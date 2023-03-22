Marvel Teases Stark Sentinels in X-Men and Invincible Iron Man

The Rise of Stark Sentinels is coming for the X-Men and Iron Man. Sentinels have been a plague for mutants since the X-Men first debuted. They've taken a backseat in recent years since the X-Men relocated to their island nation of Krakoa. However, a new iteration of Sentinels is on the way, and their appearance will tie into Marvel's ongoing Invincible Iron Man series, as well as the upcoming X-Men event Fall of X. Writer Gerry Duggan is penning both X-Men and Invincible Iron Man, and fans will get their first look at the Stark Sentinels in Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1.

The X-Men villain Feilong, member of the anti-mutant organization Orchis, gains control of Tony Stark's business empire Stark Unlimited, and will use its resources to build Stark Sentinels to use against the X-Men. Iron Man is forced to step up to help the X-Men defeat these creations, but there is also the possibility that Iron Man joins the X-Men in the Fall of X. June and July issues of X-Men and Invincible Iron Man will follow these story arcs, which also include a new suit of armor for Tony Stark and repercussions for the Hellfire Gala.

Marvel Reveals Covers and Details for June and July's X-Men and Invincible Iron Man

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #23

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 6/7

Feilong has devoted Iron Man's technology to build the next generation of Sentinels! These upgraded versions are as hard to beat as old Shellhead himself and are fully devoted to crushing the X-Men!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 6/7

Tony Stark is in dire need of a win! But how does he plan to get ahead? By building a new suit of armor! The suit's first objective? Infiltrate and destroy Stark Industries!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)