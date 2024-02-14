Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/14/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Red Hood: The Hill #1, Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1, and If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1062 Action Comics #1062 is an interesting issues. With the whole Bizarro of it all taking hold, the issue offers up some huge issues for Superman and Metropolis on a scale that is simultaneously larger and more intimate than what we're used to seeing the Man of Steel deal with in any on ego and ordinarily that would make for a fascinating opportunity to play with what it means to really challenge a character like Superman – particularly fresh off one of the most well crafted and introspective arcs we've ever seen for him. However, the problem here is that there is a lot that happens—and I mean a lot—so much so that the pacing is just too much and the developments of the issue feel rushed and unearned. There's a potentially interesting twist at the end, but the breakneck pace taken to get there almost makes it feel like it has less impact. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN #143 Batman #143 is, as the previous issue was, confusing and over indulgent as it continues "The Joker: Year One" story. The story arc itself already had the weakness of feeling like filler, but coupled with efforts to take everything iconic about the Joker and create one unified modern origin just continues to plainly not work. The shifting timelines are hard to follow, the art work, while each section is well done doesn't come together well at all. There just feels like this weird dissonance through the entire issue across all aspect and even in the places where parts of the story feel like there is potential, Zdarsky misses the opportunity to develop things further and instead, things are flimsy and fall apart. The result is something that feels cheap and a little messy and whose purpose remains a question. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN AND ROBIN #6 Batman and Robin #6 is fantastic. Williamson manages to perfectly balance the story's pacing and action while also really doing service to both Batman and Robin as characters and still developing the father-son dynamic. There are even some interesting little surprises that offer a bit of humor in an issue that would seem, story wise, to not have space for any. My only real issue with things is that the art doesn't quite feel like it's a solid fit to the story, but that is largely a personal preference and nothing about the actual quality of the work. Overall, a really strong issue and great fun to read. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #3 Batman: City of Madness concludes with a confrontation between two Batmen—one corrupted by the darkness and one who fights it—with a child's soul at stake. I enjoyed Christian Ward's take on a cosmic horror-tinted Batman, although I felt that the series struggled at times with explaining how the Gotham Below fit within the general themes of cosmic horror. To be honest, this comic had the trappings of cosmic horror—the tentacles, the impossible imagery, and even some secret cults—but it didn't do a good job of capturing the creeping dread of the unknown that at its heart is what cosmic horror stands for. Ward's art remains top notch and this comic is worth picking up just for that. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #6 Blue Beetle has been building to a final confrontation between Jaime and the Blood Scarab, and while that battle is finally here, it ends up taking a truly unexpected turn. "Scarab War" part six finally reveals how the Blood Scarab came to be, but it's not as clear cut as you might have expected. That twist sets the stage for a brutal battle between Blue Beetle and the Blood Scarab, but while the battle itself is easy to get lost in, Josh Trujillo's choices towards the end of the issue are really the elements that leave the biggest impression. Trujillo moves Jaime and Khaji's into unexplored territory through what ends up being a true crossroads moment between the two that can't be taken back. Artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni blow the roof off as the book winds down to its final pages, and the exchanges between Jaime and Khaji convey the stakes and sense of betrayal the two feel by issue's end. Now, there is an abruptness to Javier's story, as we don't really get to know him much before he comes into contact with Kha-Ef-Re, but that didn't keep some of the book's final moments from landing with the impact and sense of loss they required. "Scarab War" hit the ground running and never looked back. After this issue, things are going to be as messy and complicated as ever, but that just means great things for those along for the ride. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #8 The man and force of nature known as Hal Jordan has evolved quite a bit throughout DC's newest Green Lantern series, and nowhere is this more apparent than in Green Lantern #8. Writer Jeremy Adams continues to showcase the charm and unflinching will that has always made Jordan so popular while also pulling at more self reflecting threads to reveal more of the very human man behind it all. Being able to contrast Jordan with characters like Razer is a dream scenario, and Adams doesn't let that opportunity go to waste, putting Jordan's worst tendencies on blast but allowing Jordan to acknowledge those flaws and move past them in the process. Having magic in the mix only makes things more chaotic, but the talented team of artist Amancay Nahuelpan and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr. don't let that opportunity slip by either, and the ensuing throwdown between Hal and the United Planets' new Lanterns delivers across the board. Those new Lanterns, Xanadu's teases of The Green, and what's happening with the other Lantern Batteries are only a few of the big mysteries within the series, and all are compelling in their own way and as a part of a much larger cosmic story. That's coupled brilliantly with the book's second story from Ron Marz, Dale Eaglesham, Alex Guimaraes, and Dave Sharpe, which moves Kyle Rayner onto the stage. Marz encapsulates so much of what made his run with Kyle so unforgettable in just 8 pages, shifting between the grand scale of a samurai robot battle to a reflective conversation with an old friend that still actually finds a way to tie-in with the overarching story of the Corps. This was a one-two punch that completely delivered, and one that no Green Lantern fan, regardless of era, should miss. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

DC #2 (Photo: DC) OUTSIDERS #4 This is not only the best issue of the Outsiders relaunch so far, it might be one of my favorite modern single-issue tales that I've read in recent memory. The team's latest excursion sends them to London to investigate a threat that not only has comic roots, but is a mesmerizing take on the all-too-familiar feeling of anxiety. To say any more would be to spoil the great work that Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Robert Carey, and co. do across this issue, carving out Outsiders' place as a must-read for fans of the team — and of the Wildstorm mythos. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 RED HOOD: THE HILL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While Red Hood: The Hill #1 has a slower pace than one might expect for a title with Red Hood in it, the debut is a strong issue that understands the real backbone of storytelling lies in character. By focusing on the ordinary people who compose the Hill, this issue is on the precipice of delivering something much needed in the overall Batman landscape. And it's finally giving Jason new depth and direction that's a long time coming. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SINISTER SONS #1 There's no better writer to tackle the misadventures of Zod and Sinestro's sons than Peter Tomasi, the writer responsible for forging the Super Sons. Joining Tomasi on this new devilish duo is artist David Lafuente, who is a fantastic pick for capturing the youth and energy of Sinson and Lor-Zod. Tomasi does a fantastic job of introducing readers to these two would-be villains, and it's a strong start to their story. With Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne not hanging out with one another as much as they once did, thanks to the former's growth spurt, Sinister Sons has captured the feeling of fun that the Super Sons had in spades. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 SPEED FORCE #4 There are definitely still plenty of bright spots in Speed Force, but the series does feel like it is occasionally taking one step forward and two steps back with regards to telling its unique story. Jarrett Williams' script shines in some moments, especially in the interpersonal dynamics between Avery, Wallace, and their fellow young-adult superheroes. Those dynamics are, surprisingly, more nuanced than the meetings between the series' villains, which devolves into distracting slang and some narrative beats that only shade in a bit more of the series' overall predicament. Luckily, Daniele di Nicuolo's art is vibrant and scrappy enough to bring a sense of consistency, as well as a fair share of inventive panel layouts and kawaii flourishes. As Speed Force nears its final two chapters, this issue signifies it will probably deliver a distinct finale, in one way or another. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #5 "War crimes are for the defeated." I don't know what to risk being reductive by comparing dialogue form a superhero comic book to real-life events, but the line certainly did echo through the hollow halls of reality upon reading it in Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #5, the latest issue of a series that deserves far more attention than its received. Riley Rossmo has always been a talented artist, but his cartooning in this series should put in the conversation with the like of Cooke, Sale, and Samnee as a modern great in the lineage of Will Eisner (and should garner attention from that legend's namesake awards body). The action is fluid, the panel layouts are dynamic and inventive, and the character are expressive and memorable no matte r how small the role they play in the story. Meanwhile, Robert Venditti is doing impressive work making the pacifist protagonist a clever and complex character, learning that even his seemingly merciful methods have traumatic ramifications. There's a small tinge of disappointment in the issue's ending, which doubles back on a previous twist and into more predictable territory, but it's a minor misfire. This is the stuff that comic book dreams are made of. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43 A massive battle between two gangs of supervillains with dozens of goons and New York City's finest superheroes unfolds at Central Park in The Amazing Spider-Man #43. However, with the exception of only a few splash panels, including one genuinely impressive spread, that sense of scale is never maintained. Most of the issue is composed of closely cropped panels of individuals in battle with one another, making it read much like standard superhero fare. It does the story no favors that in an event threatening so many civilians and the city itself, every superhero involved is engaged in Spidey-like banter. It's not funny enough to be a joy, but it's too unserious for the stakes of the battle to ring true. There are individually excellent elements, specifically the final focus on Tombstone and Beetle, but the issue itself fails to hold up this climactic battle with nearly two-dozen tie-ins structured around it as a significant event. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #2 Cornelius, Zira, and Nova continue their search for Lucius, only to meet entirely unlikely figures. A group of humans with strange abilities shed new insight into what humans are capable of, with both groups learning much more than they had expected about one another and possibly uncovering information that could lead to a reunion with Lucius. The visual style and the overall campy tone, which faithfully honors both the cinematic series and comic adaptations of the concept, help keep the reader engaged with this compelling world that is set before the original Planet of the Apes film. However, this second installment, much like the premiere issue, did little to excite us about what this storyline could uncover, as we're merely given a handful of scenes of characters talking to each other in a familiar setting, as opposed to offering substantial glimpses about why this story begged to be told. It's still relatively early in this narrative, so there's lot of potential for it to pivot into more exhilarating territories, and even being given a superficially entertaining installment is more than some series accomplish, we just hope the grand scheme of this story reveals itself sooner rather than later. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 BLACK PANTHER #9 Black Panther is wading into the waters of much bigger Marvel stories, and it's unclear so far just how well the series is incorporating those ideas. We also don't quite know how deep into the realms of space and alternate dimensions this saga is going to go – this may just be a blip on the radar. Still, even in some uneasy moments, Black Panther never fails to capture your attention. Few books utilize the color purple as effectively as this one, allowing its palette to ensnare your focus page after page, even when the narrative gets too ambitious. And this take on T'Challa is one that has yet to wear out its welcome. All kings and leaders should have to reckon with their legacy and reflect on whether or not they're really doing the job they've promised. As always, T'Challa is leading by example. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 BLADE #8 The first half of Blade #8 benefits tremendously from the inclusion of Satanna who can capably quip with Blade and provides the framing for the series' most engaging sequence in some time. All of the staging for Blade's journey to Hell in the issue's first half pays dividends in the second with at least one genuine and genuinely rewarding surprise awaiting readers. Whether it's the aesthetic of Satanna's apartment or the ethereal presentation of Hell's denizens, Elena Casagrande makes this detour to the darkest of realms a memorable one. While that depiction will leave readers wanting more, it also delivers the most impactful action sequence and turn in Blade in several months, making every page count. Blade #8 provides a clear direction forward and recaptures the series' momentum; bring on issue #9. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #4 It's unlikely that Daredevil: Black Armor will lead any reader to seriously evaluate the "Black Armor" era as a highlight of Daredevil – perhaps the most critically acclaimed, long-running series at Marvel Comics. However, it does make a compelling case for well-earned nostalgia in what is a truly strange phase for the tortured hero. There's a certain madcap joy in the collection of atypical villains and plot constructs appearing within Daredevil's own jumbled status quo. It almost plays like a "What If…?" tale and there's a lot of fun to be had in the detailed pencils and inks depicting DD beating up on Hobgoblin, Sabretooth, and more colorful villains. Although Chichester's writing certainly captures the over-narration endemic to the era, it provides plenty of fun details to balance some obvious and broad statements. If the goal of Black Armor was to capture what was best in the Daredevil comics of this oft-maligned time in the 90s and inspire the thought that it really wasn't that bad, then it generally succeeds. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #3 It's not an essential problem that Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War #3 is running on the rails of a trope-laden superhero plot. It's not even a problem that the narration of a positive aboutface landing on a splash of the hero teaming up with lots of familiar characters reads like it could be from any random tie-in miniseries. The problem is that it all looks so very dull. Action sequences are filled with moments where it is unclear if characters are dodging or being knocked back by a blow. Much of what is shown simply presents posed figures with no clear connection between panels or the sense of meaningful contact. This is ostensibly an action comic featuring a martial artist, but there's no impact felt throughout the issue. All of these problems are compounded by inconsistencies, including a man seemingly dying suddenly rising with the blood covering his bearded face made invisible. It would have been okay for this comic's plot to be boring, but there's nothing exciting on the page to balance that stale structure. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2 Fall of the House of X #2 is full of moments where the artwork fails to live up the pitch. Polaris leading the Brood in an assault on Orchis' base while also making the head of a Celestial chew on the structure from the outside should be among the most memorable moment in superhero comics this week, but the interior compositions can't match the grandeur of Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia's covers. Meanwhile, the script is frantic, jumping from one conflict to the next while drawing on mostly forgotten subplots from mostly forgotten miniseries. Almost ironically, MODOK's deranged resignation letter packs more pointed punch than most of Gerry Duggan's previous attempts at relevance in his X-Men run, making the former AIM leader sound like an out-of-touch tech bro billionaire. Outside of that, this is purely functional issue moving pieces into their needed positions with little else to offer. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #16 "Gang War" continues with a fast-paced, energetic story that both finds its strength and weaknesses in its reckless abandon-like structure. Pitting Roderick Kingsley against Miles Morales is something of an inspired decision, with this Hobgoblin and this Spider-Man being legacy characters. This story might have benefited a bit more with keeping the cast a bit smaller, but the crossover event does demand an onslaught of heroes and villains. Ultimately, this issue does give Miles the chance to shine, showing him as a leader and coming into his own against some great adversity. I only wish that the scale was a bit smaller to reflect on some more of the character moments. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) NIGHT THRASHER #1 After years on the sidelines, Dwayne Taylor has returned. Night Thrasher #1 thrusts the eponymous vigilante back into the thick of things, forcing him to balance his foundation and life as a crime-fighter from the leap. Naturally, this makes the primary conflict something brewing internally even though Holtham's script introduces a street-level gang for Night thrasher to hunt down. All in all, the return moves along quickly and there's some delightful moments featuring some familiar faces. The script for this story is so microscopic, it's even a bit too small for Marvel's street-level heroes. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Although Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #1 does not immediately cement itself among the best stories concerning its deuteragonists, it clears the runway for an intriguing and meaningful romp for its two heroes. While Wanda has certainly, both on the page and on the screen, established herself as more than a package deal with her brother, the gimmick of reuniting them for this particular tale does have promise. If Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver manages to stick the landing—which, given its creative team, is essentially a guarantee—in its remaining three issues, it could be something special. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #3 Spider-Gwen: Smash hasn't yet found a way to really make itself feel unique from other titles starring the character, even the narrative feels stilted in a way that can only be described as treading water. Pencils by Enid Balám also remain a toss up. There are some instances, like the handful of extended panels across two pages, that make the bizarre stylings of the pencils really work as they accentuate the powers and movement of the superheroes, but when that same style is applied to characters just having a dialogue exchange it's not as fun to look at, let alone be enchanted with. This issue does have a final page surprise that is its most unique piece of storytelling, one that probably should have been introduced much earlier. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #43 As we get closer to the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Darth Vader has the opportunity to highlight the growing rift and tensions between Vader and Palpatine, as this new chapter in the saga details the development of the Imperial Schism. While the growing group of Imperials aren't quite members of the Rebel Alliance, they are fracturing away from the creed of the Galactic Empire, thanks to Vader leading the charge. The book effectively conveys the tone of "getting the gang back together" types of montages and recruitment scenes in a variety of stories, showcasing the diversity of characters, perspectives, and missions this Imperial Schism are igniting. Even while largely serving as a montage, the book still manages to inject some narrative momentum into the experience and build excitement for where this journey will take us, while also offering explosive sequences featuring a growing ensemble, and while we know this Imperial Schism won't fully overthrow Palpatine, it does help recontextualize Vader's journey during the original trilogy. The Sith Lord is almost the converse of Rose Tico's outlook of fighting for what you love instead of fighting against what you fate: Vader is fighting with nothing other than his hatred of Palpatine in mind as he has no capacity for love. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #4 When Superior Spider-Man works, it works exceedingly well and luckily for fans of the story, Superior Spider-Man #4 is one of those times. Though the latest stab at this character has been wildly inconsistent, Slott pulls out all the stops to craft this month's release into a worthy read, with peak Spider-Man goodness stuffed into every panel. Couple with Bagley's line art that simultaneously pays homage to both Silver and Bronze age tales, this comic is a delight. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THUNDERBOLTS #3 Thunderbolts #3 dismisses any expectations set by the series' earlier issues. Where those installments often felt too busy with complex missions and a busy cast busting their seams to move a conspiracy forward, this one applies the "arrive late, leave early" advice of good short fiction. It picks up in Hong Kong with two members of the Thunderbolts encountering two familiar characters on the wrong mission. As things unfold, readers come to understand how this showdown plays into larger events and delivers the miniseries' biggest set piece to date. It's a thrilling action sequence that manages to play upon Bucky Barnes' history well, while also making John Walker the most endearing ass this side of Guy Gardner. Thunderbolts #3 is a very fun read that blends its spy and superhero genre elements well. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #2 Vengeance of the Moon Knight set up a major confrontation in its debut, and the team of Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Cory Petit certainly deliver on that promise in issue #2. That said, the issue doesn't quite play out the way you might expect, which in this instance is welcome, as it helps to not just retain but continue to build the intrigue in the series' central mystery. The question of is this Marc Spector is at the heart of this book, but MacKay is able to keep you off kilter and guessing a bit with a few of the issue's twists and turns along the way. The book's other major focus is on Tigra, who MacKay has continued to build as an individual while simultaneously exploring her relationships with others throughout her career, including Marc. Tigra's reflections on her past loves and how they interacted and relied on each other makes for some of the issue's best moments, though the stellar work of Cappuccio and Rosenberg cannot be overstated. This book is absolutely stunning, and the new Moon Knight design can't help but look amazing in the team's talented hands. The book leaves plenty of questions, but right now the ride itself is so thrilling that I really don't mind waiting a while longer for those answers. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 WOLVERINE #43 So along with quickly assuring us that the big cliffhanger from the last issue was a false alarm (you're shocked, I can tell), Wolverine #44 slows things down quite a bit by calling back to a separate Sabretooth miniseries with The Exiles. There's very little for Logan to actually do this time around, but at least we get answers as to what Creed's ultimate goal in torturing Wolverine actually is. It's the weakest of the event so far, but after last issue I'll gladly a break from the splatterfest. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT: 1979 #4 The mini-series which might be Abbott's last continues its hot streak of showing its world weary protagonist taking on some larger than life supernatural threats. Where I praise the series the most is in its ability to use the space of the comic panels to create a story that rallies against the norm and much like issue three, this latest issue does the same. What Ahmed is able to add to Kivela's art is deep characterization that drags readers in kicking and screaming into the series. It's another strong showing for Boom and shows how the publisher is able to rely on originality to make some of the best comics on the market today. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ASSASSIN'S APPRENTICE II #3 It's hard to get mad at The Assassin's Apprentice. It's an adaptation of the first novel in a decades-old trilogy. So when I tell you that the third issue of the second volume moves at a snail's pace, know that it's not coming from a place of anger or an expectation for something better. We're merely at a slow point in a much grander tale. Still, a slow read is a slow read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 BLOOD COMMANDMENT #4 Blood Commandment explores some fantastic ideas at the intersection of horror and religion. Few modern vampire stories have been able to dive so deep into those different realms with so much success. The only thing working against Blood Commandment is how many words it takes to get there. All of the dialogue and inner monologues are well written, but there is so much packed into this final issue that you consistently feel bogged down. If this were able to be 5 or 6 issues and that writing could've been spread out a little more, it would've been much more effective. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 Alberto Jiménez Albuquerque's artwork, with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, remains the high point of The Bloody Dozen, though issue #3 does begin with perhaps the best sequence of the entire series. Alburquerque further has the fun task of bringing some wild looking vampires to life as the story unfolds, again, a major high point. Charles Soule's writing for the series leaves a lot to be desired with uninteresting characters tossing quips back and forth. Overall, fun to look at, less so to read. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 BLUE BOOK: 1947 #1 Blue Book: 1947 continues the very humdrum re-telling of popular UFO stories illustrated by Michael Oeming's fantastic artwork. This series remains fundamentally flawed by the choice to basically re-hash these well-documented incidents with no additional exposition, storytelling, or any sort of real creativity outside of Oeming's artwork. While the B-story (written by Zac Thompson and illustrated by Gavin Fullerton) at least tells a compelling an interesting story, the Tynion/Oeming A-story has all of the narrative heft of a wikipedia page. The comic tries for an Unsolved Mysteries vibe but instead comes off monotone and frankly boring. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 2 out of 5 THE CABINET #1 The Cabinet is a subversive tale, zigging when you would bet the house on a zag. It's a genre-bending story that takes a slice-of-life comic and blends it with science fiction and high fantasy. All that to say, it's peak comics. With the premise in mind, Raimondi's artwork goes to psychedelic lengths to tie everything up nicely in a little bow. That's not to forget the story's protagonist, someone who readers will empathize with from the leap. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CREEPSHOW: JOE HILL'S WOLVERTON STATION #1 This special Creepshow one-shot brings new meaning to "horror hound," as a collector of monster memorabilia has to embark on an overseas excursion to obtain Lon Cheney's cane from The Wolf Man. As is known to happen in Creepshow, this man gets more than he bargained for when he finds himself on a train containing vicious werewolves. In the horror realm, vampires and zombies are arguably the more popular creature to deliver audiences in stories such as these, so getting any type of terrifying tale featuring the lycanthropes is sure to delight readers. While many Creepshow stories feature some type of morality twist or surprise ending, Wolverton Station marks a pretty straightforward experience, that is, once you accept it's possible for a train to be full of werewolves. In that sense, it feels a bit underwhelming that the connection between collecting monster memorabilia and becoming surrounded by werewolves doesn't have as much thematic significance as other, shorter Creepshow stories, but both the story and the pages of canine carnage are still a delight to revel in, if not entirely justifying its extended page count. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #6 As with the issues that preceded it, the final installment of Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special drowns in its symbolism. Almost the entire issue takes place in the dreamlike underground of the story's setting, where everything carries an allegorical meaning and none of it feels grounded in reality. It makes it hard to follow the characters' motivations and how the apparent resolutions to their conflicts are supposed to make the reader feel. There's some impressive craft here—the art in the series has been a consistent highlight—but at the end of it all, the reader might struggle to explain what the story was about. In some cases, that might make the series more compelling, adding to mystique and inviting repeat readings and conflicting interpretations, but it doesn't feel like there's here to make giving The Hollywood Special such attention a rewarding endeavor. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE DEVIANT #4 James Tynion IV and the artistic team are hitting every mark they aim for with The Deviant. It's such a difficult line to walk, nailing this story and its main character's psyche without ever releasing its empathetic gaze, while simultaneously unraveling a twisted murder plot that he could be at the center of. Every letter, line, and brushstroke is exactly where it needs to be to make this relentlessly dark tale one of the most fascinating reads on the shelf. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 THE DISPLACED #1 Boom has been carving a corner of the comic book market for itself when it comes to horror comics. The Displaced takes this ball and runs with it as creators Ed Brisson and Luca Casalanguida are able to weave an effectively creepy story. The idea of a city sinking into the Earth is terrifying enough, but Brisson is able to inject some mystery with the final twist to keep the campfire story rolling. Each of the main characters are interesting enough to make readers care for them, and this Boom series definitely has the bones to make for something great in the horror world. A fascinating beginning for the makings of another successful Boom horror story. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 DUTCH #1 In many ways you've seen Dutch #1's story before. The Dark Knight Returns, "Old Man Logan," the Bruce Willis adaptation of Red – all the pieces from stories of an old hero returning to action for a final mission decades past their prime are in here. But to the book's credit, it manages to keep Dutch likable as a main character. He's not tearing down the way things are now, nor does he put past generations on a pedestal in some misguided tirade about "America losing its way." Overall, the opening issue isn't groundbreaking, but its execution of familiar tropes is solid. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #15 Stephen Graham Jones's infusion of an alternate-history/time-travel story with a heft dose of horror remains one of most wildly unique modern comics you're going to find on the stands. Davide Gianfelice does his best to not only capture the era the story finds itself in but to bring its horrifying villains to life with an edge and sinister glare that makes them feel dangerous on the page, aided by colorist Joana Lafuente in a major way. If there's a fault to be found in Earthdivers' story it's that tracking the entire lineage of the narrative becomes difficult at times. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #4 The first volume of Faceless and the Family wraps up just about as perfectly as it can. Even though Lesniewski's script gets a little too on-the-nose with its message halfway through, the themes are still very valid. In fact, now that we've gotten four issues of this story, it's hard to compare it to any sequential story told before – it's that fresh and unique. Faceless and the Family refuses to be put into any one box, and more comic creators should fall in line with this concept. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 FIREFLY: THE FALL GUYS #5 Firefly: The Fall Guys #5 stretches the miniseries' conceit further while feeling like its running in place. We're led to believe that the future of the alliance relies on this one frontier town with only a summary explanation as to why. There's a scene revolving around conflict with the antagonist gang of Serenity crew rivals, btu we've spent so little time getting to know those characters that the reader might as well be watching stranger bicker. By the end, the issue feels like its run a lap on a narrative tread that's wearing increasingly thin, without anything memorable to show for the effort. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #3 THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #6 It's a shame we have to wait until the summer to get the next chapter of this story, but that frustration is far outweighed by the joy of knowing we're getting more at all. G. Willow Wilson's fantasy epic is so effortlessly reflective, delivering personal and touching stories with nearly every character. It's always an absolute joy to read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 I HATE FAIRYLAND #11 I Hate Fairyland hits a new low this week with a basic and juvenile issue. The queen's entrance into the real world is tempered by the most banal trope possible, and the hits keep coming. From lazy jokes about a familiar pop star to cheap gore, I Hate Fairyland #11 marks a low for the recent run. -- Megan Peters Rating: 1 out of 5 IF YOU FIND THIS, I'M ALREADY DEAD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] If You Find This, I'm Already Dead #1 is an engrossing introduction to a sci-fi odyssey without an ounce of fat on its bones. McDaid's artwork serves to introduce and immerse readers in a comic that is equal parts action, genre riff, and social commentary with lightning speed, and in an oversized format that benefits the artwork tremendously. When readers reach the final page, the story has already flipped their expectations multiple times to serve up an undeniably enticing hook. There's no denying that this stellar first issue lays the groundwork for a very promising series. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE INFERNALS #1 It's Succession meets the apocalypse in The Infernals #1 as the series' debut introduces readers to the ailing anti-Christ and his three terrible children as they determine who will take over the family's empire with the end time on the horizon. It's an intriguing premise and one that is wonderfully illustrated by John J. Pearson. The issue portrays a wide array of supernatural entities with sharp linework and flexible aesthetics that make each sequence stand out in some unique fashion. While the line ups of infernal (and other religious) entities make a strong visual impression, the initial introduction to the Morgenstern clan is not quite so impressive. Their dynamics are initially familiar with three children offering different flavors of disappointment but lacking the space to resonate much beyond a single moment of cruelty. The concept and visuals are immediately impressive, but whether this story has the legs to make them resonate beyond a first impression has yet to be seen. