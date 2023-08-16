Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/16/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Uncanny Avengers #1, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #18, and Godzilla: War for Humanity #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #18 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] World's Finest has become the gold standard at DC Comics, with Mark Waid possessing a thorough understanding of what makes the comic book line's biggest heroes and villains work. This is the perfect issue to recommend to fans who love these characters and are looking for a modern take that doesn't feel bogged down by continuity. Dare I say, World's Finest presents the DC Universe in all of its glory for a new generation. We've seen Batman and Superman meet plenty of times in the past, but this just might be their initial encounter yet. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS – GENERATION JOKER #4 Generation Joker #4 begins to frame the miniseries' finale as the Joker's hard drive changes hands once more and the cast of characters rush ahead to their next location. However, the story beats already appear repetitive. Harley repeats how she regrets not telling the children about their father; the children rush away from protectors with seemingly no comprehension of the risks despite repeatedly encountering them; a handful of familiar White Knight figures appear to remind readers they still exist. It's in this way that the middle segment of the miniseries seems to exist primarily to reach the 6-issue mark. As the assembled cast argues and repeats what they've said in every issue thus far, there's a ticking clock with the FBI pounding down their door, but the countdown and urgency is forgotten across multiple pages of expository dialogue. When there's little excitement to be found in the chase it simply leaves readers with the question: Are we there yet? -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #2 Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #2 does not miss. The three stories of the issue take on the idea of Harley as she is perceived by others – the first and last more so than the second, but they are all outstanding. Particularly, Kelly Thompson's "Origin Stories for Dummies" and Ryan Parrott's "Coffee and Pie, Oh My" take on the complicated relationship that Harley's reputation has being connected to the Joker and how some people just can't see her past him. Both stories are fascinating deep dives into not only Harley as a character, but into society's cruel tendency to define women by the actions of the men around them. The funniest story, Brandt and Stein's "Great Petspectations" has some of the most hilarious sight gags imaginable. The issue is simply a knockout – thought provoking and fantastically presented. -- Nicole Dump Rating: 5 out of 5 HAWKGIRL #2 Hawkgirl #2 momentarily takes a quick detour into the life of superheroes while not saving the planet, and it's that much better for it. Axelrod's script skips along at an excellent pace, even though it doesn't focus on the eponymous hero for a solid chunk of the issue. Still, the writer doesn't pull any punches with the character work within, something that elevates this story to an entirely new level. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 ICON VS. HARDWARE #4 The conflict of Icon vs. Hardware gets even bigger and potentially-intriguing, but that doesn't stop the remainder of the issue from being somewhat inconsistent. As the issue makes way for a number of cameos and a broader message, the way that message is told defaults to cliches more often than not. The art also suffers from a similar sort of broadness, being incredibly effective in some sequences and awkward in others. Still, there is enough of a fun and memorable creative intent behind Icon vs. Hardware to make me eager to see what the remaining issues have in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: CATWOMAN #2 The already-excellent premise of Knight Terrors: Catwoman culminates in an epic and emotionally-consequential conclusion. As Selina fights to save a familiar-enough Gotham City from the terror of the Joker, she grapples with her own reputation as a woman and a superhero, which Tini Howard uses to brilliantly set the stage for "The Gotham War." Leila Leiz's art is a beautfiful complement to every single frame, especially when coupled with Marissa Louise's ultra-vibrant colors. This has easily become my favorite installment of "Knight Terrors" thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHTWING #2 Phew. The wall between a nightmare and a fever dream is razor thin, and it's one Knight Terrors: Nightwing straddles nearly every panel throughout its two-issue run. Little makes sense, though that's by design and the haphazard structure of this tie-in event. Though Cloonan scratches the surface with some metaphors about fear here, it feels too artificial as the story isn't given ample time for exploration. This issue has a lot to it, and it simply can't cover its bases in time. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: PUNCHLINE #2 This second issue effectively illustrates why Punchline needed to be in the "Knight Terrors" event. As Alexis gets thrown even further down the digital rabbit hole, her perspective as a social-media-savvy supervillain is uniquely challenged – as is her own destiny in the larger DC Universe. Danny Lore's script is filled with some genuine surprises, and Lucas Meyer's art is stunning and incredibly effective. This chapter of the "Knight Terrors" saga is absolutely worth your time. