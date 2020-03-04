Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/4/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more.

BATMAN #90

Batman #90 gives readers what they’ve been waiting for: the Designer’s grand design, the big plan, the “what is the Designer up to” of it all by revealing Catwoman’s big secret and, to be blunt, it’s kind of a let down. Here’s what works in Batman #90: this is the first issue in which Tynion’s heavy use of dialogue/text feels fitting. He has a lot of information to convey about the Designer’s plan and Catwoman’s part in it and he does it well. The execution of the story? It’s solid. Jorge Jimenez’ art is solid as well, with his take on a more “vintage” Catwoman leaps and bounds better than the contemporary version we’ve seen in recent issues. There’s even a tease, story-wise, of the “origin” if you will of how Joker became the evil he is now. But as for the soul of it all, that grand design? It feels a bit flat and in a real way feels like the set up for a bait and switch in the ala the Bat/Cat wedding. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

DAPHNE BYRNE #3

Daphne Byrne #3 ratchets up the tension. With its characters established and the nature of its supernatural encounters better defined, things go from fearful to downright terrifying in these pages. Daphne’s ghostly friend engages in conversation, remaining a presence on most pages filled with small reminders in the artwork of his otherworldly nature. There are plenty of less than subtle cues as well, including an expression of Daphne’s undefined powers and the fearful forces seeking to use her mother. Each monster and moment of excitement is delivered with an abundance of creep-tastic style, and it heightens the brooding, gothic mood of this series to something much more terrifying by the issue’s cliffhanger. It appears the best is still yet to come in Daphne Byrne. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DREAMING #19

The Dreaming reaches its climax in this powerful penultimate issue. Simon Spurrier has weaved a web of questions and this issue provides most of the answers. In doing so, he ties together new lore established in The Dreaming with what the original Sandman series established. The result is a rallying cry for the inhabitants of the Dreaming, who find a new sense of purpose and identity. The issue gives Bilquis Evely ample opportunity to flaunt her knack for drawing complex layouts and unusual beings. It’s a thrilling issue in its own right, a rousing set up for the finale, and a satisfying set of revelations for longtime Sandman fans. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #750

This anniversary issue is a celebration of all things The Flash, taking us across a number of different stories feature the “Fastest Man Alive”, along with his supporting characters and villains. While these type of anthologies can often be a mixed bag, nearly all of the stories manage to hit it out of the park when it comes to bringing out the best in the world of Barry Allen and Central City! A definite must buy for any fan of the Flash. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 5 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #71

Harley Quinn is at her best when she’s got a crazy mystery to solve and Harley Quinn #71 is a comicthat takes that strength and makes it shine. Harley’s determination to solve her friend’s murder takes her down some crazy paths, but what really shines here is how Sam Humphries simultaneously tells a crazy good story while also injecting a bit of real-life social commentary. It’s a murder mystery, Los Angeles, Nazis, and Booster Gold and it’s an absolute romp that will leave you both entertained and curious about how it will all end up, complete with a side of complex grief trauma as Harley continues to deal (or not deal) with the death of her mother several issues back. It’s just A+ all around. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #42

With each passing issue of Vendetti and Lopresti’s Justice League run, the story feels small. While this could normally be saved on some stellar character work, that unfortunately isn’t to be found here as the Justice League attempts to defeat the Eradicator and his army of super powered Kryptonians. The story and artwork all feel claustrophobic, certainly not living up to a story sold on being “the end of the world”. Justice League should be big, flashy, and loud, and this story leaves us with a whimper. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #19

Jessica Cruz’s makeshift Justice League fights off a new team of Darkseid’s assassins, this time led by their one-time ally Starfire. Additionally, they learn of Epoch’s grand plan to save the universe, mainly by removing the major threats from ever existing. This is more quality superhero comics, one that threads the needle between great sci-fi action, strong characterization, and payoffs of past story beats. Justice League Odyssey remains one of the best superhero books available today. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

