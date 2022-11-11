M'Baku Faces a New Black Panther Villain in Wakanda #2 First Look (Exclusive)

A new villain rises to oppose M'Bakuin the Black Panther spinoff Wakanda. The new Wakanda miniseries will feature short stories starring several characters in the Black Panther franchise not named T'Challa, such as Shuri and Killmonger. The main Black Panther series by John Ridley has seen the hero's darkest secrets come back to bite him. Black Panther caused a civil war in Wakanda after his political secrets became public knowledge, and he is no longer welcomed in his country. The Wakanda miniseries gives other heroes the spotlight, such as M'Baku and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Wakanda #2, featuring an M'Baku story by Evan Narcisse, Adam Serwer, Ibraim Roberson, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC's Joe Sabino, and Chapter 2 of "History of the Black Panthers" by Narcisse, Natacha Bustos, Jordie Bellaire, and Sabino. Along with featuring M'Baku, we also get the first look at a new villain called L'Krah, who is leading a rising faction.

What Is the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda?

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Daniel Acuña during their time on Black Panther. A group of explorers were sent into space by T'Challa to find where the great Vibranium mound came from. Those space travelers were then lost in a time warp and wound up in the past, where they started created a new home for themselves named after Wakanda.

T'Challa left M'Baku in charge of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda when he returned to Earth. The first look at Wakanda #2 also features Monica Rambeau paying a visit to M'Baku and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

Who Plays M'Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Winston Duke returns to portray M'Baku in November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Duke's M'Baku appeared in 2018's Black Panther, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who leads the underwater kingdom of Talocan against Wakanda. M'Baku, along with Shuri, Okoye, and Queen Ramonda, will be mourning the late King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will take place with a time jump after T'Challa's death.

A new description of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reads: "Ramonda realizes that it's been a year since T'Challa's passing and Shuri's still not healing — she's not taking steps to move forward in a healthy way," said director and co-writer Coogler. "They take a retreat — stepping away from the city, from the technology — to sit with no distractions and perform what is essentially a grief ritual. That's when Namor shows up."

Wakanda #2 goes on sale November 16th from Marvel Comics. The first look can be found below.