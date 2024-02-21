Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/21/2024

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1, Nightwing #111, and Cemetery Kids Don't Die #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN #144 Batman #144 provides the conclusion to "The Joker Year One" arc and ultimately, it all ends up feeling like a needless detour from the general trajectory this run of Batman has been on with the Zur-En-Arrh arc or even the Mindbomb arc. Everything here feels disjointed in terms of how the story plays out as it is set both in the past and in the future, but has to also connect to the present – something that it fails to do. Instead, the issue is a strange clash of things, as though Zdarsky is trying to channel the energy of other Batman writers before him and in doing so completely loses any sense of his own voice or his own interpretation of Batman (which, in my opinion is great when he nails it and dismal when he doesn't). The result in this wrap up is an uneven, frustrating, and confusing story that feels like the narrative equivalent of pattern mixing. That feeling also carries through to the visuals as Camuncoli and Nesi's artwork just do not match up well and there's also just still this deep feeling that we're trying to riff on things that have already been done and done far better. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2 out of 5 BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #24 Clark and Bruce's time in the world of Kingdom Come comes to an end in spectacular fashion. Waid continues to show his prowess on all things taking place in the DC Universe, while also injecting new life into his futuristic superhero tale at the same time. I wasn't expecting Waid to also continue the story of Kingdom Come here, but this issue sows the seeds for an even brighter future for the legendary comic. Dan Mora continues to do his career best on World's Finest, and I found myself absolutely stunned when it came to his rendition of the Lord of Apokolips. This might be my favorite take on Darkseid that I've ever seen in a comic book before, which is really saying something considering the legendary artists that have tackled one of DC's best villains. World's Finest continues to live up to its name and I find myself continuing to think of new ways to praise the creative team on a regular basis. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 CATWOMAN #62 The proverbial shot in the arm provided by last month's excellent Catwoman issue seems to carry over to this installment, delivering a jam-packed and largely satisfying chapter. Once again, Tini Howard's script finds a way to cleverly utilize Selina's extra lives, placing her on an adventure with the Suicide Squad that balances fun characterization and a new otherworldly gimmick. Carmine di Giandomenico suits this series' energy very well, providing a sleek but lively approach to even the most mundane of sequences. Once again, this "Nine Lives" arc appears to be brimming with promise and meeting a fair amount of it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #6 As I've stated in past reviews for War Journal, the series excels when it focuses primarily on John Stewart and what he can do both with and without the ring. While John doesn't have the opportunity to spend much time with his mother in this latest issue, Johnson and Motos are able to keep their grasp on what makes Stewart unique in a sea of Lanterns. The Revenant Queen, as a threat, is an interesting one, though it doesn't feel unique in terms of a personality to match the danger level. There are more than a few interesting angles in John Stewart's solo series, I just wish that the comic would focus far more on those angles specifically moving forward. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #2 Dead in America is moving very quickly as issue #2 delves into New Orleans' lore alongside a slew of familiar characters from both DC Comics and mythology. It's an incredibly dense read and one that rewards repeat readings with seemingly disconnected stories converging in surprising manners. That density reiterates the ambitions laid out in the first issue as Constantine's road trip lays out a thesis on the United States as a 20th century empire slouches forward into the 21st. Even a first glance will be immensely rewarding to readers, though, as artist Aaron Campbell depicts each new encounter in peerless style – an auteur of comic book horror. Both psychedelic trips and brutal monster attacks are depicted in a tense style that simultaneously captures an absurd sense of beauty amidst so much darkness and blood. While readers familiar with Saga of the Swamp Thing and Hellblazer will benefit from how this new saga is in conversation with those classics, all that is required to appreciate this issue can be found on the page in a terrifying sophomore outing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #5 Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong embraces the Godzilla side of things this time around, though much of the issue