Moon Knight Just Took SPOILER'S Powers

✖

At long last, Jason Aaron's Moon Knight story officially kicked off in Avengers this week, a moment the writer has teased for the better part of two years. Avengers #33 ended up giving Marc Spector a whole new look as he wreaked havoc on the Avengers and people of Earth, including one surprising hero in particular. Full spoilers for Avengers #33 up ahead. Proceed with caution if you've yet to read it.

The first person on Spector's list of revenge was none other than Danny Rand, the Immortal Iron Fist. Acting as an agent of Khonshu, Spector was able to lure Rand back to K'un-Lun and while there, he stole the hero's power and encapsulated it in an Ankh Moonie wears around his neck.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Javier Garron)

But that's not all. Moon Knight then traveled to the Sanctum Sanctorum to rob one Doctor Strange of his mystical powers, again storing it in another Ankh to wear. Moon Knight and his newfound army then traveled to Wakanda to fight Black Panther, though that skirmish was unsuccessful for the Fist of Khonshu. He did, however, end up bumping into Thor on the moon, of all places, and was able to steal Mjolnir from the newest Herald of Galactus.

So to recap, Moon Knight stole the powers of at least three of the Marvel world's most powerful heroes and it's only the first part of the "Age of Khonshu" story arc. That's off to a pretty fiery start, eh?

Avengers #33 is now available digitally or at your local comic shop. Avengers #34 is now due out July 15th. The full solicitation for the next issue can be found below.

AVENGERS #34

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by MATTEO SCALERA DARK MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY TBA THE AGE OF KHONSHU!

An empowered, godlike Moon Knight has just saved the world from fiery ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests begins to reshape the world in the image of ancient Egypt. But where does that leave the Avengers? Broken, imprisoned, or on the run in the moonlit streets of New Thebes City.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.