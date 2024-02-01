X-Men Just Introduced One of Marvel's Craziest Weapons Yet
Marvel's latest X-Men comic has revealed one of the wildest weapons yet, and its dark origin story!
X-Men has introduced one of the craziest weapons the Marvel Universe has produced yet – a weapon with the power to cut through dimensions, built from the corpses of some of Marvel's most powerful mutants!
(SPOILERS) Dead X-Men #1 offers a window into the "Fall of X" event via the team of X-Men who were slaughtered at the 2023 Hellfire Gala, during the surprise ambush by human organization Orchis and their ally the Nimrod Sentinel. This "Dead X-Men" squad is tasked with an all-important covert mission: hopping through the timelines of Moira X's past lives, to gather crucial intel on the validity of Moira's memories and stories.
To complete the mission, the Dead X-Men team travels to a timeline where Mr. Sinister's clone Orbis Stellaris conquered the galaxy and Earth was left a devasted wasteland. That timeline's version of Moira turned out to be miraculously still alive, basically looking and functioning like a variant of the classic X-Men future timeline character Ahab.
The Dead X-Men form a loose alliance with that timeline's surviving X-Men (Blink, Random, Rootfire, Armor) who are led by Abigail Brand. The battle between the X-Men's Krakoa starship and Orbis Stellaris' armada gets interrupted by the arrival of the Phalanx Technoarchy and Moira – with Brand calling in a new version of the Starjammers pirates (Sunspot, Juggernaut, Lockheed, Mercury, Captain Marvel, Smasher, and Hepzibah) as the calvary.
The battle for this fallen timeline ends with the Dead X-Men departing with their mind scan of Moira secured, while Brand finds herself downed by Moira, who reveals she joined the fight to obtain a different prize: a sample of the mutant metal Mysterium. Moira reveals to Brand that the Mysterium the X-Men were carrying was the last component needed to complete "Weapon M," an axe-style weapon that Moira claims will allow her to "cut a path back to my very first life, start all over again and make sure Moira always wins."
What Is X-Men's Weapon M?
A handy checklist-style chart in the book reveals what Weapon M is made from:
- A femur bone from the Adamantium corpse of a Wolverine clone serves as an axe handle/conductor. X-Men's Krakoa resurrection protocols were abused by Beast to create an army of Wolverine assassins – those corpses have been causing major problems for the X-Men, ever since.
- Carbaonadium Coil from Wolverine's Russian rival Omega Red. Arkady survived the destruction of Earth and gave Moira a fight that nearly ended her. The coil connects Weapon M directly to Moira's spine and allows her to presumably conduct energy/attack long range. It also causes her considerable pain.
- Shen Xorn's head and its helmet have been refashioned into the head and blade of the Axe. The miniature singularity in his skull gave Xorn a variety of cataclysmic gravity/light/energy manipulating abilities that now allow Moira to literally cut through dimensional walls.
- Mysterium's unequaled ability to conduct massive amounts of energy with no radiation or degradation is a discovery we're still learning about – but apparently, it was the key component needed for Moira to actually have Weapon M function.
Dead X-Men #1 is on sale at Marvel Comics.