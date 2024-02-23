McFarlane Toys Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With a Major Spawn Figure Release

McFarlane Toys was founded in 1994 with a mission to deliver the action figures that comic book creator Todd McFarlane wanted to see for his characters. Since then, the company has acquired licenses for huge brands like DC Comics, Disney, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Demon Slayer, Mortal Kombat and more. Of course, it all started with Spawn, so it's fitting that McFarlane Toys kicks off its 30th anniversary celebrations with a special wave of figures based on his iconic hellspawn.

The major highlight of the wave will undoubtedly be a 2-pack that includes what appears to be (based on the teaser image) a classic figure of Spawn paired with an action figure of Todd McFarlane himself. Needless to say, this set is going to be highly sought after by collectors and quick sellouts are likely. Pre-orders are expected to go live starting today, February 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Additional Spawn 30th anniversary figures are also expected, and this article will be updated with those details after the launch. Stay tuned!

"I've been with Spawn now for over 30 years. I know that seems like a long time," McFarlane explained in our interview, which you can check out here. "I've been with my wife for 45 years, and I think I still got another 40 with her, so I don't know. When you enjoy doing what it is you're doing, it's not work, it's easy. And I've said before, I need it in my life because I deal with so much other stuff, especially on the toy side where I deal with corporations and getting people's approvals and getting people to sign off. I need my little creative paradise that is all mine, that I can just wake up, come up with whatever is in my head and do it, and not need anybody's approval. It's my chicken noodle for my soul. I know people go 'Todd, how do you do it for so long?' I think I'd be half crazy if I didn't have it, in all honesty."

Is Spawn Getting a Movie Reboot?

Another facet of the Spawn franchise that fans have been excitedly following is the long-awaited Spawn movie reboot. Spawn will follow the journey of Al Simmons (portrayed by Jamie Foxx), a man who makes a deal with the devil and is reborn as a Hellspawn-turned-vigilante. The new Spawn movie has been in the works since early 2015, with McFarlane initially planning to write and direct it himself. In the years that have followed, Brian Tucker, Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixon have all been brought on to rewrite the script. Blumhouse's Jason Blum has previously told ComicBook.com that the film is targeting a 2025 release date.

"It's in very very active development," Blum explained in an interview last year. "What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we've got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie -- my prediction is maybe we'll actually see a Spawn movie in '25. No promises, but that's my prediction."