is focused on setting up the next series of major clashes and moving various pieces across the board. That said, artists Christian Duce and Tom Derenick and colorist Luis Guerrero do not disappoint in delivering epic Kaiju battles, as that's the only way to describe the undersea throwdown between Godzilla and the Kraken. This battle is truly a sight to behold, and there are several other gorgeous scenes that set up future battles and events that have the potential to be just as exciting. Writer Brian Buccellato pivots between that larger fight and all of our heroes across the world throughout the issue, and while these various moments are going to be important at some point, all of the jumping around does kind of take you out of the story at times. While the fight is thrilling, this issue overall isn't the strongest in the series, but what it sets up will hopefully pay off for even bigger things down the line. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NIGHTWING #111 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Nightwing #111 taps into exactly what made Taylor and Redondo's work on the series so great from the start. It's a hyperexamination of what it means to be a superhero, allowing readers to follow along as Dick Grayson's internal struggles are often bigger threats than the physical fights Nightwing finds himself in from issue to issue. Although Batman might not necessarily be the best one to offer therapeutic advice, there's something charming in Dick turning to his mentor to help the hero over a massive roadblock in his crime-fighting life. If this is the type of stories Taylor tells between now and the end of his story, Nightwing is going down as one of the best superhero stories ever told. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN #11 Superman hasn't missed since it launched, and Joshua Williamson's ability to keep fans guessing is a major part of that winning recipe. More twists and turns await in Superman #11, though these are made all the more effective in the ripple effects they create and how they affect how you view the extended cast. This is true of Lex especially, and those ripple effects have greatly affected Lena as well, who has quickly stepped into a substantial role in the series and yet has already rewarded that in meaningful ways. The grand plan at work is also something that seems par for the course at first glance but quickly turns into something else altogether, once more showing an ability to defy expectations. The issue wouldn't hit nearly as hard without the wonderful work of artist David Baldeon, colorist Rex Lokus, and letterer Ariana Maher. Their styles are the perfect match for the Pharm and Graft heavy issue, and the two have never looked more diabolical. Superman's more animated expressions are also a brilliant match for the shifts in his demeanor towards the book's end, and those action sequences do not disappoint. Superman has been on a truly stellar run for sometime now, and that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 TITANS #8 With "Beast World" out of the way, Tom Taylor and Stephen Segovia kick off a new story arc – one that could have even bigger ramifications for the Titans. On one hand, it's good to see another member of the superhero group; on the other, it's running the risk of this title already running stale given most ideas have asked the question, "What if that Titan were bad?" -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WONDER WOMAN #6 Let's start with the positives: Wonder Woman #6 is stunning. Daniel Sampere's art is absolutely astounding on literally every single page and it is particularly glorious during the issue's copious fight scenes. But once you get past the beautiful exterior, this issue lacks, much in the way that King's run thus far has. This has been an extremely tedious run and now that we finally get this giant battle and all of this setup for The Soveriegn, it feels like we should have gotten to this point sooner, maybe one or two issues back. This has just been a lot of filler and to an extent, this issue itself feels like filler, padded with fights to drag things a bit further to disguise from the fact that we are six issues in and it's still unclear where exactly this story is going or what it was even about. We started with anti-Amazonian sentiment but where are we now? The issue is also not even about Wonder Woman, as King spends the issue entirely by offering narration by The Soveriegn. It almost seems like King doesn't understand or even want to understand Wonder Woman so instead of writing her, he writes around her, putting on a dreadfully slow song and dance in the hopes that readers won't notice. And we even get someone looking sad in the rain to top it all off. It's tiring. -- Nicole Dump Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1 ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 Marvel's Black, White & Blood anthology series finally comes for the Alien side of their publishing line and proves this franchise is best suited for big ideas being exploded in small bites. The ongoing Alien comics from Marvel have been hit or miss, but Alien: Black, White & Blood hits the ground running with major swings. Writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing and artist Michael Dowling start things off with "Utopia," a story that forces an idyllic future built by man to confront the nihilistic face of the Xenomorph. Stephanie Phillips and Marcelo Ferreira's "The Hunt" takes another political slant that feels as timeless as its predecessor, and Ryan Cady and Devmalya Pramanik's "Maternal Instinct" delivers a slick, solid story that feels like it could carry its own Alien movie. Alien: Black, White & Blood starts off this anthology three for three. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 The bond between Carol and Yuna has steadily coalesced over the past few issues, but it truly comes into its own in Captain Marvel #5, and Captain Marvel's world is all the better because of it. Amidst all the mystical chaos, writer Alyssa Wong delivers one of my favorite sequences of the series thus far. Around halfway through the issue Carol meets Yuna's family, and it's simply delightful in every way. Not only does this move the plot forward, but it's the perfect lighthearted balance to the bigger stakes of the grander story, and yet it manages to also deliver a lovely and impactful emotional moment for Yuna and Carol that will leave a lasting impression. Also worthy of praise is the stellar team of artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Ariana Maher, who pivot effortlessly from sweeping magical action sequences to a banter-filled conversation at the dinner table that is no less captivating. There's still plenty of questions regarding The Omen, but as long as Carol and Yuna are in the spotlight , this series will continue to soar. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #6 Six issues in and the new Daredevil finally starts giving some (but noticeably not all) answers on Matt's latest status quo shift. Doctor Strange makes a cameo to help explain why the Seven Deadly Sins are suddenly in Hell's Kitchen and Matt realizes his return from Hell had some unintended consequences. We get the return of the White Daredevil suit and a fun surprise at the end (though how they'll explain what *he's* doing in New York given everything happening in his current comic and the rest of the X-Men is quite beyond me), but this run as a whole still feels like it hasn't quite made it out of first gear and is becoming a little too reliant on cameo appearances. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 It's always fun when Marvel brings back the Edge of Spider-Verse anthology series, because it allows readers to catch up with the favorite Spider heroes, while also meeting new additions to the franchise. It allows creativity in coming up with these new takes on established characters, and plays into the whole multiverse theme that's taken over pop culture recently. While it's fun to reunite with Spider-Byte after her appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the real draw is the Spider-Society that Spider-Man 2099 is caught in the web of. I can't wait to see where all that is heading. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #5 G.O.D.S. #5 is the most streamlined, quickest read issue of Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schti, and Marvel Gracia's high-concept Marvel Comics series thus far. There's no Doctor Strange or Aiko in G.O.D.S. #5, let alone the extended cast of Marvel Universe characters or secondary (narratively speaking) centivars that have populated past issues in supporting roles. Instead, the story is focused squarely on Wyn, Mia, their attempt to infiltrate an unorthodox medical facility, and the staff operating there. That staff is enacting arcane rituals in pursuit of the answer to a strange mystery. It turns out that what these beings are really after is purpose, which is somethign that Mia seemingly discovers at the conclusion of the adventure, only to have it ripped away from her immediately. Despite the straightforward plotting of the issue, GODS #4 does more to clearly characterize what The Powers-That-Be and The-Natural-Order-of-Things than past issue, with former trapping being in the current state -- an immediate increase in quantifiable power, comfort, worth for little hope of becoming anything more -- while the latter represents that ogreater, if messier, potential that is lost. There are also some callbacks to Avengers run, further casting G.O.D.S. as its spiritual successor. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Even at its most rushed or understated, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 is still a magnificent culmination of the team's latest tale. Kelly and Lanzing's script delivers a tender, but chaotic battle that changes the team's standing in some major ways, while still remaining a well-earned and (largely) well-executed celebration. Walker's art helps the team's aesthetic flourish to wacky, but still recognizable heights, perfectly complimented by Hollingsworth's colors and Petit's lettering. While there's no telling what is next for the Guardians after today, this finale further proves why the team has become one of the crown jewels in Marvel's ever-evolving narrative. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #9 New Orleans is a perfect place to take this Incredible Hulk story, as it continues its gruesome and fabulous run. Guest artist Danny Earls does a fantastic job when it comes to the gnarliest and most chilling frames, but there's a lot to be desired when it comes to the more subtle elements of the character. Still, the moments that need to hit really hit, and Hulk keeps chugging along as one of Marvel's most wonderful rides. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #4 From the introductory montage broadly recapping Luke Cage's place at Marvel Comics through his final broadly heroic speech made to no one in particular, Luke Cage: Gang War #4 is composed of banal tropes played in the most obvious fashion imaginable. This follows the series through an entirely unwarranted mecha battle resembling standard metahuman fisticuffs and action sequences overloaded with start-and-stop dialogue. There's nothing exciting about what is occurring on the page and nothing amusing in the surface-level quips. It all appears quickly dashed off with many panels delivering ill-considered angles and splashes often reading like enlarged panels with vague backgrounds fading into nothing. If one decides to consider the continuity and ideas at play within the story, they will find only frustration. Luke Cage would have been better served sitting out this crisis as mayor. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #4

The fundamental craftsmanship of superhero stories displayed in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld is admirable. Each issue surely delivered a twist to the story's model that heightened the stakes, and the final issue is no exception. What's more is that it plays upon an idea hiding in plain sight, even if a resulting modern reference built into this callback miniseries serves primarily to distract. Although there's nothing especially noteworthy about Spider-Man's final battle against both heroes and villains in this mini-Battleworld scenario, the action sequences are certainly adequate and play upon each character's powers in reliable fashion. The overall effect is a handsome looking comic book that effectively plays upon any nostalgia readers may feel for Marvel's original Secret Wars, of which I certainly still harbor some. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PREDATOR: THE LAST HUNT #1 Predator: The Last Hunt picks up where the previous Marvel series left off, with Theta on the trail of one of the Super Predators—the bigger versions found in the 2010 movie—and possibly the planet where that film was set. But before all of that gets underway, the book ends on the big surprise of the return of John Schaefer – a character first introduced in the very first Predator comic and the brother of Arnold Schwarzenegger's character from the first movie. Considering how many different creative teams and comics companies have had rights to Predator over the years, it's wild to see Marvel try to link everything together on both the film and comic fronts (though Prey and the AvP films seem to be absent). And while Predator: The Last Hunt #1 is mostly table-setting, this could be a blast. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2

One of the most remarkable elements in Powers of X is how neatly it presents an array of original science-fiction concepts within the confines of Marvel Comics. Readers are quickly able to assimilate the timelines being utilized and the mechanics as they relate to plot, character, and setting. That clarity is difficult to deliver, which is why I'm loathe to criticize the ambitions present in Rise of the Powers of X. However, Rise of the Powers of X #2 fails to deliver on the manifold ideas playing into one another that deliver an overburdened series of expository dialogue and action sequences resembling a superhero comic. The Sinister dominion, White Hot Room, Moira's powers, and more are arcane plot devices individually and make for Marvel madlips when assembled with only a single, largely unhelpful infographic to assist. The messiness that is the presentation of story provides a number of excellent excuses to draw cool character designs doing interesting things, even if not all of those interesting things hold much meaning on the page. Perhaps future issues will bring greater clarity, but right now the classified final stage of this plan is eagerly anticipated so "Fall of X" may conclude. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 SPIDER-BOY #4 Spider-Boy has in short order become one of my favorites each and every month, and Dan Slott has effectively endeared me to the character all the more in Spider-Boy #4. You can't help but feel for Bailey's situation, especially when magnified by Spider-Man's truly inept turn as guardian and mentor. Seriously, how did Peter get so bad at this? Slott's use of this fractured relationship allows Bailey to explore feelings of hurt and betrayal without it feeling stuck in angsty dated tropes, and it's balanced out with Bailey's kindness towards others who are also misunderstood. There are plenty of lighthearted moments to keep things from getting too heavy as well, and surprisingly more of those are found in the villain's side of the story "Missing Pieces." The entire book benefits from the talents of artists Paco Medina and Ty Templeton and colors Erick Arciniega and Dee Cunniffe, and the I'm genuinely interested in where this series goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SPIDER-WOMAN #4 To say I'm conflicted on the latest developments in Spider-Woman would be an understatement, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Spider-Woman #3 hit longtime fans with a gut punch of a cliffhanger, but issue #4 decided to follow that up with a right hook that had me reeling. Writer Steve Foxe doesn't pull back on that Gerry development, and throughout the issue finds a way to make that reveal hit even harder while shining a light on the effects of Jessica's recent 'death'. The how of it all makes absolute sense and Gerry brings up some rather salient points about his mother's decision making at times, and yet it's not at all what I wanted for this relationship. If I remove my own wants for this mother and son duo however, I can't ignore the gold mine of emotional baggage and potential for growth this premise presents. All of this is beautifully brought to life by the team of Carla Borelli and Arif Prianto, including a Diamondback fight that should not be missed. While this may not be what I hoped to see when Gerry re-entered the picture, the events at play are still quite compelling. When paired with Jessica's own journey with Hydra, those events set the stage for what could be a very rewarding story, and one I am in for the long haul on. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS #43 Unfolding within the meditative world of a kyber crystal, Luke Skywalker confronts Sith Lords, his past, and seemingly his future, all in an attempt to heal the object of the pain inflicted upon it by nefarious forces. By nature, this is one of the more existential chapters in the Star Wars title, which is a seemingly necessary evil, given the heady concepts about the Force and philosophy that the original trilogy aimed to explore. While this installment explored necessary steps along Luke's path to the Jedi he would become in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it's not necessarily the most thrilling chapter, given it all unfolds within a world where nothing really seems to matter. Still, there are some seeds planted for his attempts at redeeming his father's former self, so witnessing any steps in the hero's journey that were left unexplored between the live-action films does come with some excitement for longtime readers. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2 After the masterful first issue the bar is high for Ultimate Spider-Man, and luckily writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Marco Checchetto prove that it wasn't a fluke of the premiere and their take on the material has legs. The second issue continues Ultimate Spider-Man's trend of remixing what we know and love about the character to keep up a fresh spin on his characteristics and world. Add on to all that the fact that Checchetto (aided by color artist Matthew Wilson) gets the chance to flex his muscles with dynamic action scenes that not only feel quintessentially "Spider-Man" but manage to be defined by this new era in full. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 X-FORCE #49 Readers who have followed all 49 issues of X-Force thus far are sure to appreciate the finale's staging in X-Force #49 as the series' longest and most interesting threads are drawn together. As Beast embraces his role as the story's biggest bad guy, he notably raises the stakes and—with the introduction of a younger iteration from a perfectly chosen era—plays into the drama. Discussions of how to approach this final mission build upon long-running arcs in the series' core cast and the intersection of character and story in this ongoing build is very satisfying. The action is delivered in fine style by Robert Gill who fits neatly within the pantheon of X-Force artists. His action sequences are well-timed and the strangest elements well presented, but it's an awkward moment between estranged friends that reveals how much he brings to every sequence in this issue. X-Force #49 prepares for its big finale and promises readers that this run is going out on a high note. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1 ANIMAL POUND #2 Animal Pound #2 considers how the animals liberated from their cages might govern themselves by establishing a democracy. Readers interested in political science will recognize many of the competing arguments at play as a pure democracy devolves into chaos and the subsequent republic debates how to weigh individual votes. It's an interesting thought experiment but also one that readily explains to readers why specific ideas will not work. That didactic approach makes long segments of narration in Animal Pound read like a lecture, especially as the reality surrounding these animals remains so ill-defined. Although much of the world resembles our own, animals are almost magically capable of manipulating a recognizable voting system and internet-based electronics. The question of food, central to the plot, is only mentioned with no consideration actually paid toward it. It's only the naturalistic depictions of dogs, cats, and rabbits that continues to draw interest toward these animals as actual characters and provide readers with concern for their outcomes. But it seems Animal Pound is simply a sermon in the guise of a story. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #5 Like the best elements of the Evil Dead franchise, Army of Darkness Forever #5 continues to focus less on a cohesive or linear narrative and more on delivering an experience that can do anything, anywhere, at any time, jumping from a variety of characters in various centuries, often to a confounding degree. However, writer Tony Fleecs and artist Justin Greenwood know that this franchise isn't about a certain set of plot points or characters and is more about an overall spirit, which this installment continues to channel. Sure, the book feels less like a linear story and more like a sketchbook of a devout Evil Dead fan delivering panels and quips they wish they could see in a live-action movie, but that passion for the material is what makes this book succeed. How well the journey comes together for a fulfilling conclusion is yet to be seen, but this chapter reminds us that it's less about the destination and more about how groovy the ride is, baby. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 BLASFAMOUS #1 This is a wildly interesting way to engage with the dangers that can come with organized religion. It's a great story that deals with our current, capitalistic focused society, as well as a harrowing tale of spiritual warfare. The swings are maybe a little too hard at times, and the book can occasionally get bogged down in its own heavy exposition. But at the core there's something really exciting here. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT #9 The opening pages of Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement #9 contains the best sequences of the entire series as series creators Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino remix the lore of the first book of the Bible to fit into their cosmic horror den. It's effective on a visual level and from the narrative push that it provides for the entire series, though once it's over Tenement returns to the things that have kept it from really being great this entire time, mostly boring characters with some stilted artwork. This one is shaping up to end on an interesting note, but it may not be able to really push itself past what has held it back.. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CEMETERY KIDS DON'T DIE #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Cemetery Kids Don't Die is a strong start for this miniseries. It's not perfect, but it does a fantastic job of dragging readers into its world while giving comic and horror fans alike quite a bit of grotesque eye-candy along the way. I'm anxious to see what territory the Oni Press series explores in its three remaining installments, and if it will open the door for more tales of terror from this talented creative team. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 COBRA COMMANDER #2 It's Cobra Commander vs. Florida Man! After a noble effort to try and give the G.I. Joe's big bad some pathos in the opening issue, Joshua Williams takes the new Cobra Commander series in a strange direction with its sophomore issue, plopping our masked villain right in the middle of the Florida Everglades. The book immediately reminds us that despite the characters involved this is extremely not children-friendly, and while making Cobra Commander the butt of a few jokes is fun it feels like padding for the much bigger story of Megatron being imprisoned by COBRA. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 CRITICAL ROLE: THE TALES OF EXANDRIA – ARTAGAN #2 Tales of Exandria attempts to reconcile the more sinister depiction of Artagan in Critical Role's first campaign with his more… disarming personality in Campaign 2. The comic does a fantastic job of showcasing his proclivities for lying and harm while framing it from his perspective as a harmless prank. The last page of the issue is particularly compelling as it sets up a "reunion" from Campaign 1 that's been in works for year. I think bringing back Vox Machina is definitely a way to generate interest in the comic and sets up an intriguing next issue. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2 DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: FORTUNE FINDER #4

Fortune Finder heads to Mechanus and reveals some hidden truths about the mysterious protagonist of the series. This is a fun issue that highlights the law-driven Eternus and its Modron inhabitants. While the Modrons are a popular part of D&D cosmology, they haven't been heavily featured in 5th edition, even in the Planescape campaign setting boxed set. Luckily, Jim Zub and Jose Jaro have a strong understanding about what makes the Plane both unique, fun, and dangerous. Another fun issue and I'm interested to see what happens next. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304

