Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/20/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes The Original X-Men #1, Nightwing #109, and Animal Pound #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN: OFF-WORLD #2 Batman: Off-World #2 excels at showing just how adaptable Batman really is in not only the most tired situations but the weirdest ones. There's also a significant amount of action and fighting if that's something you really need in your Batman stories and it's well-executed, but beyond that, the issue seems to be settling into this place of really just trying to be Batman's version of Warworld. It's not necessarily bad. It's actually kind of an interesting read and it certainly makes for a nice contrast to everything going on in the main continuity, but the plot feels thing and I'm already wondering how long the overall conceit of things will carry. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #3 Silent Knight is understanding exactly what a weekly event series should be in our modern moment – a zany, entertaining menagerie of character moments and self-contained lore. This issue definitely delivers on both regards, as Jeff Parker's script helps the ensemble grow larger without sacrificing moments of genuine earnestness. While the dual art duties from Michele Bandini and Trevor Hairsine are not as seamless as previous issues, they still deliver some cool and larger-than-life imagery. This far along, I'm more than confident that Silent Knight is going to stick the landing. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #22 Mark Waid continues this latest story that sees the Superman and Batman of the past fight against the Superman and Batman of the future to wonderful effect. While Alex Ross might not be lending his talents to this Kingdom Come follow-up, Dan Mora feels like he was born to draw DC's godly roster of heroes. There are quite a few moving pieces here, but said moving pieces are illustrated gorgeously and Waid's mastery of the DCU as a whole works as a one-two punch for one of the best superhero books on the market. Gog as a deadly deity works in terms of setting up the conflict, as the stakes keep rising with each page turn. This comic book is a masterclass on big superhero battles and characterization and in a perfect world, the series would march on for eternity. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #60 The Nine Lives arc continues to be a fascinating beast, with an increasingly clever concept getting mired by some chunky storytelling tactics. Tini Howard's script builds upon Selina's stakes in some entertaining ways, even if there are some flaws in how certain scenes or transitions are plotted. Stefano Raffaele's grounded art lends itself well enough to this larger-than-life concept, without needing to reinvent the wheel. There's just enough on the docket of this current Catwoman run to keep me intrigued. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 CYBORG #6 This gets a thumbs up from me just for Cyborg hitting a Kamehameha on Solace. The final issue of Cyborg had the best art of the entire series, and it also included a satisfactory conclusion with Cyborg and his dad putting a lot of their differences aside. Cyborg has closure finally for the first time concerning his father's choices. It's a win-win. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #4 John Stewart continues to battle against the Revenant Queent and her ghastly forces. The writer of the series, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, has a fantasy handle on Stewart, though Montos on art does tend to stumble. There are a number of panels and pages that are lacking in definition and come across as a little too "muddy" to convey the battles and the emotions of the characters in them. Ultimately, it's a slight stumble as the characterization takes the book a long way. Also, kudos for giving Stewart a new costume that retains the spirit of the Green Lantern but feels entirely like his own thing. War Journal makes for a solid entry in following a Green Lantern who doesn't get the spotlight nearly as much as he should. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #6 Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #6 is easily the weakest of the series. There's a round of marriage counseling facilitated by Harley in one story that is just, weird and frankly less about her and more about these random one-off characters that, despite being kind of iffy is structurally appealing. But Tini Howard's "Sirens Rising" just infantalizes Harley and features art that feels chaotic and messy in ways that do not support the story. The most appealing story in the issue is "Harleys All The Way Down" which attempts to examine the ever-changing evolution of Harley Quinn – and frankly, how no one really seems to know what quite to do with her or who she really is as a character. Considering how inconsistently the character is portrayed even in this anthology series, this might be the most self-aware story and maybe should serve as a suggestion that maybe we all need to step back from Harley for a bit and figure out exactly where their character is going rather than changing her every other issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