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: SUPERMAN #2 Knight Terrors: Superman delivers an excellent showcase for Superman and two of his closest allies, Supergirl and Lois Lane, as they converge and battle their own nightmares across Insomnia's dreamscape. The imagined terrors summoned by artist Tom Reilly on the page bring a wide array of charms, whether it's in a horde of zombies, lumbering monstrosities, or metaphors for workplace anxiety. Throughout the issue, the illogic of dreaming is embraced and allows these icons of courageous action to apply their own positive ingenuity to addressing them. Pairing their nightmares with an outside story concerning their predicament balances the issue, and offers a spotlight for Atlantean heroes. While the final conflict with Insomnia is only foreshadowed by the final pages, Superman's struggle to save himself and his dearest friends from the nightmares is resolved in a stylish fashion that can be appreciated entirely on its own. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #2 Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 is nothing new. It's just more re-tread of a story I swear we've been telling on repeat ad nauseam in Wonder Woman stories for cycle after cycle now in which Wonder Woman's nightmare/challenge/enemy/foe is that she has to accept herself and face her fears by embracing all of who she is, good, bad, and flawed. This particularly iteration of that just does it with all the subtlety of cheap and poorly edited self-help memes and is boring to boot. The only real positive here is that at least the issue manages to follow one character so it feels like it has some direction, even if the whole tie in, like most of the "Knight Terrors" tie-ins, seems to have no idea what the parameters of the event actually are. -- Nicole Dump Rating: 2 out of 5 TALES OF THE TITANS #2 Tales of the Titans has now given two creative teams the chance to tell a different story about each member of the eponymous group, with this latest issue focusing on Raven. Tini Howard picks up the reins and knocks it out of the park with a delightful passing-of-the-torch featuring DC's favorite sorceress. It's as hopeful as it is heartbreaking, and thus the story of Raven goes. On top of that, kinetic lineart from Carlini provides a sense of urgency that helps push this tale forward at the speed of light. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE VIGIL #4 The Vigil #4 makes an excellent case for how a single compelling hook can strengthen an ongoing series. After what reads like yet another black ops mission with ill-defined motivations and actors, the final few pages promise to add that definition and offer up a final line that all but guarantees it will be good. Until that moment, however, there's some space provided to tie The Vigil further into ongoing events across DC Comics, including potential threads linking these conspiracies to two of Superman's greatest enemies. The Vigil, as a unit, confront a new antagonist that draws out the bloodiest aspects of their powers in a set of grisly sequences that highlight artist Devmalya Pramanik's skill with pacing. It's not the gory details but the implied collisions and gnarly aftermath that make the violence poignant. Whereas much of The Vigil #4 feels familiar after three issues, it offers just enough at the end to assure readers that it is quickly arriving at a destination worth witnessing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #5 Though artist Andrea Broccardo is able to combine great action beats and tender dramatic moments throughout this issue's pages, there's still a lack of connection to be found between the narrative and the reader. Cartoonish villains largely define this series, though its protagonist characters do have a satisfying arc, there's nothing going on that really makes the conclusion for the antagonists feels satisfying, at least in a way that's any different form any other Alien franchise story. It's unfortunately starting to appear that Marvel doesn't really know what to do with the Alien IP despite it now being part of their wheelhouse. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 ALPHA FLIGHT #1 If you haven't been following the events of, well, any of the X-stuff in Marvel (I haven't), Alpha Flight might be slightly confusing at first but it all comes together nicely by the end of the issue and tees up a solid, interesting story of injustice, prejudice, government overreach, and rebellion. Story wise, the pacing is good and Brisson does a pretty decent job of building to the big reveal at the end (though to be fair if you're reading carefully you can figure it out in advance) and while the art is mostly up to personal taste, it does have a slightly vintage feel to it which is nice. This is a pretty strong start overall. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #14 Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's four years of work on Daredevil—encompassing two complete series, a crossover event, and abundant tie-ins—draws to a close this week in an epilogue that summons the very best elements of an outstanding run ready to meet the title's storied history. In the wake of Matthew Murdock's death, the issue examines the many lives he touched throughout this modern saga and emphasizing how they were shaped by Matthew's approach. Just as the series opened by acknowledging the systemic flaws that lead to so much suffering, it refuses to provide any pollyanna optimism as it concludes. Instead, it focuses on how individuals respond to those circumstances for the better. In the wake of global conspiracies and battles in Hell, the good that is found comes not in saving the world but saving one life or supporting a few more. Longstanding members of the Daredevil cast and new additions alike are made heroic by engaging in mundane work alongside some vigilantism. That return to the streetlevel scope which first distinguished Zdarsky and Checchetto's work makes for a more resonant and personal conclusion. Even with action sequences to be displayed, Checchetto's character work carries tremendous gravitas in its presentation of modern communities and difficult emotions. Daredevil #14 is a reminder that heroism is not defined by great abilities or grand sagas, but the everyday work represented by Matthew's work as an advocate for justice both within and beyond the systems he occupied, providing an inspirational and humanizing perspective on the superhero genre. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DARK X-MEN #1 There could hardly be a better time to launch a book titled Dark X-Men than the shadow of the X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 special that kicked off the Fall of X. Jonas Scharf and Frank Martin brings a visual style that revels in the darkness of this new era, becoming reminiscent of Mike Dedoato Jr. and Rain Beredo's work on the Civil War-era Thunderbolts series. With mutantkind on the brink, Steve Foxe uses Havok and the Goblin Queen to present differing perspectives on how to react to their dire situation. Alex still clings to dreams of appeasement leading to peaceful integration. Maddie is ready to repay the suffering humanity has inflicted on mutants with interest. The rest of the cast is a fascinating mixture of mostly underdeveloped tertiary characters, a community of mutants that even Krakoa found undesirable. Considering the lack of scruples among them, the series seems poised to see the team wrestle with questions of extremes. How far is too far when faced with fascism and possible extinction? Does righteous rage need a practical purpose, or is it an end unto itself? Even if the reader doesn't recognize or appreciate the issue's subtext, this is an enjoyable superhero book for anyone attracted to the darker side of the genre. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #2 Death of the Venomverse #2 lives up to is title with an ever growing death toll, and the team of Cullen Bunn, Gerardo Sandoval, Jim Campbell, Victor Olazaba, and Clayton Cowles lean into the brutality and spectacle that the premise commands. The battles between Carnage's army and the roster of Venoms are thrilling and action packed, with several key members of Venom's ragtag group stealing the show, including a Rhino Venom that is simply fantastic. The sheer creativity of the various symbiotes is what makes the adventure so fun, but the action hits hard and injects the story with stakes. Granted, this is pretty par for the course when it comes to the Spider-Verse line of stories, but Venom's spin on it is unique enough to still make it worth your while. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 GHOST RIDER #17 The "Weapons of Vengeance" mini-event continues here in Ghost Rider #17, and it's a true sight to behold. Though part of the event, Percy manages to flawlessly connect both this overarching Ghost Rider story with that of the Wolverine crossover and the end-result is one of this title's most gruesomely brutal issues yet. The Ghost Rider/Wolverine team-up is exactly what comics needs and this creative team executes it exceptionally well. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GROOT #4 As quickly as it arrived, the latest Groot mini-series wraps in as neatly as it can. Though it's really a Groot story in name only, this series allows Abnett to return to the House of Ideas and flex his cosmic muscle. The end result is a dynamite "vintage" tale that pays incredible homage to the space stories of the Silver Age. Though this finale is a bit rushed to get everything in in time, it's still comic book goodness to the max. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN ANNUAL #1 Comic readers who just like certain characters and grab these "Annual" issues to check up on those characters are going to be sorely disappointed by whatever Marvel is doing with these "Contest of Chaos" issues. Iron Man and Storm make for a more intriguing pair than Spider-Man and Wolverine, but not by much. This whole issue just turns into a series of misunderstandings that seems like they could be easily avoided if two heroes who know one another simply had a conversation. No matter what it's called, this issue doesn't offer much in the way or excitement, but actually including the ongoing event as part of the title would at least make things a little better. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) LOKI #3 The penultimate issue of Loki only further showcases what has made the miniseries excellent thus far. In a seemingly-ordinary meeting with Wiccan and Hulkling, Loki is forced to right a surprising wrong in the Marvel cosmos, all while ushering in an unexpected foe for the final issue. Dan Watters delivers an excellent-as-always narrative for this trio of characters, and German Peralta's art is a gorgeous and lavish rendering of the entire ordeal. I'm sad to know that the Loki series is so close to being done, but this issue makes me confident that it will deliver a great finale. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN #1 The Marvel's Voices line gives new writers and artists the opportunity to share their stuff, and with the latest entry focusing on the X-Men, there's plenty to like here. This new issue is one that is able to deliver some light-hearted, fun stories that, surprisingly enough, play into several key moments from the Marvel Mutants' past. New fans might be a little confused if you haven't been following the goings-ons of the X-Men in recent years with Krakoa and Arakko, but it's easy enough to role with the continuity punches here. Voices is able to find its heart when it comes to quieter, more introspective stories that otherwise might have fallen to the wayside in the main titles, and there are some choice examples with this latest Marvel's Voices. If you're looking for a light, story packed one-off focused on Marvel's Merry Mutants, this might be worth your time. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN #11 Spider-Boy is officially here to stay, and I couldn't be more thrilled. Early on Spider-Boy was a small but still delightful highlight of the series, but he's quickly become my favorite part of the book, and that is cemented in Spider-Man #11. Writer Dan Slott pulls the curtain back on Spider-Boy's history and his relationship with Spider-Man, a history that Peter has no recollection of, but that's also part of the fun. Spider-Man #11 showcases Spider-Boy's history and brings to light how Peter has changed over time, and Peter's discussions with his former sidekick can at times showcase how some of those changes aren't necessarily for the better. Artist Luciano Vecchio and colorist Edgar Delgado capture that classic Spider-Man aesthetic throughout the issue, which is a wonderful compliment to the time hopping story and Spider-Boy's unique energy. By issue's end I was ready to see more of these two in action, and while I didn't expect to be this taken with the character, at this point I'm all in on Spider-Boy, and happy he's sticking around. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #37 The ancient entity of the Scourge has already shown it was infecting the Galactic Empire, with this issue of Star Wars: Darth Vader showing the ramifications and the widespread nature of the infection. Vader himself, however, could have the abilities to overcome the infection and show what happens with the might of the Dark Side is unleashed on these droids in their uprising. While fans know that whatever Vader's encounters with these Dark Droids won't be anything especially noteworthy, as the ramifications don't factor into any future stories, but merely the tease that Vader might be preparing to lay waste to a legion of droids makes for something a bit more action-packed and superficially entertaining, which is exciting in another capacity. While we're not entirely sold on the overall "Dark Droids" event quite yet, the glimpses of how Vader reflected on his Jedi training to strengthen his Sith powers, seemingly teasing the balance of his allegiances shifting away from Palpatine, have us intrigued by what the end result of this event will be for the galaxy far, far away. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Garrón's work is, for the most part, pretty extraordinary in Uncanny Avengers #1, elevated with some help from colorist Morry Hollowell. Thanks to the required set up of the narrative, and the nature of this secretive Avengers squad, there's a variety of locales put on display which are all given their own personality by the artists here. Fight scenes in the rain flanked by pillars of fire occur on one page while a meeting in the shadows of Krakoa's depths takes place on another, and they all possess a visual consistency while managing to evoke specific aesthetics; it's impressive work from page to page. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 WHAT IF...? DARK: MOON KNIGHT #1 What If tales can be hit and miss at times, but What If...? Dark: Moon Knight #1 offers a unique twist on the Moon Knight mythos and characters. Picking up from Marc Spector: Moon Knight #3, writer Erica Schultz spins a series of new developments after one key change from the original story. While the change itself is a shock, the rest of the story delivers beats that feel satisfyingly fresh while still remaining authentic to the characters and how they would genuinely react. Marlene's shift to being the lead character is welcome, as we haven't often had the chance to see her receive that kind of focus in times past. Schultz keeps you invested in her story throughout, and artist Edgar Salazar and colorist Arif Prianto shine brightest when she's center stage, both in terms of action and her overall costume design, which is fantastic. This isn't a must read, as it doesn't tie into anything in the current run, but for longtime fans who want to see a unique and rewarding spin on times past, this is certainly worth their time. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #2 Even though it's an X-Men story that's been told time and time before, but Guggenheim and Garcia manage to continue keeping Days of Future Past – Doomsday fresh with its sophomore issue here. Perhaps it's the timeliness of the storyline mirroring real-world events, but this issue is haunting to the fullest, a grim look at the ugliest of Earths. There's no levity or witty banter, it's full-on horror as the mutants fight for their lives and the script pulls zero punches on that front. This time is absolutely paying perfect respect to its namesake series. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 X-MEN: RED #14 X-Men: Red #14 shows Storm's portion of the Great Ring reeling in the wake of Genesis' return and Orchis' attack on Earth; the surviving mutants on Mars face both a civil war and purge from two very powerful forces. And so much of the issue focuses on the transition from the events of X-Men: Red #13 and X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 into a new status quo. Beyond the cumbersome text of data pages that serve to span the initial months of the war, the issue opts to emphasize fields of battle and strategy sessions amongst the mutant leaders. Altogether it proves an effective bit of framing for a sprawling conflict with both the heroes and villains of the story well established by the issue's end. X-Men: Red #14 sets the stage for Arrako's future and promises abundant excitement as some of the most powerful and intriguing new characters in X-lore battle for the future of Arrako. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ANTARCTICA #2 Simon Birks' sci-fi spy thriller does an excellent job of walking the line between giving you more than you can handle and letting you into the world enough to keep you invested. It's easy to tell that there is a lot of mystery left to unravel as the series goes on, and with talk of alternate dimensions it would be very easy to overwhelm you out of the gate. Antarctica is so well-paced, making its thrills and intrigue the main attraction while slow-releasing the deeper plot points a little at a time. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 BRYNMORE #2 Like the title's first issue, Brynmore #2 is awfully light on spooks for being solicited as a horror story. Beyond that, Niles' script is clunky and segmented, pivoting between scenes with little transition or flow. This jerks readers around enough to get light whiplash, whiplash that can't even be quelled by fantastically beautiful lineart from Worm. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... STRANGE SCIENCE #1 Chilling Adventures Presents… Strange Science breaks out this week with a twisty debut issue. In its first outing, Strange Science puts Riverdale on its head as some of its locals find themselves living through a sci-fi novel. With a colorful palette backing the debut, Strange Science is another compelling take on the Archie universe that will leave fans wanting more. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 THE CULL #1 The first issue of The Cull does a lot to introduce the characters, providing the smallest possible hook for the massive sci-fi adventure that awaits in the rest of the series. Kelly Thompson does an excellent job setting up all the major players and getting you invested, even through an issue of mostly exposition. Mattia De Iulis' art has an ultra-realistic feel that may not be up your alley, but by the end of this first issue you can see how well these characters are going to play against the otherworldly backdrops teased for the coming issues. There's a lot to be excited about going forward. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #1 Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special quickly sets a mood. Jeremy Lambert's writing of a daughter's letter to an estranged mother, made intimate by Becca Carey's letters, begins sounding admiring before revealing its deep-seated scorn. Claire Roe and Jordie Bellaire perfectly pair this captioning with visuals that are, at first, relatively glamorous, made more mysterious by the black-and-white coloring appropriate to the era, before setting that illusion aflame and forcing the reader to see Vivian Drake in her loneliness surrounded not by family but by seemingly endless bottles of alcohol and an entourage of handlers. Similarly efficient and effective storytelling is on display in the introduction of Lou Gaines, another actor traveling with Vivian on this Hollywood special tour, his thin frame, with its concave ribs, appearing small when juxtaposed against the broad-chested hero displayed on his war movie poster. Vivian's and Lou's characters are tested when they arrive at their next stop, a mining town, and find it in crisis. It's a good setup, and the only point that doesn't land perfectly is the ending, which introduces a possibly supernatural element to the story without any foreshadowing. It makes for a stellar hook for the next issue once the initial confusion brought on by its suddenness fades. Still, it could leave some readers feeling bewildered. Despite that, The Hollywood Special #1 does some fantastic character work with grounded stakes for well-realized characters. That should be enough to get readers to come back for more. