NBA 2K23 Shares Clothing Brands Available This Year





NBA 2K23 revealed the clothing brands available in the game this year. Over the years, customizing your MyPlayer has become a major factor in every 2K release. This year, that's not slowing down as the game is bringing in even more brands. Streetwear favorites like Just Don, The Marathon Clothing, and Pasta mix with your usual heavy hitters like Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Under Armor. But, there's also been a distinct shift to the kind of boutique wear that has caught on among younger players. (I'll never forget the first time I saw someone catch a green release in a pair of Crocs.) So, check out what 2K is bringing to the hardwood this year before 2K Day gets rolling next week.

"All aboard! NBA 2K23 is ready to set sail on Current Gen consoles, and you don't want to miss your chance to stay on this year's luxury cruise liner. Last year, NBA 2K22 introduced an all-new Neighborhood, taking place on the Cancha Del Mar. The vessel sailed through uncharted waters, taking you and fellow hoopers on scenic excursions and hosting whale-sized events. The Neighborhood will once again call a luxury liner home in NBA 2K23, but the Cancha Del Mar has been replaced by The G.O.A.T. Boat."

"Coming to a dock near you on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, The G.O.A.T. Boat is about to make its maiden voyage. This year, we've made a handful of enhancements to the Neighborhood by increasing the number of total courts, implementing no-wait gameplay options, and more. Below, we've detailed these refinements and can't wait for you to experience them for yourself!"

2K droppeed a synopsis ahead of 2K Day: "Become the MVP of the league with NBA 2K23 Championship Edition on PS5! Play as some of the biggest names in the NBA or write your own legacy in MyCAREER. Redefine the game as you put together your dream team in MyTEAM and develop your skills on the court with authentic gameplay in this iconic basketball video game. Make your name in The City, the most expansive online basketball world yet (for PS5™), or embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey (for PS4™) aboard the cruise ship. No matter the journey, be ready to call next alongside the best ballers in the biggest basketball community."