Kendra finally gets some resolution on all her past lives and dealing with the oversized legacies of Carter Hall and Shayera. Along with this also comes a new role as a Knight of the Nth World. Much of the action sequences take place on the Nth World against Vulpecula, so it's cool to see some of those characters interact with our Hawkgirl. The only question is will these changes to Hawkgirl actually stick, or will her status quo be rewritten somewhere down the line yet again. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #3 Jay Garrick's series works well as a follow-up on Jeremy Adams previous Scarlet Speedster run that focused on Wally West, only it's not quite as strong at the end of the day. It's traditional superhero fare but it doesn't break the wheel in any major ways. There are a lot of heroes at play here, which can sometimes take away from the personal stories that could revolve around The Boom and her elderly father interacting once again after being apart for so long. One idea that I think would have worked really well here is employing two separate artists to cover the present and the past to help hammer home the differences of the times. The final page has a nice stinger that definitely has me interested in seeing what is to come and there are some interesting elements at play in the issue, it just feels like there could be more at work here. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #3 There's no question that Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero were born to bring Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong to life, and look no further than issue #2 for proof. The series benefits from moving to some of the lesser known monsters alongside Kong and Godzilla, and the effectiveness of these battles is in large part to Duce and Guerrerero, who create an epic sense of scale and physicality within each fight. Richard Starkings and Jimmy Betancourt's high impact lettering adds the perfect punctuation to those battles, and writer Brian Buccellato keeps the pace moving, shifting between fronts and weaving in other characters and threads with their own drama within the larger story, especially in regards to Superman. This is the crossover I did not know I needed, but I'm so glad it's here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #109 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] On paper, this issue's scenario is batty, but in execution it works flawlessly. Maybe it's the brisk pace that makes you feel like you're the one swinging from the ropes tied to the ship's mast, or maybe it's Byrne's flawlessly bold line work that pulls your eye in as if you're watching as a bystander. Either way, the pirate arc and, specifically, Nightwing #109 works extremely well. Superhero stories come in all shapes and sizes and this week, it just so happens the best superhero tale you can read comes in the form of a swashbuckling pirate adventure. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #9 2023 continues to be the year of Superman, and Superman #9 starts to pick up some of the bigger threads set in place early on while also pushing the series and Superman himself into thrilling new directions. Joshua Williamson expertly balances several running storylines without losing the emotion and personal stakes surrounding Superman and Lois. Long anticipated movement on Marilyn Moonlight is also welcome, as is the big and quite surprising shakeup that leads to by book's end. Also deserving of praise is the superb art of Bruno Redondo and Adriano Lucas, pivoting from heartfelt moments to grand action on a dime, and both leap off the page courtesy ion letterer Ariana Maher, who has truly left her stamp on the entire series. Superman has rarely been better, and the series only seems to be getting better from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR – CENTRAL CITY #1 There are a lot of characters to keep track of in this Beast World tie-in. The Flash family has a lot going on at the moment, with Barry Allen presumably semi-retired and Wally West acting as the main Flash on the Titans. Instead of having each short story doing its own thing, they all weave the central story through one another, and it honestly works. My favorites featured Kid Flash, Avery, Jai and Maxine Baker. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #4 To put it bluntly, Wonder Woman #4 is a mess. There are some really lovely moments – King does a beautiful job with Wonder Woman as she gives a dying child his last wish and it is really lovely, but it's also incredibly weird because it's just randomly shoved in the middle of this anti-Amazonian crisis and feels so wildly out of character for Wonder Woman to just go off to do that in the middle of a literal existential threat. There's also the really weird geopolitical aspect of the story that is ugly, but not in a "the world is an ugly place" sort of way. King is going out of his way to make everything larger than life evil whilst throwing even more misogyny onto things by having the suicide from the previous issue be blamed on a Wonder Woman victory making a man feel less than. There's a deep lack of care and sensitivity to a very sensitive issue which just feels gross. On top of that, everything feels simultaneously rushed but also going no where – and I still don't understand where the whole "daughter of Wonder Woman" stuff comes in with the backup story. Overall, this is a frustrating issue that just illustrates that we're dealing with someone who doesn't understand the character and doesn't care to. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN #2 While there are droves of competent storytelling on display in this issue of Alien, the plot does fall into somewhat of a pattern. Character beats lead way to tension which lead way to some sort of grotesque carnage, and it feels like we only get spurts of characterization as a result. If that's what you're looking for, then you'll find a lot to like in Declan Shalvey's script and art, alongside main series artist Andrea Broccardo. Just based on these two issues, this Alien ongoing is far from revelatory, but it still shows promise. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 The Amazing Spider-Man #40 settles into the middle section of this event – providing plenty of action while establishing new allies, removing minor players, and arranging the pieces for 2024's climax. It's a very enjoyable execution of that necessary work with Spider-Man and Tombstone's odd couple dynamics playing for big laughs and some enjoyable crews of C-listers getting clobbered. When new characters arrive and the story swerves, each new addition is notable enough to earn this space building toward bigger things; the single spread utilized in this issue is certainly earned. Romita's depiction of gangland battles remains the biggest draw as each wide panel depiction of brawling or splash featuring new looming villains is a reminder exactly why this streetlevel story is so enjoyable within Marvel's New York City. With plenty of colorful bad guys and untold chaos still to unfold, "Gang War" remains a very fun event in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 ASTONISHING ICEMAN #5 Astonishing Iceman closes out its run on a high note and brings Iceman full circle, setting the character up for adventures to come. Writer Steve Orlando has highlighted the characters trademark humor and aspects of his family relationships, but Astonishing Iceman #5 puts Bobby's altruistic nature on full display while showcasing a newfound fearlessness after the trauma of the Hellfire Gala. It doesn't hurt that The Cleaner is quite the lethal adversary, and that is brutally conveyed through the artwork of Vincenzo Carratu and Java Tartaglia, especially in the final moments of their battle. The various emails and memos towards the end are a little on the long side, especially when one is essentially a recap of the series to this point. That's a small flaw however, and as a series that sets up the character for future stories and also acts as a hopping on point, it more than succeeds. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #3 By now, Capwolf & the Howling Commandos feels like it's largely just running in place. Though Phillips' gets into the backstory of the villainous Ros, it quite literally only scratches the surface without providing any substantive development or progression. When there's action, Magno's kinetic lineart lends itself to some pretty killer fights. Outside of that, Capwolf is a bit too flat. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #2 This trip down memory lane to Daredevil's "armored" times brings in Spider-Man as a verbal sparring partner, and Sabretooth and Hobgoblin as adversaries. However, the real dual comes down to Matt Murdock vs. Baron Von Strucker. It is interesting to go back to these pockets in time in the Marvel Universe and see how new stories can be interwoven in them. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 DOCTOR STRANGE #10 The first arc of this behemoth of a Doctor Strange tale draws to a close, with Stephen Strange taking the high road as on might expect. In a title full of psychedelic art, Ferry and Moore pull out all the stops to make the art as multi-dimensional as possible. That said, there are some instances where some panels pull readers out of the story due to rushed line work and hurried shading. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #3 G.O.D.S. #3 continues to surprise me with how conversational and character-focused it is for a cosmic reworking of the upper echelons of power in the Marvel Universe. Where the first issue spent a lot of time on Wyn's conversation with Aiko that led to the dissolution of their relationship, and the second issue focused on the recruitment of Mia DiMaria, G.O.D.S. #3 splits the difference, weaving Mia's conversation with Dimitri between scenes introducing Amelia, the last of the true Cassandras, into the story. Granted, Amelia is more plot device than character here, but that's the point, at least partially. Amelia has been consumed by her doomed and tragic role in the tale, once again failing to prevent the destruction she foresaw. Jonathan Hickman's script is littered with wry humanity that keeps the worldbuilding from overtaking the atmosphere and turning things cold. Valerio Schiti's linework and Mart Gracia's ensure the issue is brimming with energy. G.O.D.S. is still laying out the full enormity of its mysteries, but it's doing so in a way that will ensure readers are too hooked to do anything but see all the way through. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #7 When done well, a Hulk and Ghost Rider collaboration story should be relentlessly thrilling. Needless to say, this one is done as well as any I've seen. A grim and gory spectacle befitting both beloved characters. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE ORIGINAL X-MEN #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] What more can readers get from another take on Marvel's first five mutants after 60 years and all those previous returns? Based on The Original X-Men #1, not much. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 SPIDER-BOY #2 It's impressive how quickly Spider-Boy has grown on me since his return to the timeline, but while his adventures with Spider-Man have been fun, Spider-Boy's true potential can't help but shine through when he teams up with the rest of the Marvel universe. Case in point, Spider-Boy #2, which seems him partnering up with Captain America and Squirrel Girl in the issue's two stories, and both provide a opportunities for his personality and charm to light up the page. Dan Slott has made Bailey just as compelling as his alter ego in record time, and while he certainly parallels Spider-Man in many ways, he's already presented a number of elements and personality quirks that set him apart. That is only magnified when he's interacting with other characters, especially other heroes, and the teams of Paco Medina and Erick Arciniega and Ty Templeton and Dee Cunniffe reflect that visually in stellar artwork across both stories. The touching ending and holiday vibes of both stories round out a wonderful set of adventures that fans of the character will absolutely love, and if you're still on the fence, might just win you over in the process. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #3 Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #3 takes the series into unexpected directions once more, and the return to form is most welcome. After a solid issue #2, Saladin Ahmed delivers multiple twists that keeps Peter and the reader guessing at every turn, wondering who the person at the center of this grand plot is and how they managed to make it happen. Even when something seems clear, it's not quite what it seems, and the eerie artwork and lettering of Juan Ferreyra and Joe Caramagna only accentuates that ominous feeling throughout. By the way, while he may not be in it for very long, Ferreyra was simply born to draw Spider-Man, as those sequences absolutely steal the show. Hopefully more of those are in store for issue #4, and I couldn't be more invested in seeing how this unexpected horror adventure pans out. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #41 The previous issue teased that Darth Vader was about to become infected by the Scourge, but, unsurprisingly, the first few pages of this issue confirm this was all part of Vader's plan where he could use the seeming infection for his own agenda. What follows is a largely chaotic series of exploding droids and various troopers, leading to a finale that largely feels like a shrug. This issue largely highlights the overall issue with this Dark Droids event, which is that, for franchise-sprawling storyline about an inhuman threat, there's not much interesting about the antagonist and the stakes feel incredibly low, as we know the fallout of the event isn't even a blip on the story of the original trilogy. Even if the experience isn't exactly dull, we wouldn't have complained if Vader spent the last few months embarking on a mission that would allow him to sit out the Dark Droids crossover, as the entire endeavor failed to bring anything all that satisfying to the table. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #39 Between her countless adventures and her own physical transformations, Doctor Aphra is uniquely attuned to be able to stop the Scourge once and for all, as she uses her wits to try to stop the invading threat and save those closest to her – even just physically close, as she even hopes to save former rivals. The overall narrative of this issue falls largely in line with the rest of the Dark Droids event, in that it's not especially bad but not especially thrilling, as the Scourge has merely been slowly advancing across the galaxy far, far away for months. The event has been more style than substance, so that's not to say this installment is a disappointment, but with it being the penultimate issue in this Doctor Aphra line, the surface-level story is elevated with some touching character moments that could allow the official finale be even more satisfying. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 STAR WARS: REVELATIONS #1 In honor of the year coming to an end, along with the culmination of the Dark Droids event, Revelations serves as a way to get fans prepared for titles that are set to kick off or continue in 2024. From Star Wars: Darth Vader to Star Wars: Doctor Aphra to Star Wars: Mace Windu to Star Wars: Jango Fett, this collection covers a lot of ground, offering up seven different stories of varying lengths. The standouts are the first two, which set the stage for Star Wars and Doctor Aphra, while stories that pave the way for Jango Fett and The High Republic are a bit more straightforward and unexceptional. Luckily, the nature of all of these stories being only a handful of pages means that the good stuff never wears out its welcome and the lackluster stuff is over when it wears out its welcome, so while longtime Star Wars comics fans can likely skip over this installment, anyone who has the itch to see what's on the horizon for the franchise's comic future will get a good glimpse of the more exciting titles. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2 The High Republic saga is spinning its wheels a little bit at the start of this new arc of stories, but the Jedi characters that have been established as the era's leads are so compelling that they're able to carry these books through all of the filler issues. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2 It only took all of two issues for Superior Spider-Man to even have a one-panel glimpse of the eponymous character. Though the complexities of Doc Ock and Peter Parker working together are quite intriguing, this title's villain is all too one-dimensional while the spotlight continues to be shined on Spider-Boy rather than Ock or Parker. It's got potential, but it definitely isn't there yet. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 UNCANNY AVENGERS #5 What starts with a bang surely ends with a whimper, as Uncanny Avengers comes to a close in a way that isn't entirely satisfying on the whole. Gerry Duggan's latest volume of the series was set to be a big response to the Hellfire Gala massacre, but in the end seems like more of a stepping stone to the next big event than a satisfying baton pass from that narrative. Series artist Javier Garrón does great work with this issue though, delivering one of the most creative moments of the series with masterful visuals (elevated by color artist Morry Hollowell in a major action beat). In the end this Uncanny Avengers series feels like more of a footnote, moving pieces on the board to where they need to be next, and not something that effectively wrestled with the story that set it up to begin with. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5 Woven through a wide array of titles across the past several years of X-Men comics is a singular Nightcrawler narrative that would have made for a seminal series and will doubtlessly still influence the character for many years to come, and Uncanny Spider-Man #5 may be its well-earned farewell. The issue functions as a climax for the fuzzy blue elf's singular thread in "Fall of X" and resolves the Hound threat and associated issues with plenty of clever turns that form a triumphant battle fitting Nightcrawler's spirit. It leaves plenty of threads for upcoming events and possible future stories, but the final few pages even pan themselves as a Lord of the Rings-like series of epilogues. Yet they are firmly rooted in years of story (most of which was visited in Uncanny Spider-Man) and thus earn their heartfelt farewells after the fireworks have all gone off. Every big question in this series held an answer and those answers present a fine, if hurried climax to years of excellent work surrounding Nightcrawler. This story put Kurt Wagner's optimistic faith in the world to the test and reminded all of us why his perspective offers so many readers a little bit of hope. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #40 Wolverine's latest team-up is with Spider-Man for Wolverine #40. And while that's usually a fun dynamic, the bulk of the comic is spent in a dog fight in Earth's upper atmosphere. It's an odd choice considering that it's not a useful environment for either hero, but at least we get some internal self-reflection from Logan. The ending of the issue seems to indicate we're getting back to the central "Fall of X" plot, so thankfully this is the end of Wolverine's "team up of the month" run. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ANIMAL POUND #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Animal Pound #1 introduces readers to a new take on one of the most popular novels in American English classes: George Orwell's Animal Farm. The new miniseries from writer Tom King and artist Peter Gross maintains the fable-like quality of the original and establishes the foundations for a political allegory within a modernized framework. In this iteration the animals are domesticated pets kept at a pound to be adopted or euthanized. Although cats, dogs, and rabbits (along with their human jailers) form a clear class structure, Animal Pound #1 avoids specificity in its first outing focused primarily on a broadly defined revolution. It's in the telling of that revolution and the brilliantly grounded visuals that it finds its charm, and the hope that its literary ambitions will be discovered in later issues. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #3 Army of Darkness Forever remains one of the most interesting takes on the material in the vast history of the title's existence in comics. Writer Tony Fleecs is throwing every idea he has at the series, even if it's not always clear where some of them are really going. Artist Justin Greenwood picks up the baton that Fleecs throws down and runs with it, taking on every wild piece of lore that Fleecs makes sure to reference without even batting an eye, all while maintaining his signature style. Shout out once again to color artist Brad Simpson who helps elevate the tone of each sequence, because frankly there's some unique ones called for here. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 BOREALIS #1 Borealis #1 struggles to introduce readers to a multi-faceted drama that begins with a native police officer in Alaska returning home after an undercover assignment goes horribly awry. In addition to Officer Osha's struggle with addiction and murdering a notable community member, she also possesses many ties to her corrupt hometown community and an undefined supernatural entity killing people there. It's a lot of exposition for a single, brief issue of comics and that's further complicated by multiple timelines. The creative team behind Borealis portrays each individual sequence clearly, although it's easy to lose track of supporting characters, which makes the narrative superficially accessible. But the ambition of so many distinct elements wrapped around a complex character study and multiple timelines causes the collected issue to fall flat. Osha resembles a caricature more than the endlessly complex indigenous characters who guide the horror stories of Stephen Graham Jones, which makes her individual interactions seem cartoonish in turn. Whether it's greeting her grandmother, whose presence is overstated in captions to the extreme, or walking away from a three-floor fall, there's an unreality to the proceedings that makes the entire reading experience seem muddled before anything else. Perhaps with additional space this story will take root, but in Borealis #1 it's far too many ideas being forced into too few pages without a single convincing story hook to be found. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 CREEPSHOW #4 When a mom and her unruly boy visit a large department store, an action as simple as refusing to return his shopping cart to the appropriate corral results in him being taken to task for his bad behavior, resulting in a reveal that this was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to his misdeeds. This story largely makes good on the Creepshow expectation of a morality twist, though what really stands out is just how bizarre and specific the story is, thanks to its department-store setting and the igniting incident being the refusal to return a shopping cart. In some sense, it almost feels like it was sponsored content from a major brand, even if it doesn't feel like it's pandering. The story itself is relatively unremarkable, but the mere premise and setting alone make it stand out for its unique peculiarity. The second story sees an older woman being admitted to a retirement facility, only for it to become clear quite quickly that the management is carrying out nefarious deeds, from petty theft to cannibalism. Luckily, the recently added resident has a plan of her own to give management a taste of their own medicine. The initial premise of the story falls in line with Creepshow, to the point that it's not entirely surprising, even if it's entertaining. From there, however, the story is elevated into an entirely new direction that more fully honors the twisted nature of Creepshow stories, which ultimately puts a significant and sinister spin on an already frightening formula. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 CYBERPUNK 2077: XOXO #3 The inhumanity of cyborgs with more machinery than organs operating in them is a fascinating aspect of Cyberpunk stories and the exploration of the lingering humanity found in one such subject in Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO #3 is deeply compelling. This is primarily due to the visual depictions of the protagonist's interior and exterior life, which have never been better depicted than in issue #3. The cartoonish interior life revealed in Tex Avery cartoons with a sadistic twist exaggerates forms and distills stories to clearly depict emotionality. It's easy to recognize the childish nature of these feelings and how they seem alien to a grown person under these circumstances. The walking reality provides a variety of lenses here, as well, with the protagonist's cyber-eyes revealing new ways of seeing those around him and simplifying their forms once again. Amidst all of this there is a complex black market exchange occurring with plenty of opportunities for double-crosses, but the series' emphasis is centered entirely on a character study of one, not-quite-soulless individual rediscovering their humanity. It is unexpected and deeply affecting, whether or not you're already a fan of Cyberpunk. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE DEVIANT #2 Tynion is just firing on all cylinders here, man. It's such an eerie story to live in but the protagonist just bleeds off the page in a way that you can't help but want to reach in and comfort him while he's on his journey. The supporting cast are versions of characters we've seen before but they're written and designed perfectly for this exact story. Hixson's art makes you feel equal parts cozy and uncomfortable, which is such a difficult line to walk. The Deviant is just a dynamite outing from everyone involved. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #2 Geiger: Ground Zero #2 wraps up this chapter of the Ghost Machine, but also serves as a springboard to the larger universe. We get to learn more about Molotov and Geiger, and see them work together before their trust deteriorates. Plus, there's the added bonus of a Junkyard Joe short story in the epilogue. -- Tim Adams

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #302