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KILL YOUR DARLINGS #6 Kill Your Darlings continues to leave things vague as to how all this magic works and what's walking around in the body of Rose's friend. But what the book lacks it answers it more than makes up for in horrific imagery and an ever-present sense of dread. Dive in if you haven't already. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 MASTERPIECE #3 Though Bendis' concept and script are perfectly alright, Alex Maleev's artwork is the true superstar of Masterpiece. It's moody and atmospheric, and the texturing provided by Ian Herring's colors takes it to a completely other level. While the words of Masterpiece are fine in and of themselves, Maleev and company set this story apart from the rest. It's a beautifully harrowing comic, that much is for certain. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #3

The Ministry of Compliance sets up and executes a trap so quickly that there's never any tension in the offing. Characters integral to the twists and turns of this moment are introduced almost as quickly as they're dispatched, which makes subsequent efforts to make characters seem shocked or disturbed insincere, at best. Avigail Senna's hyper-competence deflates every action sequence as there's seemingly never an opportunity for her to fail. Choosing to keep her efficacy with violence almost entirely off panel removes one of the few visual conceits contained in the series. As a result, The Ministry of Compliance #3 is a quickly rotating series of talking heads that spend more space discussing traps and betrayals than ever delivering upon these topics. It's simply too dull to be memorable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #7 The Ministry of Compliance sets up and executes a trap so quickly that there's never any tension in the offing. Characters integral to the twists and turns of this moment are introduced almost as quickly as they're dispatched, which makes subsequent efforts to make characters seem shocked or disturbed insincere, at best. Avigail Senna's hyper-competence deflates every action sequence as there's seemingly never an opportunity for her to fail. Choosing to keep her efficacy with violence almost entirely off panel removes one of the few visual conceits contained in the series. As a result, The Ministry of Compliance #3 is a quickly rotating series of talking heads that spend more space discussing traps and betrayals than ever delivering upon these topics. It's simply too dull to be memorable. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 OUR BONES DUST #3 Ben Stenbeck's work on Our Bones Dust has been stellar from the start and issue #3 confirms that his ability as a master of action and staging in comics is unparalleled. Our Bones Dust #3 is also as clear cut an example as you can give to a reader of how the comic book medium must use dialogue to enhance the visual elements of the story, not define it. A capable artist like Stenbeck, aided her with colors by Dave Stewart and letters by Rus Wooton, can create images so captivating and full of life that the details between the panels are pierced together in your mind's eye, with text being used to help you understand the characters even more, or tease the arrival of a major threat that we knew was lingering somewhere. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 PETROL HEAD #4 There's so much to love about Petrol Head. Every panel is loaded with a distinct style post-apocalyptic robotic futurism and the hints at humanities downfall through pollution and over-reliance on A.I. hit like a sledgehammer to the face. Yet it never manages to lose its sense of humor. I'm not sure which I want more – years of an ongoing series or a Cowboy Bebop-style adaptation for Adult Swim's late-night Toonami block. Heck, I'll take both. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 A repetitive hunt for the series' McGuffin helps showcase a lot of Sonja's spirit, but grows narratively tiresome as the issue marches along. It isn't until the last few pages that Dan Panosian's script reignites the story's narrative, making way for a new wrinkle in the storyline that does have potential. Luckily, Alessio Petillo's art does largely deliver even when the narrative faulters, and Francesco Segala's colors add a timeless quality to every sequence on display. While this issue zapped a little bit of the life that Savage Red Sonja has had, hopefully the series' future will deliver more meaningfully. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #3 This isn't the most exciting or original Star Wars adventure to arrive in the High Republic era, but it is an absolute masterclass in layout and pacing from time to time. The way this series uses its panels to get you from place to place is excellent, with characters and objects bridging the right gaps at just the right times. It makes the action clear and keeps the story flowing smoothly on a consistent basis. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext