Marvel is bringing back the bad guys. It’s been nearly 50 years since Marvel published 1976’s Bring on the Bad Guys: Origins of the Marvel Comics Villains, an “exposé of evil” featuring the earliest stories of some of Marvel’s archvillains. From the Fantastic Four foe Doctor Doom to Spider-Man’s nemesis the Green Goblin, Thor’s trickster sibling Loki, and the X-Men’s mutant menace Magneto, the paperback collection reprinted the origins of such supervillains as Galactus (from Fantastic Four #49) and the first appearance of the demon Mephisto (in Silver Surfer #3).

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the trade paperback, Marvel’s Bring on the Bad Guys — a new seven-part event consisting of seven one-shot comics — will star those seven villains first brought together in one collection: Doctor Doom, Green Goblin, Abomination, Loki, Red Skull, Dormammu, and Mephisto.

Beginning with Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1 in June — followed by Green Goblin, Abomination, and Loki in July, and then Red Skull, Dormammu, and Mephisto in August — the seven-part series sees Mephisto seeking enough souls to power an ancient artifact, the Soul Forge, to give him dominion over all human souls. Each of the villain-focused issues will contain a special backup story by Marc Guggenheim (Spider-Man & Wolverine) and will introduce Sister Sorrow, a mysterious character with a connection to Mephisto’s dastardly scheme.

Marvel is marking the event with the Bring on the Bad Guys variant cover series, which will imagine showdowns between superheroes and supervillains. Although these fights appear only on the cover and not in the pages of the following issues, they depict clashes like the incredible Hulk versus the planet-devouring Galactus, the X-Men battling the Leader, and Scarlet Witch and Vision versus Mephisto.