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #8 While the earliest chapters of Dune: House Harknonnen struggled to carry the weight of adapting a novel loaded with exposition and detail, later chapters still benefit from the intersections that make a weighty text rewarding. There are a number of intersections in House Harkonnen #8 that all provide some sense of excitement or intrigue, if nothing else. The most straightforward sequences, like the tragic kidnapping of Feyd-Rautha, are most effective, even if their staging provides little suspense. More complex interactions, like those surrounding Ixian politics, struggle to make their scope clear within this compressed format. Yet flourishes when describing a Guild navigator's perspective or depicting violent events on Arrakis and elsewhere ensure that even if the details fail to cohere, their consequences remain frightful. There's a sense of excitement surrounding the ever-worsening plights of those marching towards their fates in Dune: House Harkonnen resulting in its best entry yet. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 GODZILLA: WAR FOR HUMANITY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Godzilla: War for Humanity #1 delivers exactly what I want from a Godzilla comic, which is a vision I wasn't expecting. The franchise has its natural rhythms and the best stories, including Half-Century War, tend to play with them. Where these comics can excel is in presenting a new way of seeing these fantastic kaiju characters and that's exactly what this first issue does in the form of Jake Smith's artwork in a bold and impactful style. It's bound to leave readers excited to see where each new issue steers the story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 GROO IN THE WILD #2

GROO IN THE WILD #2

Groo In The Wild has exactly two jokes – Groo is an idiot and everyone is afraid of him. And those jokes are told over and over for the second of four issues and it has already stopped being funny. It's hard to get mad at this comic. It's a part of an incredibly long-running series and must surely have its fans. But its goals are never higher than that of a daily newspaper cartoon, and it doesn't have nearly enough punchlines for that. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #8 I Hate Fairyland #8 hits shelves this week with another round of Gert vs Gert action. As the multiverse collides, some not-so-magical things come to light for out Gerts as they duke it out, and plenty of them have their lives ended in only ways this series can. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 IN HELL WE FIGHT #3 In Hell We Fight #3 introduces readers to an array of demonic antagonists bound to cause the children plenty of problems. An introductory sequence and cliffhanger promise some mighty challenges ahead, and each potential foe provides a distinctive appearance, form of threat, and sometimes sense of humor. Yet the stand out in issue #3 is Woody, a wily ventriloquist's doll running a swap shop. Even as the central cast remains a two-dimensional set of iterations on the same four jokes, Woody provides a genuine sense of personality and "frenemy" requiring some creative thinking. Unfortunately, the story is mapped out in a series of convenient coincidences and half-considered ideas that no amount of foreshadowing will improve upon. Jok's depiction of Hell's central city leans on the artist's penchant for stacked, scratchy linework filled with detail, as does Woody's shop. Many of the best elements of In Hell We Fight remain in the background, but the addition of new villains and a much busier setting promise more of Jok's skill ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE LONESOME HUNTERS: THE WOLF CHILD #2 The Lonesome Hunters: The Wolf Child's latest issue continues to set the mood for this isolated small town, but it takes a microscopic step forward in terms of plot progression. Very little is still known about the titular child, the church members that have set out to hunt Howard and Lupe are still a looming threat but are still nowhere near the action and a few scenes are sprinkled in to move other players around the metaphorical storyboard. Other than that, there's not much to the issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MISS TRUESDALE AND THE FALL OF HYPERBOREA #4 It remains impressive on countless levels how Mike Mignola is consistently able to add new wrinkles to the larger mythology of Hellboy, and Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea is one of the best since the larger story of the franchise ended. Once again, series artist Jesse Longergan plants his flag in the pantheon of great Hellboy universe artists. His work in delivering seamless action sequences was already commendable but the final issue of Miss Truesdale manages to allow him to show off that he can do a variety of styles and designs as well. Even without its connectivity to Hellboy, this is already a new classic comic to recommend to fellow readers. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 PANYA: THE MUMMY'S CURSE #2 Panya continues to struggle with fitting in at her temple, confusing one prayer for another, while a group of followers arrive at the temple seeking assistance. Whether it was due to the right prayer or the "wrong" one, Panya connects with an otherworldly force that offers her guidance. Writer Mike Mignola is a master of mythology, managing to deliver all sorts of terrifying tales that feel authentic and like they have a lived-in history with virtually every story her tells. With this second installment in Panya: The Mummy's Curse, there's a lot more telling than showing, resulting in lots of complex exposition that doesn't do much to move the narrative forward (or so it seems). Other creators, however, would struggle a bit more in such an expositional chapter of an ongoing story, so for this book to still be somewhat engaging is still an accomplishment that puts the book ahead of its peers, which leaves us excited for what's next. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 RED SONJA #2

