Marvel Gang War: Spider-Man Villains Form a Shocking Alliance

As New York's crime families wage all-out war, actual family feuds are brewing in Marvel's crossover event Gang War. Over in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker is caught between two feuding families: Tombstone and his daughter, the Beetle, are in the crosshairs of Richard and Wilson Fisk, the former Kingpin of Crime. With the Lincolns and the Fisks vying for control over the Upper East Side, the Hobgoblin is making moves on Brooklyn — the home borough of Miles Morales. Meanwhile, the Morales family is about to have a feud of its own...

The latest issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man ended with the Hobgoblin hiring Miles' uncle — Aaron Davis, a.k.a. the Prowler — to kill Brooklyn's Spider-Man. Hobgoblin offered Davis a briefcase full of cash to help him with his "little spider problem," which is a reversal of what happened way back in Spider-Man #234: after Aaron found himself on Earth-616, he suited up as the Iron Spider and hired Hobgoblin, Electro, Sandman, the Spot, and Bombshell to form a new Sinister Six to steal a S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier. That's when Miles learned his uncle was back from the dead, and when Miles and teen-team the Champions thwarted the plot, Aaron seemingly fell to his death during the subsequent battle.

But Aaron survived and renounced his life of crime... only to get back in the game as the Prowler. After Aaron became lost in an alternate reality — he wound up on Earth-9375, where Miles' evil clone, Selim, reigned over the Empire of the Spider – he reunited with his nephew and they returned home to Earth-616. The previous volume of Miles Morales: Spider-Man ended with Miles and his uncle Aaron on good terms, so is the Prowler friend or foe?





That's the question in this week's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14, which sees Hobgoblin and Prowler hire more muscle to lay claim to Brooklyn: the Enforcers. In a sneak peek (above), Prowler offers Ox, Fancy Dan, and Montana the briefcase filled with cash and tells them what they have to do in exchange: "Kill Spider-Man." Meanwhile, as the Hobgoblin assembles an army, Miles and his mentors Misty Knight and Colleen Wing have their hands full with Hightail and the Cape Killers: newcomer Jade Jackson, a.k.a. Gust, and Miles' recurring foe, the Scorpion. It all leads to the giant-sized Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300 in March 2024.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #14 is on sale December 27 from Marvel Comics.