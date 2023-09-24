She-Hulk Star Celebrates One Year of Madisynn

This month marks one year since Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to a new fan-favorite character on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Patty Guggenheim's Madisynn may not have superpowers but she is out there spreading cheer with her good vibes and party lifestyle. Guggenheim made her MCU debut on Disney+ on September 8, 2022, when the fourth episode of She-Hulk, "Is This Not Real Magic?" dropped. In the episode, Madisynn testified in Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) courtroom cease-and-desist case against charlatan magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). The episode saw her form a friendship with Wong AKA Wongers (Benedict Wong), and they quickly became a favorite MCU duo (even though she spoiled The Sopranos). Today, Guggenheim took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of Madisynn's debut.

"What a fun and wild and funny time of things this was last year. I've loved getting to meet and connect with so many awesome people through this portal. Love you! And love Wongerino forever and ever. #nowayhome #literallyforgotaddress #🍸 And thank you for all the incredible art!!! Please comment if you know the creators of these pix!! I have a few of the sources but looking for the rest!" Guggenheim shared along with her Madisynn poster and a handful of fan art. You can check out the post below:

She-Hulk Director Wants Madisynn to Get Her Own Movie:

Last year, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro spoke with ComicBook.com about the series and revealed she wanted Madisynn get her own standalone movie.

"I have worked with Patty so many times, and when I brought her up for Madisynn, there was a little bit of resistance, because nobody knew who she was, and I said, 'Guys, just let her audition,' and she came in and auditioned and everybody was in tears. And the thing about Patty Guggenheim is that she's able to play these ridiculous characters with so much grounding, and these characters who maybe don't appear very smart with so much intelligence. Um, so I kind of have been waiting for this moment to launch Patty for many, many years, and so it's like, 'Okay, the rest of the world has caught up. Now let's please give her her own movie.'"

Will She-Hulk Get A Season 2?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has yet to be renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes fans hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+.