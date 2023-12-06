Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/6/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1, Thunderbolts #1, and Our Bones Dust #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #140 Batman #140, like much of Zdarsky's current Batman story, is a case of potential squandered. There's a lot of things here that could be developed into an interesting story, but instead, there's no real sense of direction with the storytelling which results in continuous loop of Batman chasing his own tail (in this case, a will he/won't he dance of losing his mind against Zur-En-Arrh) and now we've looped our way back to a Failsafe redux it seems. On top of that, Batman #140 seems determined to be more of a patchwork of random Batman references and callbacks rather than a coherent story. Is it a cool nostalgia trip? Absolutely. But there's a fine line between something being neat and fun in terms of nostalgia and using it as a crutch to cover a lackluster story that's simply trying too hard and this issue is sadly a case of the latter. The only real plus is that Jimenez' art makes things at least fun to look at. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN/SANTA CLAUS: SILENT KNIGHT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 offers exactly what its title suggests, and the end result is weird and whimsical where it counts. As the beginning of an unlikely collaboration between DC's Dark Knight and Father Christmas, the issue lays some meaningful groundwork while still having fun with the larger-than-life qualities of its protagonists. While only time will tell if Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight sticks its landing, it's already a fun, festive crossover that deserves your attention this holiday season. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #4 The Birds of Prey's Themysciran battle comes to a head in another glorious issue. Kelly Thompson's script continues to amaze, upping the ante magnificently without ever jumping the shark into total absurdity. Leonardo Romero's art is as outstanding as ever – the fight between Big Barda and Wonder Woman teased in the issue's preview pages is worth the price of admission alone, but there's so much other brutal and beautiful artistry on display. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #4 Over time Blue Beetle's supporting cast has grown by leaps and bounds, though what is perhaps even more impressive is how writer Josh Trujillo has developed them all as the series continues to grow. Blue Beetle #4 continues that welcome trend, though don't sorry, this is still very much Jaime's book. Jaime's continued growth as a hero and as a leader is essential to the book's DNA, and he's the linchpin that allows all of the other characters to thrive. That said, this one issue features movement forward for Victoria, Paco, Xiomara, and most of all OO'LI, who steals every scene she's in. You can tell Jaime's the heart of this series just in his interactions with OO'LI, and the same can be said of his conversations with Starfire and Victoria. None of these would soar as they do without the stunning work of artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorists Will Quintana and Nick Filardi, and letterer Lucas Gattoni. Their work on those scenes and everything else in this issue is truly something to behold, and this series as a whole is one of the most visually impressive books on DC's roster. Blue Beetle consistently hits it out of the park, and issue #4 continues the winning streak. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #4 Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #4 is cute and while I'm still not fully clear on what the plot that is carrying through this series actually is, it does seem to be starting to take some subtle shape and this issue has Lobo showing up even as the rift between Fire and Ice grows deeper. While this isn't a typical superhero comic and might not have some of the same appeal, there's a lot to be said about examining the interpersonal relationships aspect of thing and Joanne Starer does a fantastic job with it. And a bigot gets punched in the face which is kind of fun, too. It's a solid issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) POISON IVY #17 Poison Ivy #17 is a really good issue with a lot of furthering of the plot without neglecting any of the characters—even Janet from HR!—but it does have a little wobble at the end in that it feels that it ends too quickly. Whether that is an actual weakness of the story or a testament to it just being that good is going to be up to the reader. What really works here is that Wilson puts into place all of the pieces that have been being built to now and we get a real runway into what feels like a major battle not only for the future but for Ivy's soul as well. The art here is also really stunning and Croc might be the book's MVP. It's a fantastic issue over all and a real jewel of the series to date. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #6 Shazam! resolves its first crisis with the gods empowering Billy just in time for new antagonists to arrive in issue #6 and the climax at the Rock of Eternity is a delightful encounter to behold. The series has focused on Billy's family as a source of strength and that plays into this climactic encounter against the oddly-humorous likes of Zeus, Achilles, and others. Past Shazam stories come into play as the family's history is celebrated alongside their warmth and support for one another. Mora manages to deliver both the excitement and humor in a balance that's not easy, but always effective on the page. While the final showdown against capricious gods of antiquity may not rival the scope of moon battles or silliness of T-Rex bureaucrats, it drives at the heart of this series with a celebration of family and all things delightfully strange. The arrival of more familiar villains (and even more dinosaurs) makes it clear that readers haven't seen the last of these gods or their influence on Earth. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERMAN '78: THE METAL CURTAIN #2 Metallo arrives in The Metal Curtain #2 and doesn't provide readers many reasons to return as the newest supervillain in Superman '78 sports a generically blocky design and a motivation with less depth than Ivan Drago's. Much of the issue sports a familiar tone that is comfortable for existing fans of this particular take on Superman, but offers very little in the way of novel material to be explored. The best of what's delivered builds upon inventions from the prior series, specifically the shrunken survival of Superman's birth parents. While the potential for revealing his true identity to Lois creates a humorous scenario, it also seems played out after two movies and a comic book series that all teased the same situation. Combined with multiple, arctic expenses defined almost entirely by wide swaths of snow and a nebulous Fortress of Solitude, there's not much originality or expansion to be found in The Metal Curtain #2. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD TOUR – METROPOLIS #1 Titans: Beast World is a series worth checking out, weaving an interesting premise for DC Comics' latest crossover. Unfortunately, the World Tour doesn't seem to capitalize on the hot start that the main comic had. The opening salvo stumbles a bit when it comes to telling an interesting story regarding the denizens of Metropolis dealing with the fallout from the Titans' recent space adventure. Luckily, the issue is able to turn things around with the second story of the anthology issue featuring the bar tender Bibbo as he fights against Jimmy Olsen in his beastial form. The final story focusing on Superman feels more like a primer for the future of the Man of Steel than anything else. Ultimately, the Beast World Tour is solid enough but could have used a little something extra to justify its cover price. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 TITANS: BEAST WORLD – WALLER RISING #1 Titans: Beast World – Waller Rising is, simply put, a mess. In the course of 40 pages it attempts to compress an introduction to DC Comics' seasonal event "Beast World," ongoing conspiracies surrounding Amanda Waller, and presentation of The Kingdom into a single story that also entails Doctor Hate and Black Manta's own misdeeds. Even in a 6-issue miniseries this might prove to be too many locations, plot devices, and characters, but in a one-shot it proves impossible to distinguish a coherent thread from the resulting chaos. Combine all of that with an art style that is often ambiguous at best and the incoherent storytelling that follows is difficult to follow much less enjoy. Many sequences struggle to distinguish exactly which characters are being portrayed and changes in circumstance between panels result in additional unanswered questions. As a result dialogue is often tasked with distilling the story into quick expository captions with little relation to the speaker (and removing distinct voices altogether). This is what happens when you attempt to compress ten issues of story into a roughly two-issue package and, when combined with a less-than-competent artistic portrayal, it results in a mess that is functionally unreadable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 ALPHA FLIGHT #5 Alpha Flight #5 ends about the way you'd expect it to. There's a final showdown between the team and Department H's Box Sentinels, sacrifices are made, but some positive things happen for the mutants in Krakoa North as well and the events wrap up in a way that sets the stage for the next part of the overall Fall of X. It's predictable, which means it is frustrating in a lot of ways but that's more a product of it feels roughly authentic to how you'd expect this sort of story to go: the good guys aren't really winning here, not totally. The pacing is a little off, but it's still a good read particularly with the promise of seeing some of these characters again in other comics in the near future. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 "Gang War" is off to an excellent start in Amazing Spider-Man #39 with chilling power plays and fantastic superpowered battles playing out across Manhattan. The story centers artist John Romita Jr. providing him with one excellent scenario after another and ensuring the visual hooks for this event are too good to be ignored. Readers will find She-Hulk and Spider-Man brawling with oversized monsters alongside perfect patter between longtime enemies; the range displayed across the different facets of this story at its beginning is incredible. It's also evident that this particular event has been planned for a longtime as minor figures from throughout the current run deliver interesting twists or assist others in making a point. That planning suggests the clear ambition displayed in this issue is executing on a plan to weave so many characters and long-simmering beefs together. It's a very exciting time to be reading Amazing Spider-Man and the fireworks found in the first issue of "Gang War" suggests it will be an unforgettable event. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #8 This issue puts Myrddin's Twilight Court in the spotlight, and it's uncanny how much they mirror the Avengers. There are even tangled relationships inside the group. I wouldn't mind seeing a limited series featuring the Twilight Court after their battle with Earth's Mightiest Heroes is over. Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa make a dynamic duo, with fantastic writing and voices for the characters together with bombastic art. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #4 Daredevil #4 mashes together the overlaying demonic plot with Matt's ongoing battle with Hell's Kitchen's latest criminal gang, The Heat. The latest encounter with Bullseye is a fun one, once again showing just how dangerous and unhinged the character to be (there's a particularly great shot involving him firing own dislodged tooth). Unfortunately, after a visually gripping debut in the series' opening issue, the latest demon gets wiped out almost surprisingly easy. Hopefully that doesn't become the trend. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 FANTASTIC FOUR #14 Fantastic Four #14 tackles the ethical questions surrounding A.I. immediately after the Fantastic Four tackle the newest Sinister Six (presumably before the events of "Gang War"). That opening sequence is a highlight, specifically an outstanding spread summarizing the Four's battle against all six Spidey-foes. The framing for the team's battle against an entirely legal new technology lays out the logic surrounding its sci-fi conceit quite well, although it results in several pages of exposition with characters illustrated listening alongside the reader. It's an interesting concept and one that doesn't hesitate to have the superheroes weigh in as arbiters of moral judgment. Even when reading this issue as a fan of the Four's convictions, this address of capital distribution, complicity under capitalism, and the unforeseen consequences of unregulated technology seems to treat the optimal solution involving fire and surveillance lightheartedly. It's a fascinating and ultimately strange distraction leading to the expected return of the Baxter Building and a very enticing cliffhanger. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #13 It's taking a long, long while to get from point A to point B but thankfully, Duggan and Frigeri have plenty of stories to plant along the way. As has been teased in the past few issues, Invincible Iron Man is no longer a solo series but rather, something much more integral to the current events of the Marvel Universe. Because of that, less the spotlight is taken up by Tony Stark as more is given to the likes of Emma Frost, Ironheart, and even Forge. The story has yet to run stale, even though it's taking its time to move from one piece to the next. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MARVEL'S VOICES: AVENGERS #1 The Marvel's Voices anthology series returns with another collection of short comic stories focused on various Avengers, usually with an introspective spotlight. Of the four stories, I most enjoyed Utkarsh Ambudkar and Tadam Gyadu's take on Iron Man, which explored his connection with Alcoholics Anonymous and him reaching out to aid a struggling supervillain. Honestly, my favorite part of the anthology were the interviews and art pieces, which helped to drive that the anthology was more than just filler stories and pieces. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) THE SENTRY #1 The Sentry kicks off this week with a mediocre launch. Filled with color, this run-of-the-mill debut brings the Marvel fandom one step closer to a new take on Sentry. For now, the series lacks much flavor, but Marvel Comics has time to cement a tone as The Sentry continues. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS #41 The conclusion to the story in which Lando is desperate to save Lobot sees the smuggler being forced to make some decisions and confessions he never thought he'd had to make, which puts him, Lobot, and the entire Rebel Alliance in jeopardy. With how overall underwhelming the Dark Droids event has been, the biggest relief of this issue is knowing that the saga is behind us (at least in the Star Wars title) and that something a bit more compelling might be on the horizon. There's a tease in the final pages that would normally bring with it the hint of fatal consequences, but knowing what we do about the original trilogy of Star Wars movies has us knowing things aren't going to go the way the book implies, so we're also left apprehensive about the next chapter of the series. Still, there's a lot of Lando in this issue and any fan of him will appreciate getting to spend this much time with him, even if it wasn't entirely fulfilling in the grand scheme of the galaxy far, far away. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS – D-SQUAD #4 While this series has brought together a number of unlikely droids as allies, this chapter largely belongs to R2-D2, so it will likely delight any Star Wars fan to see the beloved astromech embarking on a secret mission to infiltrate Jabba's Palace. Many of the panels are full of the antics of R2-D2 and company engaging with and escaping from scourge-infected droids, so it really could have been condensed to a much more brief outing, but getting to see the silly shenanigans of these various characters does manage to cause some delight just for the sake of it. With only one more chapter to go in this series, we're also given a tease about a character that has largely been relegated to the sidelines, so while we're not yet entirely sure if this D-Squad series has been entirely worth developing, we're not ruling out the adventure going out on a high note. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 THUNDERBOLTS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Out of the ashes of two short-lived Captain America series, the "Cold War" crossover event, and the Outer Circle—a blink-and-you'll-miss-it villainous conspiracy—comes a new iteration of Marvel Comics' most famous team of anti-heroes from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing in Thunderbolts #1. The debut issue catches readers up to speed on the necessary backstory, assembles the team, and delivers a complete one-and-done adventure drawn by Geraldo Borges. It's a mission statement for the series ahead that positions each issue to offer a satisfying story that also delivers a piece to the larger puzzle. Regardless of the pitfalls found in Bucky Barnes' preceding adventures, Thunderbolts #1 makes a convincing case for taking a chance on its team of Marvel B-listers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 VENOM #28 Venom continues to spin its wheels. Writer Torunn Grønbekk's plotting leaves a lot to be desired as you can feel the book itself just waiting for something to happen, even delaying progress for a few pages just because the space needs to be taken up. Art on the issue is credited to Julius Ohta with Rafael Pimentel, and though they have some fun with the symbiotes (of which there are many, assuming that tickles your fancy), there's a lifeless quality to the human characters throughout the issue. Unfortunately, this is a comic book that has gone from being a galaxy-brained wild time to run of the mill and redundant. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN #29 X-Men #29 plays more to writer Gerry Duggan's strength than other recent issues of the series, pairing a big, silly superhero plot with Duggan's knack for sharp quips. Also, the word "fascist" only appears once, while "resist" is thankfully given an issue to rest. The issue sees the X-Men making an incursion into Latveria to rescue Doctor Doom's mutants, whom they assume are being kept against their will, but Duggan writes Doom as the complex adversary (and potential ally) that has made him one of Marvel's best villains. Also, he has a Cerebro shaped like a Pickelhaube, because, of course, he does. Joshua Cassara's artwork is as good as ever (which is to say very good) and while the colors aren't quite that painterly style that brings out the best in his linework, the dark shades serve well here. Cassara also gets to show a bit of his versatility as he changes his style up to depict flashbacks to Doom recruiting his Seven Daggers in a way that echoes Professor X gathering the "All-New, All-Different X-Men" in Giant-Size X-Men #1. X-Men #29 is a stellar issue that serves as a bright spot during what has been an otherwise uneven Fall of X era for this series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BLOOD COMMANDMENT #2

Blood Commandment continues its gory march forward this week with issue two. The update embodies dread as its gorgeous greyscale art leaves fans on edge for blood. And by the end, a life-or-death reunion will leave readers hanging on for what's next from this Image series. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 BLOODRIK #1 Bloodrik gives off some Conan the Barbarian vibes, but it's still a fun take on the musclebound, warrior saga that readers are all too familiar with. I liked the opening by Andrew Krahnke explaining his 10 year odyssey to get the book made. The visuals are what really make the comic stand out from the crowd. The mind-bending panels mixed with the violence and blood give Bloodrik a unique look that you won't find in most comics. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER #5 Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer #5 is a clumsily assembled comic book. It's frontloaded with too much information about not even the monster of the week but the monster of the week's predecessor, while the final pages feel cut short, providing no denouement or little sense of closure. There are discordances throughout the issue between what we're told is happening and what it looks like on the page. A demon complains about the color of a dress, and her dialogue implies that she's somehow changing it, but the dress remains the same shade in the next panel. We're told there are cheers at a political rally, but with no indication of that visually, or even a decent shot of the crowd, it seems like the politician is either playing pretend or gone off the deep end. One panel in the issue remains indecipherable to me, and in others it's unclear whether magic is at play, making for a frustrating reading experience. The issue's plot sees Thess going through the same story Buffy went through with Angel in the second season of the television series, which is a nice touch. There's a nice two-page spread as well, but on the whole, this is a puzzling, unpolished conclusion to an uneven series. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 CAT FIGHT #5 After a major twist in Cat Fight #4, I wasn't quite prepared for another one in issue #5. That surprise shakes things up quite a bit, but even without that shock value, Cat Fight #5 keeps your attention and expertly wields the element of surprise in other ways. Writer Andrew Wheeler is especially adept at swerving at just the right moment, and even when a story beat does land with an expected outcome, the journey towards that outcome rarely lines up with any preconceived notions. The latter half of the issue leans into the spy craft of it all, and that's where the series always shines. That's also thanks to the dynamite team of artist Ilias Kyriazis, colorist Dennis Yatras, and inker Auguste Kanakis, who immerse you in vibrant and lively locations throughout, but know how to land a thrilling close quarters brawl when things descend into chaos. Cat Fight's vintage spy thrills and constant surprises has been a highlight of this year's pull list, and hopefully the ending will bring this adventure to a satisfying close. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CREEPSHOW HOLIDAY SPECIAL 2023 #1 The first story, "Christmas Man," stars off as a seemingly innocuous prank as some older family members tease a young girl about another creature known to lurk into homes on Christmas Eve, frightening her into staying awake. As Creepshow stories are known to pan out, this tale of terror ends up becoming something even more terrifying than the taunting teens imagined, offering up a twisted morality tale that shines a light on why you shouldn't taunt your siblings. Given that the list of monstrous holidays figures essentially begins and ends with Krampus, getting to see any type of monster that has entirely new mythology, even if mostly one-dimensional, makes for an exciting experience, which is amplified by the various art styles that not only depict the unfolding experience but also offers a child-like depiction of the creature's backstory. The second story, "Package Thieves," is a bit more grounded in its terror, as a group of thieves is snatching packages from doorsteps, though in opening these packages, start seeing ominous warnings about their misdeeds. While not quite as whimsical as the first story, we still get a conclusion that has a morality twist in which the thieves are held accountable for what they perceive to be victimless crimes. While many Creepshow stories work best when they lean into ambiguity, we do wish this finale had a bit more insight into the nature of the figure doling out justice to the thieves and whether they're rooted in the real world of the supernatural, but the story is eerie and entertaining nonetheless. Combined, neither story necessarily reinvents the lore of Christmas but make for creepy and campy outings that honor both Creepshow and the Christmas spirit. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #4 Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special continues to pair luminous artwork with an unmoored narrative. There's great creativity in layouts through Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special #4, with upturned vantage points and an emphasis on creating a kind of overworld/underworld dichotomy, the former given delicate lines and gilded colors while the latter is darker and full of purplish hues. However, the story still feels like it is trying to be about too many things, to the extent that the lack of specificity leaves it feeling a bit vacuous. I don't necessarily need to creepy monster living under the town's entire backstory, but a firming understanding of what it's feeding beyond bad vibes might go a long way toward towards grounding the story. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #4

The Hunger and The Dusk #4 slows the series' pacing down to focus on character dynamics and relationships in a very rewarding issue that still delivers a big twist at the end. However, most of the pages focus on the changes its various characters have already experienced and reflects on that growth when there are no immediate calls to combat. Growing friendships and rewarding romances are filled by characters who are so well realized in both dialogue and expression that they feel human, regardless of their fantasy race. These are balanced by political scheming and creeping shadows of threats that maintain plenty of tension and promise readers long-term rewards in addition to consistently outstanding single issues, like this one. Catching up on The Hunger and The Dusk is the best decision I made this week and issue #4 only confirms that the best is still to come in this outstanding new series from IDW. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #3

