Marvel Previews Iron Man Wedding Issue

Tony Stark is getting ready to tie the knot. In the pages of this week's Invincible Iron Man #10, Iron Man and Emma Frost will get married before the masses as the duo works through the Fall of X. Though it has yet to be seen if the marriage is something that has legs within the Marvel lore, it's being promoted as a major event. With the nuptials just days away, Marvel has released a preview of the upcoming book—keep scrolling to see the first few pages of the comic!

"Neither seems like the marrying type," Invincible Iron Man writer Gerry Duggan previously told IGN of the story arc. "Why this works, and how this works and how much fun this is whether their marriage works or not will need to be seen to be believed and you'll have to buy it to find out. They certainly don't seem like they're ready to be married to anyone, let alone to each other, but life can change quickly. While both are image-conscious public figures, I have to say I don't know that either would care what the public thinks. Love is love. That said, while they have little in common, they are both capitalists with a capital 'C,' so perhaps that's a commonality that will allow their marriage to thrive."

Invincible Iron Man #10

LEGACY #660

"You are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost… Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras!"

Written by: Gerry Duggan

Art by: Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza

Cover by: Lucas Werneck

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: September 27, 2023