This new era for Red Sonja continues at a simmering, but intriguing speed, all while setting up a distinct conflict for her to face off against. Torunn Gronbekk's script provides a take on Sonja's characterization that is simultaneously fresh and familiar, which is accented by Walter Geovani's standard, but still-interesting art. While the issue really only begins to satisfyingly ramp up in its second half, it establishes a story that I'm excited to see develop. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY: HEART OF RICKNESS #2 Heart of Rickness #2 proves to be a case of diminishing returns. Both tracks of the story continue without expanding: Rick and the kids explore a planet without technology and filled with generic monsters, while Beth and Jerry muddle their way through a capitalist metaphor. As a result, much of the humor simply identifies what's already apparent from issue #1. There are still a number of quality gags and the character voices come through clearly, but they aren't matched by the distinctive style that defines Rick and Morty. A lack of differentiation in line depth leaves the many characters resembling overlapping sketches more than finished illustrations and color shading only draws additional attention to this shallow appearance. Lacking the show's confident style and stretching this series' premise thin, Heart of Rickness grows stale in its second issue. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #2 Savage Squad 6's second issue struggles with the same weaknesses that its premiere issue had, where it has interesting concepts in its landscape but fails in its character development. There simply isn't a lot here when it comes to the Six themselves that will make readers rally behind them, so when characters are killed by monstrous beasts, they feel far more like cannon fodder than anything else. There's a kernel or two that are interesting in terms of the Squad's world, perhaps the best of issue two being the "Red Forest". Ultimately, the series simply falls flat in getting readers to care about the characters and in doing so, misses the mark on conveying its interesting world. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 SECOND COMING: TRINITY #5 Second Coming: Trinity #5 does something interesting. It starts off making some interesting and critical points about the nature of organized religion and the real meaning of faith and change and then flips things by dealing with Sunstar's growing Jordan problem and another hard reality: that the hero may have to do something he doesn't like in order to do what's best for his son. Of course, all of this sets up for a major, major complication that is going to propel the story forward while also making for some sharp commentary about society at the same time. Honestly, this comic overall is brilliant, but this issue is just so incisive it's practically perfect. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SIRENS OF THE CITY #2 Sirens of the City carries on this week with stunning reveals, gorgeous artwork, and enough tension to keep anybody turning the page. As our heroine continues to search for answers in New York, things get complicated as new details about her unborn child surface. After all, the infant has made great enemies in the womb, and they would do anything to see them (and their mother) dead. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 SOMETHING EPIC #4 Something Epic #4 is a roiling cacophony of cliches assembled in their most self-aggrandizing configuration. After a tiresome introduction that laments the tragedy of a creative "epic" such as Danny Dillon choosing to turn off his imagination, the issue abandons any sense of forward momentum it once had to allow this Alter character to emerge from the background as the mentor figure in Danny's hero's journey, explaining all the reason's why Danny is this saga's special chosen one and all the rules and responsibilities that entails. All this occurs as Alter and Danny travel through the world of imagination, populated by living, half-formed ideas and stories. It's a concept reminiscent of the Dreaming from The Sandman, but only if a child raised exclusively on superhero comics and retro video games who'd possibly never even heard of a book, let alone read one, had written The Sandman. In what must be the most brazen example of one creator blowing smoke up another's ass ever realized in a comic, Something Epic holds up the Image Comics founders as some of the greatest "epics" to ever live. Yet, others minor artists like Michelangelo lacked their power of imagination and thus could never wield an epic's gift for raw creation. Szymon Kudranski, seemingly hellbent on getting this strange, vainglorious rant into a single issue, and even after the dull two-page introduction, sacrifices an entire page to nothing but captions of Al and Danny speaking to one another, not even bothering to construct a talking heads sequence but instead only rendering their vehicle in the corner of the page as if in conc