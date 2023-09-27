Marvel Unleashed #2 Review: An Incredible Journey For Earth’s Mightiest Pets

When I was a kid, I couldn’t stop watching the Homeward Bound movies. The two VHS tapes were practically worn out in my household, as I wanted to escape into the perilous, but incredibly heartfelt adventures of a trio of pets hoping to find their way home. Decades later, I didn’t know I needed something to scratch the specific itch of rewatching those movies, but I couldn’t be happier that Marvel Unleashed is precisely the thing to do it. With its second issue, Marvel Unleashed not only fulfills fans’ dreams for an updated Pet Avengers story, but it delivers a charming and exciting comic story to boot.

In Marvel Unleashed #2, Redwing, Chewie, and the stray dog-turned-aspiring-superhero D-Dog continue their mission to help a friend in need. As the issue goes along, their adventure grows beyond their wildest expectations, folding in new allies like Throg and Doctor Strange’s ghost dog Bats, and pitting them against a significant new villain.

There was a lot that already worked about Marvel Unleashed in its debut – the characterization was strong, and the unlikely narrative bringing the “team” together was too clever to not admire. Even the origin story of D-Dog, as recounted in that chapter, tugged on my heartstrings in ways that I’ve been thinking about in the month since. It’s a compliment to say that Marvel Unleashed #2 consistently delivers more of the same, upping the ante without ever jumping the metaphorical (or literal) shark. Sure, there are some pretty high stakes to the conflict that these pets have to face, to the point where even the Avengers would be shaking in their boots. But that absurd dichotomy is precisely what makes this book entertaining, and honestly, what has often made Marvel Comics in large entertaining.

By comparison, Marvel Unleashed #2 might not be as sanguine as its previous chapter, but it does deliver a sense of pathos where it really matters. Kyle Starks’ script nails the voices of each member of the book’s ensemble, and approaches their character dynamics without a sense of judgment or attitude. One key sequence does deliver a slight emotional gut punch, evoking a bit of The Sandman‘s iconic “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” chapter without seeming derivative. Across the issue, the emotional context is really what makes Marvel Unleashed into something special, and what has me incredibly excited to see where the narrative goes next.

Jesus Hervas’ art continues to shine, creating a symphony out of all of the elements that need to be shown across the issue. His approach to the pets themselves, which perfectly toes the line between photorealistic and cartoonish, continues to be a delight, especially once Throg enters the fray. By comparison, the humans and humanoids of the issue have an extra sense of sketchiness, almost as if we’re viewing them as accessories on the periphery of their animal counterparts. Yen Nitro’s color work is grounding with meaningful moments of outlandishness, and is particularly inspired when rendering Bats’ green specter color. Joe Caramagna’s lettering is as effective as ever, and lends itself well to the one-liners spouted by the pets.

I will always have a soft spot for Marvel books that have fun within the sandbox of their universe and Marvel Unleashed does so in spades. Marvel Unleashed #2 continues proving why the Pet Avengers concept is just silly and sweet enough to work, throwing a group of animal sidekicks on an adventure absolutely worth experiencing. We’re only two issues in, but Marvel Unleashed is proving to be one of the most pleasant surprises Marvel has delivered this year.

Published by Marvel Comics

On September 27, 2023

Written by Kyle Starks

Art by Jesus Hervas

Colors by Yen Nitro

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Cover by David Baldeón and Israel Silva