Marvel Reveals X-Force's Surprising New Leader

Marvel has revealed the next phase of upcoming X-Men stories, including a bold new direction for the X-Force comic series!

"Fall of X" was teased during Marvel Comics' panel at the recent MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, where it was revealed that (amongst other big shakeups) Colossus will become the new leader of X-Force!

Benjamin Percy's run on X-FORCE has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the Dawn of X, and now the stakes are higher than ever! Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-FORCE #43 piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad...but where he leads them you will never expect!

The pages of X-Force have been some of the darkest looks at the X-Men Universe's new era. The mutant nation of Krakoa made its stake as a world power in full knowledge of the threats that would come their way from rival nations and/or mutant haters. To prepare, Beast remade X-Force into Krakoa's CIA, with Hank McCoy acting as its own personal J. Edgar Hoover.

Beast quickly became corrupted by his new power, going so far as creating surveillance systems to watch the entire world; he murdered Wolverine and then resurrected him as a mindless hitman to do Beast's dirty work; he even used the entire X-Force team as his own expendable suicide squad, often resurrecting them again with no memory of being used in such vile ways. Wolverine killed Beast (who still escaped in a backup body), opening the door for a new era of X-Force to begin.

That said, the move to make Colossus the leader of X-Force is very ominous. Piotr Rasputin (Colossus) has been revealed to be a mole, unknowingly working for anti-mutant forces like XENO and the Russian government. Colossus's brother, the mutant Mikhail Rasputin, used another mutant named The Chronicler, with the power to re-shape the "story" of reality, to re-write Piotr's role into that of a double-agent. Colossus's programming has made him do some brutally violent things to protect his secret, and things only got worse when the rest of Krakoa's ruling body, the Quiet Council, voted to have Colossus fill the seat on the council that was vacated by Jean Grey.

With X-Force now teasing Colossus's promotion into a leadership role, it seems like we're seeing one more crack in the foundation of Krakoa that could lead to the "Fall of X" (literally). Will Colossus lead X-Force into their own demise?

Fall of X Begins in August.