Midlife continues to struggle to find a voice that differentiates itself from other "super heroes emerging in a world without super heroes" stories that we've seen emerge in the comic book world. Ruben's story has some interesting enough moments, but there simply doesn't appear to be much that can really bring readers into this world. Buccellato and Simeone have a solid enough premise, with the art especially working well at the kinetic energy seen in the story, but something is missing from Midlife that could make it a standout in the comic world. Midlife tends to stumble in its story, and it's a shame that the tale following Ruben's superhero career isn't as hot as the fires he is attempting to put out. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE MIDNITE SHOW #3 The Midnite Show #3 kicks things up a notch with some Monster vs. Monster action. The Mummy vs. Frankenstein's monster winds up making more sense than initially realized and The Creature From The Black Lagoon gets to look more threatening than he ever did on the big screen before locking horns with The Wolfman. If there's any downside to the book it's that most of the human characters feel like typical cannon fodder for the monsters to tear their way through, which is a tough sell when they start suffering gruesome fates. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 NEGADUCK #3 The Fearsome Five returns in the latest issue of Negaduck, as Drake Mallard's darker half continues to try to take out the competition that are elbowing him out of the villain game. As is the case with the first two issues, Parker and Cangialosi have a great grasp on the doppelganger and what makes him tick. As was the case with the main Darkwing Duck series from Dynamite, Negaduck can often suffer from offering little outside of being a solid homage to the Disney animated series, though Parker injects enough laughs in the third issue to make it a worthwhile read. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 NIGHTS #3 Nights presents a world that is multi-layered, dense, and colorful while also giving the readers characters to match its environment. This supernatural outing from Image Comics has the interesting problem of having so much happening that it's hard to condense the story into a simply summary, but it Kennedy and Formisano have something special on their hands with this new series. It's ironic that the cover of this issue is an homage to Studio Ghibli's works as this almost feels like a series that ilicits the spirit of the legendary animation studio. Nights feels like a dark horse must read for 2023 and it deserves your attention. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ORCS!: THE GIFT #1 What a delightfully fun story featuring orcs, elves, wolves, and wizards. This is the type of humor that readers young and old can appreciate, with an art style to match. Even though there's some backstory from previous comics, it doesn't overwhelm the new reader who's just coming on to this new series. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 OUR BONES DUST #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] It's hard to juggle dual narratives in a story, especially when they're as radically different as the two found here, but Our Bones Dust manages to handle both and make their distinct natures work in tandem. Ben Stenbeck continues his streak of being a reliable artist with a style that matches his stories. After years of working on other people's comics scripts it's refreshing to see Stenbeck stretch his creative wings and try something on his own. At the core of Our Bones Dust though is that this series, despite some clear influences from other media, is through and through a comic book story. It can only be told this way and it's embracing the medium as the best home for its own narrative. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 PETROL HEAD #2 Petrol Head continues to be a ton of fun. When it's not hitting you with jaw-dropping robotic designs, it's smacking you in the face with heart-wrenching flashbacks. Most of Petrol Head #2 is one long chase scene, but it's paced well and still manages to drop in a few key character moments. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 RANGER ACADEMY #3

Ranger Academy continues to impressively develop its core cast while also weaving a host of impressive mysteries throughout and around their evolving stories, and issue #3 is no exception. Writer Maria Ingrande Mora has captured that ever so elusive element that makes a Power Rangers story feel so unique, and yet also builds new tiers atop that foundation. The dynamic between Sage, Lindy, and Theo is a delight to behold, and Sage's conversations with Nika are just as captivating. These all feed into the supremely genuine moments of sadness and grief discovered along the way, all brilliantly heartbreaking courtesy of artist Jo Mi-Gyeong and colorist Fabiana Mascolo. The mysteries on the horizon are delivered through effective breadcrumbs, and major movement is made here in that regard, even if there are plenty of questions still to be answered. Ranger Academy has truly discovered its stride, and things only look to go up from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 THE SACRIFICERS #5 The Sacrificers #5 merits some credit for surprising readers as the death and misery visited upon its characters this month is certainly unexpected. However, it's difficult to say whether there's much beyond the shock of seeing what unfolds on the page. There remains a shallowness to the characters, including the seeming deuteragonists of the children, that their fates are potentially tragic because they are children not because readers perceive them as unique individuals. And so the turns rely more upon brutality and fear than anything else. This is crystallized in a moment of unrestrained sadism and a splash that's as likely to turn readers away from the series than anything else. Afterall, once you've established a series is about the ritual sacrifice of children for the empowerment of elites, things can't get much worse. However, The Sacrificers #5 hits that note again and again, albeit in Fiumara's wondrous style and fine fashion. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #67 Surge and Kit, the villainous duo modeled upon Sonic and Tails by Doctor Starline, have been a highlight of the current incarnation of Sonic the Hedgehog. Although they mirror the series' most significant duo, they bring unique personalities and power sets to the table that make them exciting to witness in battle and plenty humorous in their banter. So their unexpected arrival at the Restoration results in a surprisingly peaceful and very entertaining issue. As the pair are brought into the fold and given a grand tour, it provides both a clear sense of the series' ethos and an outstanding array of expressive character work offering both abundant tension and big laughs. Each new introduction or re-telling of an old story serves a purpose and it's difficult not to admire the utopian sensibilities on display. Sonic the Hedgehog #67 offers enough in its dialogue and character work that readers likely won't even notice that it only stages future action; that's a testament to the excellent character work in each panel and dialogue in each word balloon. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SPACE BETWEEN #2 What an intriguing story of a society forced to live in an interstellar ship. There's a lot of politicking and backstabbing at play, as Lonan tries to scheme his way into a leadership position. He even attempts to turn Pari into his puppet, but Pari's bond with Bee is unbreakable. Though there are many points where she should turn her back on him. The Space Between #2 even lands a happy ending, which I didn't expect. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS – THE SCORPIUS RUN #4 A neat trick used throughout Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Scorpius Run, and used extensively in this fourth issue, is having the action taking place outside of the ships to frame the panels depicting the conversations taking place within the ships in the race. This ensures that the tension of what is happening in the deadly competition is never forgotten while decisions are being made within each vessel. One might call the artwork busy with all the various colors cascading about, but to me, it feels like an updating classic Star Trek comics style in much the same way that the television franchise's aesthetics have been updated for the modern streaming era, with increasing luminosity and vibrancy. The characters still lack facial definition, making them look a bit like putty, but it's nice to see a strong if familiar theme emerging towards the end as friend and foe alike realize that their goal shouldn't be to win the race, but to stop running it. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #12 One year after losing her love in the fall of Starlight Beacon, Zeen Mrala is sent on a mission to defuse a tense situation, as she still grieves Lula Talisola. Little does she know that this latest mission could change everything she knows about the loss and set her on a new path. For anyone who hasn't been reading previous adventures for The High Republic, this debut issue in Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will likely be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of dizzying exposition to try to get readers up to speed. Virtually every four pages, we're given a new dump of information about characters or locations to try to set the stage for this storyline, with many of the illustrations also being as convoluted and complicated. Had either the storyline or the illustrations been a bit more restrained or efficient in their storytelling, the overall experience would be highly improved, as we're given such a barrage of information that it's hard to keep any of it straight. That's not to say that there isn't potential in the overall premise of this series, as each panel or page, taken on their own, are engaging enough, but this debut installment of a book aimed at young readers is so dense that it's hard to imagine anyone outside the devout The High Republic fan getting much enjoyment out of reading it. Hopefully with the premise established, the upcoming installments can show more than they tell, but if this premiere issue is a sign of things to come, we're in for a bumpy ride. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 2 out of 5 STRANGER THINGS: THE VOYAGE #2 Staking out new corners of an already well established universe is never easy, but so far Stranger Things: The Voyage is succeeding where others have struggled. One aspect of that winning formula is how The Voyage mixes in the trademark Stranger Things elements, and though it is a slow burn, that seems to be paying off. Michael Moreci's decision to keep things relatively close knit ramps up the tension 100 fold, as the ability to survive becomes much more difficult when you can't leave a ship and don't even know what you're fighting. Todor Hristov and Francesco Segala's artwork and colors only amplify that feeling, and create a dense sense of mood and fear with every journey downstairs. Those chills are brought to a boil with the work of Nate Piekos, whose lettering in several moments immediately puts you on edge, and for different reasons in each scenario. The mixture of distrust, fear, paranoia, and trauma would be compelling even without the Stranger Things world to play in, but as an extension of that world, it becomes something all the better, and an easy recommendation to any fan of the franchise. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext