Black Panther: The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda Trailer Released

The acclaimed partnership of author Ta-Nehisi Coates and Marvel's Black Panther is sadly nearing its end, but the last leg of their story looks to be the most exciting yet. Coates' run on Black Panther continues in February with the next chapter of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda saga, and T'Challa prepares for the most important battle of his life. Black Panther #23 hits shelves on February 24th, and Marvel has put together a new trailer filled with art from the new arc of the book.

The trailer, which you can watch in the video above, features artwork from artists Daniel Acuña and Ryan Bodenheim, both of which are working on the series. The action depicts the coming war between the Wakanda here on Earth that we know and love, and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda that seeks to conquer galaxies.

Here's Marvel's official description of the new arc:

"Deep in space, T’Challa has discovered an alternate Wakandan society. Known as the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, these ruthless warriors present a dark reflection of T’Challa’s kingdom. Having abandoned their peaceful ways, this powerful empire looks to conquer the cosmos… and Earth’s Wakanda is their next target. This daring, thought-provoking take on the Black Panther mythology also features surprising developments for supporting characters such as Shuri, Storm, and Black Panther’s greatest foe, Erik Killmonger."



“We’re so excited to bring BLACK PANTHER back to the stands, and we thank all our readers for their patience,” said editor Wil Moss. “I promise, these last three issues will be worth the wait -- Ta-Nehisi and Daniel have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T’Challa’s Wakanda and Emperor N’Jadaka’s Intergalactic Empire is going to knock your socks off! Just wait’ll you see who shows up to help defend Wakanda…”

Coates' work with T'Challa began back in 2016 with Black Panther #1. The sage of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda saw a fresh start with the numbering of the issues, so there are a lot more than just 23 installments in Coates' ongoing saga.

Are you looking forward to the return of Coates' Black Panther? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!