Some might say that G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is not inviting to those who haven't read past iterations of the series. Respectfully, I disagree. Sure, this is a 300+ issue series, and the current arc sees long-established factions playing a three-way game of espionage chess. And yes, characters build and act upon backstories established long ago that the issue does not revisit. Fair enough. Counterpoint: Chris Mooneyham is drawing the book, and he's artistically gifted enough to make even this issue's multiple scenes of characters doing nothing but talking while staring at monitors feel tense and dramatic. There is grit and a flair for the dramatic in his style (enhanced by colorist Francesco Segala's lush palettes and a keen eye for dramatic lighting) that feels like all the cool factor of the visual trends from the late '80s and early '90s without the excess and questionable storytelling choices. Similarly, Larry Hama's dialog can be a mouthful to chew on in spots, particularly at the start of issues when he's restacking the narrative. Yet, I can't remember the last time I read a comic book that gave that once-familiar sensation of stepping into an establishing universe and thinking to myself, "I don't entirely understand everything happening, but it's all awesome, and I want to know more." Long-time Joe readers don't need me to tell them this, but I encourage newcomers to let themselves get lost in that sense of well-established wonder. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 A HAUNTED GIRL #4 While I wish A Haunted Girl was a bit more refined and a little less on-the-nose at points—especially because I feel like there is a rich story in Cleo's family history that could be beautifully explored—issue #4 concludes with what might be the most interesting and optimistic representation of someone fighting their demons and winning, It's a little over simplistic, with the big bad (an obvious stand in for depression and intrusive thoughts) trying to convince Cleo to give in and die and Cleo, supported by those who love her and her own reasons to not back down, choosing to live and defeat the big bad, but sometimes simple is the best way to get the point across: you can fight and you can win. It makes for a nice little finish to the series. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE HOLY ROLLER #4 If you want an issue that is more or less just a guy beating the snot out of racists and bigots page after page, Holy Roller #4 is great because that's mostly what it is. Just page after page of the Holy Roller dealing with racists. And it's great. But where it's a little less great is where it tries to delve back into the story. Remender's big weakness here is that he tries to paint the bad guys as being kind of dumb or distracted and while there is certainly something to be said about the ego of the upper levels of hate groups, there's a bit that feels missed, nuance wise, in how this is presented. Not to mention it feels kind of tacked on considering the punch the hateful dudes aspect of the front of the issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 THE JAGUAR #1 Archie Comics is bringing Jaguar back out of mothballs with a fresh new story that expands on the character's mythos, while setting Ivette Velez up for future adventures. The art was fun and lively, and seeing Ivette have to deal with learning new secrets about her origin and powers as the Jaguar is fulfilling. The Jaguar #1 is very new-reader friendly, but anyone familiar with the Archie superhero will find things to enjoy and take away from the one-shot as well. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 JAMES BOND 007 #2 This James Bond comic continues its blend of brutality and humor, with great effect. Honestly, tapping Garth Ennis for this series was a brilliant choice as he's able to depict Bond as a ruthless killer unfazed by almost everything while going with a different route with Bond's signature wit. This feels like a less campy version of Pierce Brosnan's Bond, with much of the gadgets taken away but with a lot of the coolness still intact. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 LOTUS LAND #4 Poelgeest and Filipe are able to continue their noir comic with another strong showing as the mystery deepens for Bennie Strikman. One of the best parts of Lotus Land is its ambience, as the creative team injects that noir feeling into the proceedings expertly. This isn't just thanks to its technological future landscape ala Blade Runner, but also due to the way that Filipe is able to use the panels in capturing some of the emotional scenes herein. The creative team knows what they want with Lotus Land and have a fantastic way of keeping the story rolling without wasting any space on the pages. It's a strong series and one that proves that Boom is having a golden age of running the gamut on different genres that aren't focused on nearly as much as they should be in the comic book world. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext