Avengers Assemble Against Agatha Harkness In New Marvel Preview

Agatha Harkness is having the time of her life. Though she rummaged through relative obscurity prior to her live-action debut in Marvel Studio's WandaVision, the character has now become a favorite of many. Within the comic source material, the character has recently gotten a new lease at life with a makeover to align the character closer to her MCU version. Not only that, but she's also been one of the House of Ideas' biggest villains of late, serving as the primary antagonist of the publisher's recent Contest of Chaos event.

The story arc is set to wrap this coming week with this year's The Avengers annual, which features Earth's Mightiest Heroes fighting their way through Agatha, her henchmen, and whatever chaos magic she throws their way. Marvel recently revealed a preview of the upcoming comic issue, which you can see below!

Avengers Annual #1 (2023)

CONTEST OF CHAOS FINALE! When Agatha pits the Avengers against the winners of the previous chaos battles, they realize they must choose between saving their friends and stopping the creation of the new Darkhold. But their choice may have consequences that no one—not even Agatha—could have imagined.

Written by: Stephanie Phillips (Writer)

Art by: Alberto Foche (Artist), Raul Angulo (Colorist)

Cover Art by: Paco Medina (Cover Artist)

Page Count: 28 pages

Release Date: September 27, 2023