Watch Werewolf by Night With Live Score in One-Night-Only Event

October is going to be a busy month for Marvel's Werewolf by Night. Not only is the year-old Halloween special going to get a colorized version closer to Halloween, but the hour-long presentation is also getting the live orchestra treatment. Announced Monday afternoon by composer-turned-director Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night will be screened in the Twin Cities accompanied by a live score by the Minnesota Orchestra.

Werewolf by Night: Film in Concert is set to take place on Wednesday, October 4th at Minneapolis' Orchestra Hall. Tickets for the event begin at $25 per seat and go up to $48 for the closest seats.

See Werewolf By Night: Live to Picture on October 4th with the amazing @minnorch performing! Link to get tickets below⬇️https://t.co/hOJVlU1qKT pic.twitter.com/419FpmLbCz — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) September 25, 2023

When is Werewolf by Night returning to the MCU?

As with virtually all characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's expected Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous lycanthrope will return at some point or another. According to Werewolf by Night producer Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios is looking to introduce more horror characters alongside the Werewolf, they just need to do it as organically as possible.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

What other monsters are going to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In addition to introducing the aforementioned characters, the Special Presentation also brought forth the idea of vampires and other monstrous races. Nevertheless, Roy Thomas—the co-creator of Man-Thing and many other Marvel monsters—told us last fall he was delighted with the character's portrayal in live-action.

"Only 15 minutes into the debut of Werewolf by Night, and we're already heading for the Legion of Monsters! Both the Werewolf and Man-Thing look wonderfully comic-accurate (never a forgone conclusion in these things), the Man-Thing in particular reflecting the original Gray Morrow design of 1971, a latter-day embodiment of the Golden Age monster the Heap, which of course had been Stan Lee's and my intention when Gray was given the assignment," the writer told us at the time.

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else. A colorized version of the special hits Disney+ on October 20th.