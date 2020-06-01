Moon Knight's Fan Favorite Costume Returns

✖

Ahead of his own series on Disney+, Moon Knight is finally making a tremendous return in the pages of Marvel comic books. Not having had a super prominent role since Max Bemis' solo run wrapped several months ago, the Fist of Khonshu is now serving as the primary antagonist in the main Avengers story from Jason Aaron and company. Though the current arc just started, "The Age of Khonshu" features Moon Knight once again serving Khonshu and with his new plan, he busts out and old costume that fans of the character loved. Spoilers for Avengers #33 up ahead. Proceed with caution if you've yet to read the story.

Moments after stealing the powers of Iron Fist, Marc Spector travels back stateside and visits Doctor Strange at the Sanctum Sanctorum in Greenwich Village. Now back in his stomping grounds of New York City, Spector dons the Mr. Knight setup he first debuted in Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey's Moon Knight series some four years ago.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Javier Garron)

That's not the only costume Spector wears throughout the issue. When it starts off and he's battling Danny Rand for the power of the Iron Fist, the character is wearing a "ninja-ized" version of the suit, with just the mask, pants, and wraps on both his hands and feet. Then, later on the issue when Moonie bumps into Black Panther, he's wearing yet another suit – this time around, a more classic look with a massive gold belt and bracelets.

Finally, he returns to a much more modern look toward the end, his traditional all-white suite with a hood and cape.

Avengers #33 is now available digitally or at your local comic shop. Avengers #34 is now due out July 15th. The full solicitation for the next issue can be found below.

AVENGERS #34

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by MATTEO SCALERA DARK MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY TBA THE AGE OF KHONSHU!

An empowered, godlike Moon Knight has just saved the world from fiery ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests begins to reshape the world in the image of ancient Egypt. But where does that leave the Avengers? Broken, imprisoned, or on the run in the moonlit streets of New Thebes City.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

