Uncanny Avengers #1 Review: Gorgeous Art Doesn't Cure the Hellfire Gala's Sting

There's a fair amount of set up that must be presented in the pages of Uncanny Avengers #1 to catch up new readers on where things stand in the Marvel Universe. For those unaware it might be helpful but readers already in the know might find it tedious, even if some elements are totally glossed over. The events of the Hellfire Gala massacre are felt on every page, which doesn't soften the blow of it all in any capacity, nor really have it make any more narrative sense in the larger scope of things. If anything it makes its place in Marvel continuity seem even more bizarre since major players on The Avengers have to combat it from the shadows. Hundreds of thousands of mutants seemingly died but they're still acting like they can only manage the issue through Marvel's version of SEAL Team Six, which is where the new Uncanny Avengers arrive.

Featuring a roster of Psylocke, Penance, Rogue, Quicksilver, Deadpool, and Captain America, this Uncanny Avengers team is perhaps the most distinctive roster published by Marvel Comics currently. Writer Gerry Duggan returns to the "Avengers Unity Squad," having written much of the volume published from 2015 to 2017, and this time addressing with the fallout of his own story in the pages of X-Men and Hellfire Gala 2023. The battle between mutants and Orchis is at the heart of the series, with the mysterious new Captain Krakoa posing another major threat as well. It makes for an interesting read because of the collection of characters present, in part because of the dynamic artwork from artist Javier Garrón.

Garrón's work is, for the most part, pretty extraordinary in Uncanny Avengers #1, elevated with some help from colorist Morry Hollowell. Thanks to the required set up of the narrative, and the nature of this secretive Avengers squad, there's a variety of locales put on display which are all given their own personality by the artists here. Fight scenes in the rain flanked by pillars of fire occur on one page while a meeting in the shadows of Krakoa's depths takes place on another, and they all possess a visual consistency while managing to evoke specific aesthetics; it's impressive work from page to page.

There are however some... odd inconsistencies in posing and style at times. Psylocke's wild hair seems to take on a life of its own in some panels, appearing perfect in one and then morphing her head into a giant size in the next. It's certainly a stylized choice to continue the larger movement in the image, but it doesn't always work. In contrast however, major panels and splashes look astounding, like the arrival of Captain America in the issue wherein Psylocke's image is seen in the reflection of his shield. Another panel with Quicksilver transporting the team in his arms shows off Garrón's ability to really sell the narrative and the character's power set in a fun fashion.

Readers may find themselves wondering what really makes this team unique in the larger picture, however. Functionally it seems to serve the same purpose as the Secret Avengers did in years past, but by acting as the new Avengers Unity Squad, something created as a PR move by Captain America, there's a bizarre dissonance in their mission and how they operate now.

This seems like a crucial comic to be reading in the fallout of Hellfire Gala 2023. The first issue of Uncanny Avengers (2023) offers plenty of teases of the road ahead, but it simply cannot heal any of the hurt that was brought down previously in those pages. Are the characters all still uniquely themselves? Of course. Does the artwork look great throughout? Almost without issue. Will it take the taste out of your mouth about what happened before it? Not fully. There's plenty of promise in the pages here, especially visually, so Uncanny Avengers is a title to watch, while also being new reader friendly... mostly.

Published by Marvel Comics

On August 16, 202

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Javier Garrón

Colors by Morry Hollowell

Letters by VC's Travis Lanham