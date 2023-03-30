Marvel to Preview X-Men: Fall of X at 2023 MegaCon

Marvel's Fall of X era is upon us. Marvel Comics will bring a panel preview of the X-Men event Fall of X to 2023 MegaCon when the convention returns to Orlando, Florida, March 30th—April 2nd. As revealed during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event earlier this month, July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will launch Fall of X, an overarching storyline impacting every X-Men title. (Four one-shot preludes titled X-Men: Before the Fall will release in May, followed by the official start of Fall of X in the giant-sized one-shot Hellfire Gala in July.)

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 "propels mutantkind into an unpredictable future," reads an official description from Marvel. "All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and more." From writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Invincible Iron Man) and an all-star lineup of artists that includes Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kurbert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciana Vecchio, the one-shot hits stands on July 26th.

Below, see the official Marvel 2023 MegaCon schedule, including details about the X-Men: Fall of X panel.

Marvel MegaCon 2023 Schedule

Saturday, April 1st



Breaking into Comics the Marvel Way

11:00 AM | Room S320AB

Are you a writer or artist? Ever dream of working for Marvel? Do you find yourself thinking, "I could do that...if I knew how!" Well, here's your chance! Join Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Talent Scout Rickey Purdin, and sequential art storytelling superstars including Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) and Ryan Stegman (KING IN BLACK, VENOM) to find out the answers on how to get your foot in the door and make your job Marvel!

(Photo: Marvel Comics)



Marvel Comics: Fall of X3:00 PM | Room S320AB

This summer, prepare for the Fall! Join Senior Editor Jordan D. White along with Gerry Duggan (X-MEN), Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Joshua Cassara (X-FORCE, X-MEN) as they take you into the weird and wondrous world of Krakoa! Mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity since the founding of their new nation – but can it last? Join this panel to learn what new challenges await the X-Men, X-Force, and the rest of the strangest heroes of all! Plus, stay until the end for an exclusive giveaway of the WOLVERINE (2020) #31 Color-Focus Sketch Variant by Leinil Francis Yu (above).



Sunday, April 2



Marvel Draw! LIVE!

1:00 PM | Room S320AB

Brian Crosby (Director, Marvel Themed Entertainment Development and Host of Marvel DRAW!) walks aspiring artists of all levels step-by-step through drawing the Invincible Iron Man in celebration of the Avengers' 60th Anniversary! Sharpen those pencils and come learn from one of Marvel's own how you can bring your drawings to life!

Additionally, Marvel editors will be available to review portfolios throughout the weekend. Portfolios can be submitted in Room S211 on Thursday, March 30 from 4pm – 8 pm, Friday, on March 31 from 10 am – 6 pm, and on Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm. Reviews will be conducted on Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Review times are subject to change so please check for updates on posted schedule outside Room S211.

The portfolio review schedule will be posted outside of Room S211 by 10 am on both Saturday and Sunday. Please visit this location to confirm your scheduled review time and location for the reviews. Review times are subject to change, so please check for updates on posted schedule outside Room S211. Review sessions are limited to artists only, and not all submissions will be chosen for review. See full submission guidelines here.