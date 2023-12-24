Marvel Reveals New Iron Man Armor

Part of the fun with any superhero is the multitude of costumes and variations introduced throughout their lengthy adventures, and few characters have as many different iterations as Marvel's Iron Man. Over the past year or two, the character has been in the midst of a more back-to-basics era, but The Invincible Iron Man writer Gerry Duggan just gave fans a first look at one of Iron Man's sleekest armors yet. On Substack, Duggan provided the first look at the Mark 72: Mysterium armor, which will debut in upcoming issues and will grace the cover of Invincible Iron Man #16, and the armor itself was created by Pepe Larraz.

Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri have been building towards the new armor over the course of the run, as when the series started the character was more "ground level". The story would lead to Tony getting a new stealth armor called the Mark Nil, but he would later face issues with Orchis utilizing his technology for the sentinel program.

(Photo: Marvel)

That's where the Mysterium armor comes in, and that armor will be showcased not just in this series but also in the upcoming Bloodhunt event. Larraz will be working on that series and needed to start work on the event before the armor was actually designed. That led to Larraz designing the armor, and you can check it out in the image above.

(Photo: Marvel)

"When we commenced Jed, and Tom and everyone on the Avengers team accommodated us by using the Mark Nil and our status quo, and we were grateful they did. we hope you all enjoyed the show," Duggan wrote. "Pepe Larraz needed to start next year's big event BLOODHUNT before we had designed the armor in Iron Man for our third act. We were always building towards the MARK 72: Mysterium Armor in our story, and because Pepe was going to need to draw it first, and because he and I have a pretty good shorthand, we were thrilled he could design it."

Bloodhunt will see the world put into constant darkness, and a massive army of vampires seize the opportunity to stake their claim on the world. It will be up to a group of Marvel's best and brightest to stem the tide, with The Avengers front and center in the conflict.

"Much like CIVIL WAR and SECRET INVASION, BLOOD HUNT is a story that has been naturally building across Marvel's comics over the last few years (and some even older stories), and it all comes to a head this May as Jed connects all the dots," Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski said. "As the series unfolds, readers will be able to uncover clues and go back and put the pieces together to see just how high the stakes are for our beloved characters. Pun intended." You can find the official description for Invincible Iron Man #16 below.

"D-Day is here and there is absolutely a main event: Iron Man vs. Feilong! Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you've ever seen! Plus: Tony gets some new suits! LEGACY #666"

The Invincible Iron Man #16 lands in comic stores on March 20th, 2024.

What do you think of Iron Man's new armor?