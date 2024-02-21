Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 Review: Marvel's Misfits Receive a Rushed, Remarkable Finale

I have argued, more times than I can count, that it is a miracle the Guardians of the Galaxy are now household names. Over the past decade, James Gunn's live-action Marvel Studios movies catapulted the band of lesser-known space misfits into a bonafide phenomenon. Amid the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy movies, multiple video games, an animated series, and mountains of Groot-themed merchandise, audiences have grown to love and resonate with the team's ragtag ensemble of characters. Along the way, that newfound popularity has helped the Guardians evolve on the page, adding new team members and adopting new status quos. The most recent chapter for the team, this week's Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1, culminates the past year of storytelling in a poignant and expedited, but still satisfying fashion.

Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 sees its titular team finally face-to-face in the conflict against Victoria of Spartax. Tasked with protecting themselves and the "Grootspace" they have begun to call home, the team wages a war filled with surprises and harrowing moments.

From the very first panel, to the afterword by series writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 exhibits a sentimentality for the Guardians as a concept. While that has been exhibited across the space cowboy-influenced tone of the entire series, this grand finale balances that gunslinger style with a more comfortable approach. Even as the fate of the team hangs in the balance, and the issue legitimately pulls on readers' heartstrings a handful of times, the issue is still overwhelmed by the unique liveliness that fans have come to associate with the team. The issue's strongest moments, whether in the form of an epic monologue or a single wordless panel, turn that liveliness into a narrative lightning rod. It only harkens back to some of the most profound moments of the past year of Guardians of the Galaxy issues, but adds even more to the growing iconography of the team.

That isn't to say that every single narrative beat of Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 is flawlessly executed, as the issue's twenty-plus pages only allow so much to be completely and confidently wrapped up. Without getting into overt spoilers, a few of the issue's twists and turns, while still emotionally resonant, require a bit more knowledge of the previous Guardians runs to really sing. In the process, some of the immediate story beats of the past twelve issues are truncated, ending in a fashion that is still sweet or sanguine, but could have benefited from more room to grow. While this certainly doesn't tank the narrative of Guardians of the Galaxy as an entire series, it does ever-so-slightly minimize its sense of catharsis.

As with essentially every prior issue in this Guardians of the Galaxy run, Kev Walker's art provides a scrappy and stylish aesthetic to this massive final battle. While the approach to panel construction isn't necessarily revolutionary, it creates an easy shorthand to help convey the majesty of what is displayed. The real selling point is Walker's approach to character design, taking a cute-but-grounded approach to an increasing number of characters, as well as some truly breathtaking backgrounds and detail work. Matt Hollingsworth's colors add directly to the grandiose energy of the issue, utilizing golds and pastel hues to convey brevity in the most necessary of moments. Cory Petit's lettering has also worked wonders in setting up Guardians of the Galaxy's tone, and it proves to be an unobtrusive but still inspired flourish across this finale.

Even at its most rushed or understated, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 is still a magnificent culmination of the team's latest tale. Kelly and Lanzing's script delivers a tender, but chaotic battle that changes the team's standing in some major ways, while still remaining a well-earned and (largely) well-executed celebration. Walker's art helps the team's aesthetic flourish to wacky, but still recognizable heights, perfectly complimented by Hollingsworth's colors and Petit's lettering. While there's no telling what is next for the Guardians after today, this finale further proves why the team has become one of the crown jewels in Marvel's ever-evolving narrative.

Published by Marvel Comics

On February 21, 2024

Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Kev Walker

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Letters by Cory Petit

Cover by Emilio Laiso and Bryan Valenza