Larry Hama proved that gets how to use "silence" effectively in comics long ago, with the release of "Silent Interlude," his memorable silent story published in GI Joe: A Real American Hero #21. GI Joe: A Real American Hero #302 isn't entirely silent, but there are pages where Hama steps back and lets Chris Mooneyham and Francesco Segala's beautifully dramatic visuals breathe, and the issue is better for it. Those visuals hold together a story that begins with Serpentor Khan rallying his zombie horde before shifting focus to a soldier's funeral, with panels that take in the Arlington cemetery with a somber sincerity. In lesser hands, it'd feel dissonant, but here the ridiculousness of the villain – both the Sepentor's over-the-top ambitions and Cobra Commander's weaseling with his flock of followers – feel deliberator juxtaposed against the disciplined but not repressed emotionality of the Joes. That is a fine line to walk, but Hama, Mooneyham, and Segala make it look easy. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GODZILLA: WAR FOR HUMANITY #3 Godzilla: War for Humanity #3 moves very quickly and produces some of its best imagery and action sequences as a result. There are a plethora of kaiju moving throughout the issue, including a trio of monsters invading Tokyo, the return of two famous flying kaiju, and, of course, both Godzilla and Minilla. Whenever kaiju action is the focus, space is made for spreads and splashes that can portray both the many massive forms wrecking civilization and the buildings crumbling under their feet and wings. Unfortunately, the story stitching these grand, colorful displays together takes a back seat as a result. Plans and information move at the speed of plot. A scientist devoted to understanding Godzilla's humanity quickly opts to kidnap Godzilla's child with only a catchphrase to excuse the action and an entire team of scientists ignore incredibly important information because reading reports is tedious. It's the sort of silliness one expects from a hastily assembled children's cartoon. Although the fun atmosphere and buoyant artwork of War for Humanity has carved out plenty of space for silliness, it stretches that tone a bit too far in issue #3. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #4 I'm all for an ambiguous ending, but Hunt for the Skinwalker takes that concept to an entirely new level. Yes, there's a lesson on these pages about leaving well enough alone and not needing to explain the unexplained. It's just frustrating to have several issues of building to conclude the story without much of anything at all. Every question doesn't needs to be answered, but there has to be some sort of return on investment. This would be a very good issue if it wasn't the series last. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #5 The stage is set for Kaptara's final issue in Universal Truths #5 as the United States' invasion rolls on and the people of Kaptara are all forced to decide whether and who they'll fight for. Much of the issue is devoted to moving its many characters into place and it provides space for each reunion and loyalty shift to land. The chaos surrounding U.S. troops provides plenty of opportunities for bravery in action as imperial forces are shown to be both deadly and a viable punchline for insurgent violence. Readers who haven't revisited Kaptara's earliest issues since their release may find themselves quickly remembering many important connections as they culminate on the page, but the beautiful idiot Dartor is entertaining regardless as to whether you recall his connections to the larger plot. Kaptara: Universal Truths #5 is a riotous issue that provides plenty of madcap action and effective reunions in staging next month's grand finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #4 Kill Your Darlings tosses in a few more narrative twists with Issue #4, though the jury is out this time on whether or not they'll work. The issue centers around Rose' mom being neglectful towards her during her childhood, though it's hard to tell if this is an outright retcon (look back, there was no indication of this in the opening issue) or a twisted version of Rose's perspective from when she was younger. Whatever "it" is that's possessing Elliot also gets the chance to terrorize in both the imaginary and real world, but then in the final panels we get the reveal that he's answering to someone else. I'd be concerned that the book is starting to lean into a few too many cliches, but it hasn't steered me wrong so far. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #32 I'm going to be honest. I love Killadelphia and have since the very first issue, but I'm starting to wonder i this current arc is taking things a direction too far with the addition of Spawn and now, Savage Dragon. It just feels like having to unlearn, in a sense, everything that's led up to this and, if for some reason you aren't familiar with Spawn or Savage Dragon or some of the other iconic characters popping up, you're kind of lost. That said, one of the best aspects of Killadelphia has always been the smaller, individual stories and Killadelphia #32 does not disappoint with another one – albeit one that is horrific in ways that probably need a bit of a trigger warning. The art is, as always, really great but it just feels a little like we've lost the thread, story-wise. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 LOTUS LAND #2 Darcy Van Poelgeest and Caio Filipe have something really special on their hands with Lotus Land, as the second issue helps expand on the interesting setting of the premiere outing and lets it breathe. The artwork feels like it is jumping off the page, presenting something of a Blade Runner-esque style. Strikman as a character feels like your traditional hardened noir detective, but his role as a father worrying for his son at home adds some depth to his character. There are some interesting twists here and Lotus Land delivers on some solid characterization across the board. Also, I would be remiss if I didn't note how this issue has one of my favorite comic book covers of the year. --Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5