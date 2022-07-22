Fans React to X-Men 97's Magneto Twist

Marvel Studios is bringing the mutants back into the fold. Developed under the Marvel Animation division, X-Men '97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This series is a direct sequel as well, as the storylines will continue where the original show left off. Fans got a deeper look at the project during Marvel Animation's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, including some official still images that revealed the team's line-up: Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Jubilee. Joining the ranks will be Cable, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Morph as they battle the Hellfire Club of Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw. In a twist, this iteration of the X-Men will be led by their usual arch-enemy: Magneto.

This news took the internet by storm. Check out some of the best reactions below!