LOIS LANE #9

Lois Lane #9 reads like a half-done issue. There are essentially three sequences in the entire story and none of them do much, if anything at all, to drive the story forward or engage readers. It’s difficult to justify a $3.99 price tag when the best part of a comic book is a The Princess Bride joke made in conversation with Batman. It’s a good joke and Renee Montoya is the reason to read this issue, but she simply doesn’t provide enough of a reason. A lack of momentum combined with a struggle to engage with deportation policies in a meaningful or substantive fashion makes Lois Lane #9 appear like filler—stretching out a shorter story to fill a 12-issue maxi-series label. Combine that with increasingly messy linework and there are plenty of reasons to give this issue a pass. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

STRANGE ADVENTURES #1

Strange Adventures has been treated as something important in the world of superhero comics since its announcement. It reunites the creative team of the much-acclaimed Mister Miracle, writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads, as they are joined by beloved co-creator Evan “Doc” Shaner to tell the story of Adam Strange—an archaeologist from Earth mysteriously transported to the planet Rann by Zeta Beams to serve as the alien world’s jetpack-wearing, space ray-shooting protector. King and his collaborators promised more than an aesthetic update to this Silver Age creation from Julius Schwartz and Murphy Anderson. This was foretold to be a story about the cost of war and difficulties of returning home, but Strange Adventures #1 fails to meet that promise—much less marketing comparisons to Watchmen, The Dark Knight Returns, and DC: The New Frontier. The debut issue introduces its story with confidence and skill, but struggles to clearly address its thematic core or offer a clear perspective. Instead, it is a muddled entry point that attempts to cover up a lack of voice with excessive style. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN: VILLAINS #1

Much like Heroes, this one-shot delivers a wide-array of style and quality from many of DC’s top creative talents. Some stories function as tie-ins, pushing events surrounding The Daily Planet in Action Comics and Superman forward. These are the least engaging as they demand outside reading to be effective—specifically a too long installment about a Supergirl Who Laughs. Installments emphasizing an anthology approach are much more effective, especially two hilarious outings drawn by Steve Lieber. Of the many tie-in type stories, it’s only one focused on The Toyman that really delivers a complete reading experience in these pages and another highlight. The overall issue serves as a reminder for how many different ways Superman’s world is portrayed today and there isn’t a complete miss throughout the entire collection, but enough missteps make this one one-shot with mileage that’s bound to vary wildly. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

2020 RESCUE #1

This issue, which is the latest in the string of Iron Man 2020 tie-ins, follows Pepper Potts going through any means necessary to potentially save Tony. While the main event title has felt bloated and bizarre, that all might be worth it just to get to this miniseries. Dana Schwartz’s writing gives the women in Tony’s life—particularly Pepper—a refreshing and poignant amount of agency, while weaving in an entertaining conflict. Jacen Burrows’ art plays into that well, with the Rescue suit looking pretty epic on the page. While there’s no indication of how Iron Man 2020 will shake out, this miniseries is making the ride worthwhile. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK CAT #10

Shoe-horning Wolverine into every possible story is very annoying, and his inclusion here is frustrating on principle. But to be honest, he and Black Cat actually make a pretty enjoyable duo. He fits better than most guest characters have in this series, even if the story surrounding him and Cat leaves a bit to be desired. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA #7

This comic has Fat Cobra jokes, dragon fights, Okoye and T’Challa partying in Asgard, and closes out with a hilarious Fin Fang Foom pun. There’s no part of that sentence I didn’t like. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

CONAN: BATTLE FOR THE SERPENT CROWN #2

Conan: Battle for the Serpent Crown takes the crossover magic one step further in its second issue by showing that there’s apparently nowhere in the Marvel universe that it’s afraid to touch. With so much room to cover, it’s already made the smart decision of not doting on one character, group, or setting for too long, instead preferring a fast pace through different locales and conflicts. It’s able to balance the wider, more dramatic shots of characters with the focused close-ups on their expressions without sacrificing detail in either style to create a strong mix of moments both big and small. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #19

Daredevil #19 unleashes pure pandemonium upon Hell’s Kitchen. Almost every single plot point set to simmer from the start of this volume is turned to a boil, and the consequences affect all of the series’ key characters while reintroducing several familiar faces, as well. The return of Bullseye should have readers expecting fireworks, but this issue also makes Stilt-Man a genuinely terrifying threat. Each page provides some form of twist or shock, and the chaos builds upon itself. It’s a stunning read: the sort that’s impossible to put down in the moment and which demands to be read again the moment you arrive at the cliffhanger on the final page. Daredevil has been one of Marvel Comics’ premiere series and the first half of this climax promises that there’s still plenty for readers to anticipate. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

DOCTOR DOOM #6

The relationship between Doctor Doom and Kang shines in this sixth issue where the bulk of the opening is a back-and-forth between them. Like Doom’s conversation with Modok some issues ago, it’s a chance for the intellectual side of his character to come through without him having to talk down to someone, but it also shows us a more relaxed version of Doom since he’s able to speak to someone on his level. The limited action scenes from this issue start off a bit messy before finding their groove and showcasing some unique villains, but even if those faltered at first, the foreshadowing of black hole confrontations to come create the perfect canvas to impress. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

DR. STRANGE #4

This issue begins building out the supporting cast for Dr. Strange, providing him with a rival in medicine and offering readers a robust reintroduction to Doctor Druid. The conflict at the center of the issue isn’t terribly interesting, and an opening sequence primarily serves to make Strange look incredibly irresponsible, but the later demonic showdown makes up for these early missteps. While Druid’s purpose still isn’t entirely clear, he provides enough attitude and an idiosyncratic solution to the problem at hand as to promise that he will keep this series interesting. The monster designs in Dr. Strange #4 are the most exciting thing about an otherwise dull “walk and talk” approach to problem solving here. There are lots of gnarly details and Kev Walker does excellent work in providing his antagonists with a sense of scale. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

EXCALIBUR #8

Excalibur #8 picks up where #7 left off with a top-notch cliffhanger, only to reiterate many of the same action and character beats from the prior issue. It’s unclear why this detour through Cullen Bloodstone’s property required a two-part story, even if the repeated parts found in both halves offer plenty of entertainment. Another Warwolf hunt doesn’t offer any new revelations, but the elements surrounding it are much more interesting. Bloodstone and Rictor find a moment together that offers a surprising degree of subtlety, and there’s one surprising choice delivered in the final few pages of the issue that manages to make a small moment of cuteness also feel important. While this reads like stretching out a thread, the thread itself is still strong. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

IRON MAN 2020 #3

This issue is a pretty strong distillation of how Iron Man 2020 has been as a series thus far. When it works, it’s genuinely entertaining, and potentially sets up some major stakes for the Marvel universe. Outside of those few moments, it’s a little befuddling, with awkward and frustrating dialogue and bizarre facial expressions. Iron Man 2020 absolutely has the potential to work, which makes the fact that it isn’t a little disappointing. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 2 out of 5

THE MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #13

Kamala is her best when getting the chance to be a teenager and a hero in the same book, and this issue is the perfect example that balance. It’s got a lot of old school Spider-Man in the best way possible. Abu continues to be one of the best supporting characters/parental figures in Marvel Comics today and the introduction of Amulet (a fascinating new hero) could not have been better. One of Ahmed’s best Ms. Marvel issues to date, hands down. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 5 out of 5

MARAUDERS #9

Every time you think you have Marauders figured out, the series manages to switch gears and keep you guessing, all the while still staying true to its cast of amazing characters and still somehow finding ways to evolve the X-Men’s new status quo. Marauders #9 does all that and more, giving some welcome shine to Pryo, Bishop, and Emma Frost and letting them all steer the car at one point or another. Writer Gerry Duggan’s enthusiasm for these characters shines through in every page, and he’s even managed to make Homines Verendi cool once more. Artist Matteo Lolli and colorist Edgar Delgado deliver magic on the page together, especially when Emma, Pyro, or Magneto happen to be in the vicinity. Marauders consistently weaves a compelling and satisfying one issue story while still slowly rolling out other threads, and this issue continues that run of excellence. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL #1

