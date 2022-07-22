Fans React to X-Men 97's Magneto Twist
Marvel Studios is bringing the mutants back into the fold. Developed under the Marvel Animation division, X-Men '97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This series is a direct sequel as well, as the storylines will continue where the original show left off. Fans got a deeper look at the project during Marvel Animation's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, including some official still images that revealed the team's line-up: Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Jubilee. Joining the ranks will be Cable, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Morph as they battle the Hellfire Club of Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw. In a twist, this iteration of the X-Men will be led by their usual arch-enemy: Magneto.
Magneto is “the new leader of the X-Men,” in X-Men ‘97. #SDCC https://t.co/taavQtaKjd pic.twitter.com/Cp2Q7sHs13— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 22, 2022
This news took the internet by storm. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Welcomed Change
prevnext
finally something refreshing— kate bishop's pizza (@clairospizza) July 22, 2022
Shock!
prevnext
HUH?!!!!— Joe 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@BuckyBarnesATL) July 22, 2022
Canonical Sense
prevnext
As he should be with how the show ended in 97! Did none of yall watch it?!?! its literally on Disney plus Charles leaves with lalandra to space.— Jester8426 (@Jester8426) July 22, 2022
Not a Fan of the Threads
prevnext
Why’d they give him such a bad suit?— J-R3MI BARNES (@JEBTheMasterMC) July 22, 2022
Which Timeline?
prevnext
So is this the same universe as the iLLUMINATI in MoM?— Ya Boi (@Fiction_Fights) July 22, 2022
New Name Imminent?
prevnext
So it's M-Men? 😅— NoobMaster69 (@MRifqiFarisi) July 22, 2022
Gasp!
July 22, 2022prev