hammerhead when she made her move against Count Nefaria and the Maggia.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS! This city needs a hero more than it needs a mayor! In the midst of a turbulent GANG WAR, Luke Cage goes undercover and takes his battle to the streets to track down a new generation of SPIDER-SLAYERS. But he won't be alone: CLOAK & DAGGER, JESSICA JONES and DANNY RAND guest-star!

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2

Written by: Rodney Barnes

Art by: Ramon Bachs

Cover by: Caanan White

On sale: 12/13