Alex Ross’ original vision for Marvels has finally come to life with the new Marvel series, where a laundry list of famous writers and artists will come together to tell unique stories on classic characters. The series itself is centred around a framing device where Nightmare has taken over the world and now has total access to everyone’s dreams, making him play the Crypt Keeper in-between stories. The first installment fits right in with the overarching story, as Frank Espinosa brings an unusual dream-like quality to what’s otherwise an average Spider-Man story. That’s followed up by Kurt Busiek and Steve Rude teaming up for a throwback to the early days of The Avengers, full of fun continuity nods for long-time readers. Whether you’ve been a Marvel fan for years or just started reading recently, this one is worth a look. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #16

Saladin Ahmed continues to hit home runs with his take on Miles Morales: Spider-Man and the latest issue is nothing short of genius understanding of the character. The issue is structured with a Day/Night split between Miles and his Uncle, illustrating in each mini-story why they’re both so compelling at what works about them while setting up the larger narrative at play. Artist Cory Smith (pencils) brings kinetic energy to the action and is able to deliver on the sight-gags with ease. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 5 out of 5

ROBERT E. HOWARD’S DARK AGNES #2

The new take on Robert E. Howard’s character has found its footing with its sophomore issue as writer Becky Cloonan firmly plants her mark on Dark Agnes in the cheeky, sarcastic, and fun ways we’ve come to expect. Visually it does leave a lot to be desired as the art by Luca Pizzari feels flat and lifeless for a lot of its pages. One impressive sequence does elevate the entire story though, offering a twisted and fun take on what boils down to an acid trip fueled chase through a hedge maze. There’s fun to be had in this new book. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

SAVAGE AVENGERS #11

Who knew it would be Doctor Strange and Elektra to get Savage Avengers back on track? Yeah, we didn’t see that unusual pairing coming either, but it works incredibly well, and even when Elektra isn’t featured the book still keeps things clicking thanks to Doctor Strange’s adventure through Kulan Gath’s blood, and it’s surreal. Butch Guice and Alex Guimaraes’ art is a perfect fit for this at times gruesome story, and by book’s end Gerry Duggan conveys just how brutal and deadly Gath can be, all the while building a compelling reason too ring Conan back into the mix. This is one of the best issue of Savage Avengers yet, and the future looks quite promising. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

STRANGE ACADEMY #1

The debut issue of Strange Academy lays a sturdy foundation for what’s to come and, at the very least, evokes an exciting change of pace that separates it from any other mystical book you can get from Marvel Comics. Young and Ramos team up for a delightful new comic that has a little bit of something for everyone and this title has every potential to become an incredibly popular book in the vein of Avengers Academy or Young Avengers. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1

Following his appearance in Into The Spider-Verse, the Noir version of Peter Parker has been given a new series that dives into the world of a webhead that is also a gumshoe. While the story itself, written by Margaret Stohl, is somewhat by the numbers, giving us noir versions of characters in the world of Spider-Man, the art work is the real draw here. Juan Ferreyra’s art here simply pops and was made for this story, giving fans a gorgeous introduction into this alternate reality. If you’re looking for a stylish jaunt into the world of Spider-Man Noir, this issue is worth your time despite its flaws. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-VERSE #6

Spider-Verse wraps up a gorgeous story with its sixth issue this week. The story follows Miles, Spider-Zero, and a slew of other heroes as they mount their rescue mission to save a friend. When the group comes face to face with their opponent, a poignant discussion about courage in the face of fear is found, and Spider-Verse swings through the finale beautifully. — Megan Peters



Rating: 5 out of 5

STRIKEFORCE #7

Strikeforce is full of colorful characters, but this is easily Spider-Woman’s time to shine, and she does so in the best way possible. Writer TIni Howard finds a stellar use for Deadpool and his new kingdom Monster Island, as Deadpool’s fourth wall breaking personality plays off the more no nonsense vibes of Blade and Angela in a perfect way. That said, the true standout is Spider-Woman, who delivers an amazing fight sequence and that trademark lightheartedness that will delight any fan of the character. Artist German Peralta and colorist Guru-eFX also bring their A game, both in expression work and atmosphere, and Birgit is money in their hands. Sure, Blade is still pretty much a jerk, but everyone else is a delight, and this is still one of the most entertaining teams around. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD MASTER #9

Sword Master #9 is better paced and competently plotted compared to other recent issues, but there’s a hard ceiling on quality for any comic that looks like midday sketches from a high school student working through a “How to Draw Manga” guide. Characters often don’t appear to be on the same plane of existence, even as they’re engaged in combat. Of course, the writing isn’t that much better either. Dialogue and plot points are sketched without a single ounce of originality or nuance to them, and some of the gags—like walking into an airport with a sword that might even leave Cloud Strife feeling a bit bashful—are so ridiculous on their face as to fail to generate even a smirk. My rating for this issue is based purely on the fact that it’s technically better than Sword Master #8. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND #1

Billionaire Island #1 is by far the most intelligent, jaw-dropping, razor sharp, impeccably-timed comic you’ll read this week or possibly ever. The premise is straightforward: the hyper-wealthy have their own island on which anything goes even as they not only allow the rest of humanity to suffer, but actively participate in a brutal scheme to “fix” things. While that sounds perhaps simplistic and even too on-the-nose depending on your perspective, Mark Russell crafts the story into one that is chilling and horrifying and too fascinating to turn away from. There is a lot in this book that feels deeply rooted in reality while the more outlandish twists end up feeling chillingly accurate as well. Steve Pugh’s art takes it all up a notch by creating a bright, glossy world that somehow looks posh and like a cover to something truly rotten at the same time. It’s an incredible read and an absolutely outstanding kickoff to what is hopefully a long, twisty run. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5

BIRTHRIGHT #42

Ah, there it is—the big curveball that proves Williamson and company mean business when it comes to the final arc of Birthright. While the first chunk of this issue reads like a filler, things quickly pick up all too fast. If gore is your thing, there’s a fair share of it in this issue and luckily, Bressan never takes it over the top. This book has definitely had its highs and low and at this rate, it’s looking like it just might stick the landing if the past few issues have been any indication. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #13

Kendra the Vampire Slayer was an interesting addition to the Buffy TV series but died after two appearances. Jodie Bellaire takes advantage of the Buffy comic’s alternate timeline to give Kendra a bigger role. This issue flashes back to her pre-calling slayer training in Jamaica, her home. We find she is already chafing against the paternalistic nature of her watcher. She loves her home and worries that the Slayer’s call will take her away from it. Artist Rosemary Valero-O’Connell brings a softer style to the standalone issue. It suits the setting and story, though the action scenes lack some weight and impact. Colorists Raul Angulo and Eleonora Bruni do a great job highlighting the transition from the daytime warmth to the haunted night. The underlying theme and villain touch on the struggle for Jamaica’s post-colonial soul. This could have been better fleshed out and had a stronger resolution. Otherwise, this is a stellar spotlight for an underutilized Buffy character. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BUTCHER OF PARIS #4

This issue reads like the middle of a middle chapter. A few plot points are slowly pushed forward, but the overall momentum found between its first and final pages is minimal. Detective Massu’s methods are certain, but there’s only a slow trickling of new information released. In the meanwhile, Paris is being freed which creates some exciting splash panels, but very little in the way of anything tied to this series’ story. The Butcher of Paris #4 moves slightly faster than wheel-spinning, but there’s never a moment or idea that captures the excitement found in its historical foundations, suggesting that these pages will read much better when collected because there’s not a significant call to eagerly await an entire month for more of this. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

CRONE #5

After suffering a near-fatal injury, our hero has a life-changing experience, altering her entire outlook on life and helping her realize what her new objective has become. This motivates her to build an army and confront the foes that have wronged her, as her battle begins to take shape as an inspirational quest as well as a path towards revenge. Throughout this series, the narrative has had a number of ups and downs, with its overall narrative finally taking shape. The stage is set for a conclusion that will surely be fulfilling to swords and sandals fans, as Crone’s bloodlust could result in the finale that fans have been waiting for. While this issue marks for an improvement on the narrative moment of its preceding issues, it’s still only barely staying afloat, as it’s hard to ignore the stumbles of what came before it. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE CROW: LETHE #1

If there’s one thing Tim Seeley does well, it’s dark and horrific tales—this introductory issue proves just that. Lethe is a fine mix between freakshow antics and horror, both tones healthily presented throughout. For the first of three issues, this book carries a pace that’s just right—not too slow, not too fast. It’s not a larger-than-life tale nor does it have the vibes of a street-level noir story; it’s a happy medium. Despite the most interesting character of the bunch ending up dead by the end of the issue, this debut caught my attention just enough to bring me back to it next month. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

DRYAD #1

Kurtis Wiebe and Justin Osterling have teamed up for a brand new series, and it’s already got us hoked right from the jump. Dryad #1 tells the story of a charming and remarkably grounded couple who discover a safe and peaceful home for their two kids, but it’s the underlying mysteries of their reasons for seeking out this new home and what they ran from in the first place that is so intriguing, and Wiebe’s delightful banter and supporting cast help truly immerse you in this ancient and magical world. Osterling’s visuals are beautiful, creating stunning vistas on one page and raucous action sequences on the next, all the while bringing out the little details that let the characters’ true personalties come through. Throw in a solid hook for next issue and you’ve got yourself the beginning of a promising journey. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 5 out of 5

FARMHAND #14

Farmhand has arrived (roughly) at its midway point and is prepared to deliver readers a climax that will reshape the character’s lives and reader’s expectations. Every encounter in this issue reads as a possible point of no return with many secrets revealed and far more prepared to be in #15. Monica Thorne’s shed reveals a haunting threat and the stakes of battle are clearly drawn as life and death. It all builds to one of the series’ best cliffhangers so far, one that promises the next arc will be unlike anything we’ve seen thus far. Farmhand is as thrilling as ever, and still capable of offering plenty of humor and small, lifelike character work in each issue, which is why I know I’ll be hooked on this series until it reaches its final climax—one that should be even more spectacular than what’s in the pages of Farmhand #14 this week. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOSTBUSTERS: YEAR ONE #2

If Ghostbusters: Year One had been called a collection of untold Ghostbusters stories, you’d get the perfect image of what this series does. #2 couples another integral character from the Ghostbusters team with a behind-the-scenes ghost hunt while seamlessly weaving the past and present together. Becoming familiar with the characters might take a second given the time jumps, but it’s not their words that identify them so much as it is their unique expressions and actions that sell the characters’ personalities best of all. Year One has established a winning formula two issues in that’s easily set the foundation for future successes. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

JOIN THE FUTURE #1

On the surface, Join the Future could just be an average dystopian fiction, but this debut sets up plenty to break the mold. Even with an ominous threat and a lot of world-building left to explore, there’s a sense that Join the Future is going to be a thought-provoking and weirdly hopeful kind of saga. There’s still a lot of meat on the bone when it comes to this first issue, but that makes it a more promising debut in some ways. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #4

Writer Sydney Duncan and artist Natalie Barahona have hit their stride with the series which was slow to start but has not become a gritty and riveting pulp noir tale. This series does an incredible job with using its color palette to tell its story, an excellent example for how to drive the mood and tone of its narrative in the best way. There’s still some peculiarities in the pencils themselves that seem to drag it down some but they don’t bring down the entire piece. Overall, it’s a solid series with a gripping story. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

KING OF NOWHERE #1

King of Nowhere #1 is an intriguing opening chapter that blends the surreal and the depressing. The series by W. Maxwell Prince, Tyler Jenkins, and Hilary Jenkins is about a perennial screw-up named Denis who stumbles across the town of Nowhere, which is populated by a mix of human/animal hybrids and other strange sorts. Denis is convinced that the entire town is a bad trip, but he quickly realizes that he might not be on a trip. The concept of the comic is sold mostly by the Jenkins’ art, which uses watercolor-like colors and a sketchy style to give everything a very vivid but incomplete look. It makes the reader unsure whether we’re looking at reality or a figment of Denis’s imagination, and it’s that uncertainty that helps this comic stand out. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE MAGICIANS #5

