Marvel Reveals First Look at New X-Men Era and It Involves Iron Man, Avengers, and Ghost Rider

On Saturday at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Marvel Comics revealed the first look at Fall of X, the next era of the X-Men. The reveal came at the Fall of X panel, which featured X-Men office Senior Editor Jordan D. White, writers Gerry Duggan and Benjamin Percy, and artist Joshua Cassara. The panel suggested that Fall of X marks the end of the X-Men's unchecked prosperity since the founding of the island nation of Krakoa in 2019's House of X and Powers of X miniseries. Fall of X begins in X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, the one-shot that will reveal the new team of X-Men and a conspiracy to destroy everything that mutants have built.

The panel also revealed Fall of X teaser art by Bryan Hitch, which sees Professor X weeping over his fallen students. After that, the panel revealed new details about upcoming Fall of X tie-in title. Here are the details, per Marvel's press release:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Announced last month at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala and the tragic circumstances of FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad in a new run of UNCANNY AVENGERS written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Javier Garrón! The new lineup will include Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke, and Penance. This powerhouse new team must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is -- and stop his army of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war. Fans can check out the team on the newly revealed main cover of this highly-anticipated series! (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Duggan will also continue to write X-MEN throughout FALL OF X. Following the Hellfire Gala, the title will see a cast shakeup with new additions such as the winner of this year's X-Men fan vote and Kate Pryde. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as the X-Men finds their way through their darkest hour… SHADOWKAT emerges! Harkening back to the character's ninja training, see the characters radical transformation in a new design sheet by visionary artist Peach Momoko. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy's run on X-FORCE has been delivering pulse-pounding action and thought-provoking drama since the Dawn of X, and now the stakes are higher than ever! Daniel Acuña joins as cover artist for this bold new era, and his X-FORCE #43 piece unveils new team leader Colossus on the frontlines with the squad…but where he leads them you will never expect! (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Percy's astounding work on WOLVERINE will also be kicked into high gear as the dire circumstances of FALL OF X send Logan on the run and into a collison course with GHOST RIDER! Alongside acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, Percy will bring both his WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER runs together in a four-part epic: GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE! A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past? The crossover kicks off in August's GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA before unfolding in the pages of GHOST RIDER #17 and WOLVERINE #36 and coming to a fiery conclusion in GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Fans also got a peek at Tony Stark's new stealth armor on the cover of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9. With Feilong in control of Stark Unlimited and using its resources to build Stark Sentinels, Tony Stark has proposed a new alliance with Emma Frost. Tony will play a key role during FALL OF X and his latest solo title impacts mutantkind's new status quo in surprising ways. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

While the Fall of X kicks off in July, the X-Men line is currently deep in the Sins of SInister timeline. A handful of one-shots will precede Fall of X, wrapping up ongoing plotlines and setting up new ones for the new era.