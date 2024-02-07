Previously on X-Men... Professor X (Cedric Smith), left comatose after an attack on his life by the anti-mutant government agent Henry Peter Gyrich (Barry Flatman), was taken off-planet for life-saving treatment by Empress Lilandra (Camilla Scott) of the Shi'ar Empire. The 1997 series finale of X-Men: The Animated Series ended with the X-Men — Cyclops (Norm Spencer), Jean Grey (Catherine Disher), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Jubilee (Alyson Court), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (Tony Daniels), Rogue (Lenore Zann), and Morph (Rob Rubin) — without their leader.

27 years later, what happened next will be revealed in March's X-Men '97 #1 — the official prelude comic set between the events of the "Graduation Day" series finale and the upcoming X-Men '97 animated series revival on Disney+. The five-issue limited series, which was created in collaboration with X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo, is written by Steve Foxe (Dark X-Men, Dead X-Men) with art by Salva Espín (X-Men '92).

Marvel Comics has released a new X-Men '97 #1 wraparound variant cover (above) from artist Russell Dauterman (X-Men Red, Marauders), showing the Xavier-less team of X-Men that now includes the time-traveling mutant Bishop alongside original members Wolverine, Storm, Beast, Rogue, Gambit, Jean Grey, Jubilee, and Cyclops.

"X-Men: The Animated Series was everything to me as a kid, and sparked my love of the X-Men and comics — I wouldn't be a comic book artist without it," Dauterman said of the cover. "This piece is based on an X-Men: The Animated Series fan art I did a decade ago—the fan art that got me hired at Marvel! Now, it's completely redone as an official cover to celebrate the new show. Absolutely thrilled to do this piece, and can't wait for '97!"

Original X-Men: TAS cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister) reprise their roles from the '90s series; returning cast members Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alyson Court (Jubilee), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) voice new characters. Newcomers to X-Men '97 include Ray Chase as Cyclops (replacing the late Norm Spencer), Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Holly Chou as Jubilee, A.J. LoCascio as Gambit, Gui Agustini as Sunspot, and Matthew Waterson the X-Men's new leader: Magneto (taking over from the late David Hemblen).

X-MEN '97 #1 (of 5)

Written by: Steve Foxe

Art by: Salva Espín

Cover by: Todd Nauck

Variant cover by: Russell Dauterman

On sale: 3/27

THE OFFICIAL PRELUDE TO THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED DISNEY+ SHOW! The X-Men are back – and the '90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to the upcoming X-Men '97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series – don't miss out!



Marvel Studios' X-Men '97: The Animated Series premieres later this year on Disney+.