Desperate times call for desperate measures, with the students facing a seemingly undefeatable threat, resulting in a plan that guarantees that things will turn deadly. This final issue brings with it all the things that made the book so entertaining this far, delivering magical combat, interpersonal bickering, and heartwarming connections between the characters. Much like the final year of high school, this final issue offers closure for some characters, shocking revelations that sets the stage for future excitement, and tragic reveals that make you empathize with all parties involved. Whether you’re a devout Magicians fan or are merely looking for a mature blend of Harry Potter and The Breakfast Club, this series has got you covered. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

MERCY #1

Mirka Andolfo’s Mercy #1 is a gem of a comic. A gothic horror set during the Klondike gold rush, the issue crafts an intriguing mystery straight from page one and while the issue is largel setting the table for the full story to come, the exposition in this issue works really, really well. Each of the various characters—from the beautifully innocent Rory, the powerful Lady Swanson, and the mysterious Hellaine—is beautifully crafted. What truly shines here is how Andolfo sets a tone for the story that is at times both bleak and hopeful while also establishing a strong pulse for what is surely a bleak, terrifying tale to come. It is a little graphic in places, but it never feels off putting our out of “character” for the issue. It’s a fascinating start for a series. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

RAGNAROK: THE BREAKING OF HELHEIM #4

While this issue of The Breaking of Helheim is the least action-oriented so far, it takes a deep dive into Norse mythology instead, one that’s every bit as rewarding as the most explosive issues of Ragnarok to date. Thor meets some new, potential allies as he scouts the outskirts of Hel and their story adds yet another layer of tragedy to the fall of Asgard. However, there’s a note of hope to be found as well—one that matches perfectly with the impressive assemblage of foes whose shadows have loomed so long over this second miniseries. It makes for a final few pages that have me more excited than ever to continue following Simonson on this odyssey through the best that the Norse gods have to offer in modern comics. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #26

The battle to stop the Zombots and a truly apocalyptic outcome begins in Sonic the Hedgehog #26. After taking so much time to assemble a massive cast and layout the stakes in #25, the survivors each receive their own mission here along with six similarly thrilling cliffhangers. This is the most exciting the series has been in several months with a new sense of momentum surrounding battles with the Deadly Six. Each matchup is well framed with a distinct choice of conflict, setting, and heroes. Sonic fans will be left anxiously awaiting the next issue, but they also aren’t lacking for new thrills this week. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

TRANSFORMERS: GALAXIES #5

Kate Leth, Cohen Edenfield, and Alex Milne have a little bit of meta-fun in the newest issue of Transformers: Galaxies. The issue focuses on Cliffjumper, a lesser-known Transformer whose toys were almost always repaints of Bumblebee. Leth and Edenfield play on this narrative by having Cliffjumper visit a planet whose inhabitants mistake him for Bumblebee and is mostly played up for laughs. It’s a nice nod to the long history of the Transformers franchise, but is used to make Cliffjumper feel more relatable to the reader. I enjoyed this issue more than past issues of Transformers: Galaxies, and I’m glad this series is bringing more personality to some of the more obscure Transformers. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 4 out of 5

UNEARTH #6

Unearth #6 picks up one year after the outbreak from the first five issues, and takes what was a close-quarters thriller and blows it up to a much larger scale while tossing in more military conflict. The body horror is just as gooey as ever, but now there’s a bit more religious criticism sprinkled in. If you’ve enjoyed Cullen Bunn’s run on this series so far, there’s a lot fo you to sink your teeth into here. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #3

The narrative jumps back a few hundred years to chronicle Sir Francis Lodge’s founding of Riverdale, which includes pirates, the Revolutionary War, and a werewolf uprising. While this could help Veronica figure out how to end the terrors of her town once and for all, it could also end in unimaginable horrors. What works so well about this issue is its blend of a variety of genres to create a storyline that feels entirely fresh, as stories of vampires rarely involve adventures at sea. Despite this making an entertaining read, it has little to do with the events of this series itself, making readers almost wish that this was a jumping-off point for a new series. While it might not have a strong connection to Archie Comics, we do get one interesting detail about the founding of the iconic town, even if that might not be entirely canonical. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5