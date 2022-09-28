NBA G League Announces Marvel Super Hero Day

Marvel Super Hero Day is coming to the NBA G League as both companies celebrated another season. On social media, the league announced which teams would be participating for the 2022-23 season. There are themed jerseys, and custom comics for the fans that make the trip out to see their favorite teams. Marvel also works with Minor League Baseball to promote games as well. Just like the MiLB situation, there are limited edition merchandise opportunities. Black Panther fans will be especially thrilled to hear that the comics given out during these games will see King T'Challa and his allies doing battle alongside the G Leaguers themselves. Check out the post for yourself right here!

"The NBA G League is thrilled to announce a partnership with Marvel for the 2022-23 season, as 16 different teams will host a Marvel Super Hero Day," as it reads on Twitter. "Make sure to get your tickets for a game filled with themed jerseys and fun giveaways"

Wakanda Forever! Fans attending their favorite team's Marvel Super Hero™ Day will receive a custom comic book story featuring King T'Challa aka Black Panther and their G League team in action. pic.twitter.com/3hmqj1ojvA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) September 27, 2022

NBA G League talked about the initiative with a surprise for fans who attend. "Wakanda Forever! Fans attending their favorite team's Marvel Super Hero Day will receive a custom comic book story featuring King T'Challa aka Black Panther and their G League team in action Each team will receive a limited-edition collection of 3,000 custom comic books to give away to fans in attendance," they wrote.

"Additional details surrounding team activations and their respective dates will be shared by the G League teams on an ongoing basis, with the league set to promote and amplify the activations on its social media channels (@nbagleague) throughout the season," G League said in a release. "The 2022-23 NBA G League season tips off on Friday, Nov. 4"

Full List of Participating G League Teams

Austin Spurs

Birmingham Squadron

Cleveland Charge

Delaware Blue Coats

Fort Wayne Mad Ants

G League Ignite

Grand Rapids Gold

Iowa Wolves

Raptors 905

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Salt Lake City Stars

Santa Cruz Warriors

Stockton Kings

Westchester Knicks

Windy City Bulls

Wisconsin Herd

Will you be catching Marvel Super Hero Day in your area? Let us know down in the comments!