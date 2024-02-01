X-Men Just Introduced One of Marvel's Craziest Weapons Yet

Marvel's latest X-Men comic has revealed one of the wildest weapons yet, and its dark origin story!

X-Men has introduced one of the craziest weapons the Marvel Universe has produced yet – a weapon with the power to cut through dimensions, built from the corpses of some of Marvel's most powerful mutants!

(SPOILERS) Dead X-Men #1 offers a window into the "Fall of X" event via the team of X-Men who were slaughtered at the 2023 Hellfire Gala, during the surprise ambush by human organization Orchis and their ally the Nimrod Sentinel. This "Dead X-Men" squad is tasked with an all-important covert mission: hopping through the timelines of Moira X's past lives, to gather crucial intel on the validity of Moira's memories and stories.

To complete the mission, the Dead X-Men team travels to a timeline where Mr. Sinister's clone Orbis Stellaris conquered the galaxy and Earth was left a devasted wasteland. That timeline's version of Moira turned out to be miraculously still alive, basically looking and functioning like a variant of the classic X-Men future timeline character Ahab.

The Dead X-Men form a loose alliance with that timeline's surviving X-Men (Blink, Random, Rootfire, Armor) who are led by Abigail Brand. The battle between the X-Men's Krakoa starship and Orbis Stellaris' armada gets interrupted by the arrival of the Phalanx Technoarchy and Moira – with Brand calling in a new version of the Starjammers pirates (Sunspot, Juggernaut, Lockheed, Mercury, Captain Marvel, Smasher, and Hepzibah) as the calvary.

The battle for this fallen timeline ends with the Dead X-Men departing with their mind scan of Moira secured, while Brand finds herself downed by Moira, who reveals she joined the fight to obtain a different prize: a sample of the mutant metal Mysterium. Moira reveals to Brand that the Mysterium the X-Men were carrying was the last component needed to complete "Weapon M," an axe-style weapon that Moira claims will allow her to "cut a path back to my very first life, start all over again and make sure Moira always wins."

What Is X-Men's Weapon M?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

A handy checklist-style chart in the book reveals what Weapon M is made from:

A femur bone from the Adamantium corpse of a Wolverine clone serves as an axe handle/conductor. X-Men's Krakoa resurrection protocols were abused by Beast to create an army of Wolverine assassins – those corpses have been causing major problems for the X-Men, ever since. Carbaonadium Coil from Wolverine's Russian rival Omega Red. Arkady survived the destruction of Earth and gave Moira a fight that nearly ended her. The coil connects Weapon M directly to Moira's spine and allows her to presumably conduct energy/attack long range. It also causes her considerable pain. Shen Xorn's head and its helmet have been refashioned into the head and blade of the Axe. The miniature singularity in his skull gave Xorn a variety of cataclysmic gravity/light/energy manipulating abilities that now allow Moira to literally cut through dimensional walls. Mysterium's unequaled ability to conduct massive amounts of energy with no radiation or degradation is a discovery we're still learning about – but apparently, it was the key component needed for Moira to actually have Weapon M function.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Dead X-Men #1 is on sale at Marvel Comics.