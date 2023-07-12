Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 7/12/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Knight Terrors #1, Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1, and Sirens of the City #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 BATMAN INCORPORATED #10 The cacophony of Batman Incorporated continues full-speed ahead, resulting in an issue that's still entertaining, albeit a little by-the-numbers. The fights between Batman Inc. and Joker Inc. occur in a scattered but kinetic context, one that is grounded by Ed Brisson's sense of voice for the increasingly-large ensemble. While this is definitely a middle portion of what's still in store, it's certainly more than serviceable. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DANGER STREET #7 Danger Street #7 is a remarkably engaging issue, especially when one considers how much of it is devoted to the concept of waiting around. After a brief hiatus, the series continues one month after the events of Danger Street #6 as many of the disparate actors are drawn together for the first time. These new encounters and scenarios create abundant opportunities for suspense as reader expectations are upended in both shocking splash pages and one-liners that upend existing relationships. It's clear that the story is arranging itself for whatever sort of climax it has planned as it enters its second half. However, what's most impressive in issue #7 is the clear sense of humor. Lady Cop (or Chief Warner) spends the entire issue in a waiting room in the series' funniest, and most relatable, gag to date, and one that plays for far more than laughs. It's small exchanges like those had by Lady Cop that drive the action forward and each dialogue exchange is utilized to characterize these strange individuals. Wherever Danger Street is heading, it's clear that the best is still yet to come. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Ultimately, Knight Terrors #1 isn't bad. It's just a symptom of how crowded and contrived the entire event feels so far. Between some odd repetition, a fairly weak story, and some cliches, even the nice artwork and truly expert use of color only make this a mediocre comic book at best. It's unclear if anything Insomnia is seeking will be more than a fancy macguffin—there are some big hints here that the real story is the joy he's determined to keep buried within—but for better or for worse, this issue at least sets us off on the next stage of the journey. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: GREEN LANTERN #1 Hal Jordan recently began a new era in the pages of DC's recent Green Lantern series, and the series has excelled at exploring and showcasing his most relatable qualities. That's also the case in Knight Terrors: Green Lantern, but not just for Hal, as Sinestro receives some similar treatment. Writer Jeremy Adams brings us a rare glimpse at Hal's relationship with his family, and while it's obviously a fear distorted view, there's still a raw vulnerability that just hasn't been present enough throughout Hal's history. The work of artist Eduardo Pansica, inker Julio Ferreira, colorist Luis Guerrero, and letterer Dave Sharpe especially deserves acclaim, as Hal's fear sequences all turn on a dime and deliver that shiver up the spine, especially at the funeral. While some areas feel a bit dull (hello Guardians), other areas keep things moving in creative and occassinsaly disturbing ways (looking at you Abin Sur). The same can be said of Sinestro's time in the spotlight by writer Alex Segura, artist Mario 'Fox' Foccillo, colorist Prasad Rad (Pressy), and letterer Dave Sharpe. Seeing Sinestro this down and out is unusual territory, and Segura paints a vivid portrait of someone attempting to find their way without the power that has so often defined it. Again, the artwork finds a comfortable home in the slightly disturbing later on, and that final page is a solid hook. There are a few elements in the book that feel like they've been explored quite a bit in the past, but there's enough that feels new to offset that, creating a worthwhile trip for those who dare. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: ROBIN #1 While I haven't been sold on "Knight Terrors" as an event that much yet, Knight Terrors: Robin #1 is solid. Not only does the issue give readers the same general conceit as the rest of the event—the villain Insomnia has dragged everyone into dreams where they face nightmares—but it adds an added element by having Tim Drake and Jason Todd dragged down together so they aren't just facing nightmares, they are facing each other's nightmares while connected. It's this element that allows for a somewhat more sophisticated exploration of the idea of nightmare while also digging a little deeper into these two "Robins" which is rich and fascinating. The art in this issue is also fantastic and reflective of each of their characters and the horrors they face, making it visually appealing in a way that feels like a perfect fit. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: SHAZAM! #1 Knight Terrors: Shazam functions as a continuation of recent Shazam family storylines as it draws in the current series' writer, Mark Waid, and addresses Mary Marvel's place at DC Comics in the wake of The New Champion of Shazam. Unlike other installments in this event, the first half of this story quickly and effectively establishes the nature of this nightmare reality, seeming to provide Mary with nightmares inside of nightmares with no hope of escape. Even when Mary is uncertain, there are sufficient details for readers to quickly discern that none of this is happening with consistent logic based in reality. The story works best when emphasizing Mary's personal fears as she relates to her family and a vision of Billy dressed in Black Adam's typical adornments. Although it's unclear what the exact stakes of this tale are, readers already invested in the Shazam family will find plenty of emotional attachments to follow as Mary falls deeper into her own night terrors. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: THE FLASH #1 The problem of writing a 2-issue story in which the hero is trapped in a nightmare has been approached in a wide array of fashions at DC Comics so far this month, but the tact taken in Knight Terrors: The Flash #1 is my favorite thus far. Rather than having Barry Allen grapple with the nature of his nightmare, which will inevitably be addressed in another comic altogether, it relies on the irony of him not recognizing he is in a dream while making it clear to readers. At the center of the story is a terrible fear realized as Barry struggles to save his nephew Wally's life following a grievous injury. The circumstances are relatable, regardless of the super-intelligent apes and costumes, and Barry's reaction reveals the emotionality that becomes evident in dreams. Everything he does makes sense within this dream logic, even as the time frame is shifted nearly a decade and snow falls in mid-summer. Readers receive the best of both worlds from artist Daniel Bayliss who plays the action sequences straight, providing some excellent super speed sequences as Wally battles Grodd, and a twisted, surreal atmosphere that creeps in around Barry before enveloping the page in the issue's cliffhanger. DC #2 (Photo: DC) KNIGHT TERRORS: ZATANNA #1 When it comes to big comic book crossovers, it can be difficult to justify the existence of countless tie-ins and normally, said tie-ins will run the gamut in terms of overall quality. Luckily, Knight Terrors: Zatanna is able to justify its existence and then some with a heaping helping of originality. Culver and Baldeon are able to cast an interesting spell here, partnering DC's most famous magician, outside of John Constantine, alongside Doom Patrol's Robotman. While Zatanna's spells here don't break the mold in terms of originality here, and fans unfamiliar with both characters might be a bit confused when it comes to the ghosts of their past making a comeback, it's a worthy entry for this nightmare-fueled event. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SPIRIT WORLD #3 Spirit World #3 is a breath of fresh air and goes to show how wonderfully limitless and at times terrifying the magical world of DC can be. The group of Xanathe, Constantine, and Batgirl is one of those team-ups that seems delightful on paper, but writer Alyssa Wong makes sure the trio lives up to its potential brilliantly. The book presents genuine stakes and tension and pairs it with a lighthearted and almost playful tone, and it's a mix that works wonders when combined with the vibrant and bombastic artwork by Haining, Sebastian Cheng, and Janice Chiang. The book's villain can't help but raise the creep factor, and the book hits hard with several revelatory moments throughout. Spirit World is off to a fantastic start, and issue #3 is a prime example of why. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #5 The trauma of losing one's life to 20 years of isolation is examined in harrowing fashion in Superman: Lost #5. Both Clark's confusion at home and his despair in space can be felt in the pages, even as Superman avoids directly addressing these immense emotions. Silent and near-silent panels capturing the hero's stare juxtaposed against either of his timelines make for poignant moments that are bolstered by the reactions of Lois and others who perceive his pain. The addition of a new ally, Hope, in New-Ark shifts dynamics in the spacebound timeline and raises questions about loyalty and hope before raising additional questions about Hope. It seems that as the maxi-series reaches its midway point that it has found the heart of its narrative. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #4 The new midway point of Unstoppable Doom Patrol plays in a similar fashion to the classic "Personal Files" issues of Suicide Squad as it takes a break from the series' action to feature therapy sessions with its various heroes to present their histories and current conflicts. David Lafuente features as a guest artist to portray a the fifth-dimensional therapist JERRY who transforms her patient's thoughts into a vibrant visual collage. This plays well with the dramatic shift in style as Lafuente's fewer lines and bold impressions of characters serve to create a brilliant dreamscape that any fan of Doom Patrol history is bound to enjoy. The visuals justify this issue's existence, which is a good thing because the sessions themselves don't always do the same. There's a repetitive nature as each character receives several pages to essentially summarize their history and frame their most pressing issue within the confines of this series. There are no breaks in the nature of this action and transitions between characters often go unnoticed as their climaxes are often slight. The pieces of Unstoppable Doom Patrol #4 are ultimately stronger than the whole and will make a welcome return to the series' typical frantic action next month. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 WILDC.A.T.S #9 There is a lot happening in WildC.A.T.s and in that, the series can often buckle under the weight of the sheer amount of subplots and elements that are happening at any given time. In this issue alone, there's maybe four different storylines with various members of the team happening, often times with characters having allegiances to groups that might have been lost along the way by readers. Also as mentioned in my previous reviews, when the book focuses primarily on Grifter, it works and it works well. It's just unfortunate that the rest of the stories seem to pale in comparison here. WildC.A.T.s would simply benefit overall taking a more intimate tone rather than attempting to fit all of the Wildstorm universe into its pages. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #1 Batman/Superman: World's Finest is the gold standard when it comes to not just the DC universe, but superhero comics releasing in the present. Expanding on this modernization of the Silver Age, can Mark Waid strike gold again without Dan Mora on art duties? The answer is most assuredly "yes." World's Finest: Teen Titans has the monumental task of taking the silver age designs of the DCU's strongest teenagers and modernizing them to give them a timeless feel while injecting some modern elements into the mix. Aside from the fantastic chemistry between the young members of the team, Waid and Luppacchino are also able to perfectly convey the differences between all of their respective mentors. Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29 Ed McGuinness brings an undeniable energy to the pages of Amazing Spider-Man that makes each new turn in Spidey's story a thrill to witness. The current scenario is already a powder keg as Peter is surrounded by three of his most dedicated nemeses, albeit with two of them having since reformed. Osborn, Jameson, and even Octavius are all portrayed with an abundance of sympathy as the first two struggle to maintain their new lives while the third mourns what he doesn't even know he has lost. That abundance of pathos makes the mad scientist machinations of Doctor Octopus all the more exciting as even the most straightforward evil plan will have terribly personal consequences. Ock's new arms make each appearance an impressive splash as their attitudes and aptitudes run rampant in backgrounds as the series' villainous titans duke it out. The Amazing Spider-Man #29 walks the line between big, bouncing action and tragic character twists with ease, delivering readers one of the most fun Spidey issues of the year so far. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 FALLEN FRIEND: THE DEATH OF MS. MARVEL #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] However readers may feel about the events of The Amazing Spider-Man #26, there's no denying that Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel delivers a stirring tribute to Kamala Khan and a poignant reflection on the loss of a human being so young. Each of the assembled creative teams build upon their connections to the character and what she embodies in order to say something of value. On a topic for which there are often no words, they find words and images capable of saying something worthwhile. While Ms. Marvel will inevitably return, her temporary death creates an opportunity for this issue of Marvel Comics to remind us how superheroes may inspire us in life. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GROOT #3 Few things in comics feel better than Dan Abnett taking the reins to a cosmic story, and telling it in a way only he can. Groot #3 cements Abnett's status as one of the best writers to tell stories featuring characters from Marvel's cosmic stable. Despite taking place across the stars at the furthest reaches of the universe, Abnett still manages to make his alien characters as human as can be – even if they're only able to say three words. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 5 out of 5 IMMORTAL X-MEN #13 Marvel has been teasing the "Fall of X" for a while now, playing with the idea that it may be the end of the Krakoan era or a play on words as the X-Men line heads into autumn. Kieron Gillen writes that ambiguity into Immortal X-Men #13, the final issue of the series before the 2023 Hellfire Gala special, Krakoa's leaves falling from its branches. The first time I've believed that this could be the end of the version of X-Men that has existed since House of X and Power of X turned the mutant world upside down comes in this issue, when Professor X takes off the Cerebro helmet that has become part of the iconography of Krakoa. It isn't the first time we've seen Xavier without his headgear. Yet, the way Lucas Werneck draws the scene, as Xavier tearfully apologizes for compromising his values in service of a dream not his own, makes it feel like Xavier is finally breaking character, dropping a performance he's been trapped in for months. It's as if he's been crying silently the entire time, and the helmet was only ever to hide the tears. Xavier recommitting himself to human-mutant integration, to the idea that mutants are humans, is sure to spark a new wave of debate among those fans and readers who have long discussed whether Krakoa is a beacon of hope for an oppressed people tired of taking it on the chin or a self-serving, villainous ethnostate betraying the dream that has underpinned mutant stories for decades. I have little interest in staking a claim to either of those overly-manicured categorizations. I'd prefer to appreciate what Gillen and Werneck manage to elicit here, making it feel like a mountain has moved in a single moment. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 LOKI #2 While Loki plays something of a supporting role in this particular issue, that definitely doesn't stop it from being a cerebral and entertaining chapter. Dan Watters' script brilliantly plays off of the legacy and pressure of Loki's mythmaking, before culminating in a decidedly-unique battle and an unexpected plot twist. German Peralta's art is an excellent complement to it all, laying a fascinating bedrock for what is to come in future issues. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #8 Miles Morales: Spider-Man prepares to reset its story in the wake of "Carnage Reigns" as Miles now struggles to handle his near-death experience and the recent destruction of his family's home. The issue steps back from these massive conflicts to provide Miles' with a brief moment of respite that, while not terribly engaging, reminds readers of the stakes in his life, before introducing a new villain to the series. Hobgoblin's appearance is always welcome and artist Federico Vicentini imbues the iconic design with madness and fury that hint at underlying mysteries. The villain delivers some excellent action beats and provides an imposing posture in nearly every panel. Marvel #2 MOON KNIGHT #25 Moon Knight #25 is a voyage through the life of Marc Spector that no fan should miss, but settle in, because you are in for a ride. Writer Jed MacKay celebrates the series' 25th milestone with an issue that moves a host of characters and relationships forward while also jumping into the past to provide welcome context and setup another thread or two, and it succeeds across the board. The issue features the artwork of Partha Pratim, Alessandro Cappuccio, and Alessandro Vitti, as well as colorist Rachelle Rosenberg and letterer Cory Petit, and they all work in tandem brilliantly to create a seamless experience despite the shifting visual style throughout the issue. That said, there's a Cappuccio and Rosenberg sequence involving a boat that is one of the most stunning pages I've seen in quite some time. Just as impressive is the book's ability to never lose steam when the issue shifts from the present to the past, all of the book's main threads could have been compelling all on their own. As a whole though, it's a thing of beauty, pulling from past issues of the series and rewarding longtime fans. And 8-Ball? Well, how you leave this issue without becoming an 8-Ball fan is beyond me. Moon Knight #25 exudes style, brutality, and intrigue, and is a must read across the board. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 PLANET OF THE APES #4 It's disappointing that Planet of the Apes is only a five-issue run, because this is a fantastic addition to the franchise's lore. The off-page dialogue propels the unfolding story effectively, creating a much easier read than you'd expect, given the subject matter. It never loses its entertainment value, even in the midst of discussing a global pandemic and right-wing extremist meltdowns. That's not an easy line to toe. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 RED GOBLIN #6 Red Goblin took a bit of a detour thanks to Carnage, but the series quickly gets back on track and shows why it's one of Marvel's biggest sleeper hits of the year. Writer Alex Paknadel launches off the events of that tie-in and utilizes it to flip the tables on Normie and Rascal's dynamic, with Normie being the one Rascal fears due to the anger and pain that seems to come with their pairing. It's a compelling new angle on their relationship, and artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist David Curiel, and letterer Joe Caramagna make those moments pop off the page. Their discussions taking place within the mind allows the symbiote to frame them, and that only makes those discussions and exchanges resonate to a greater degree. The movement on the Goblin King side is just as compelling, and the intrigue in that dynamic is a hell of a hook for next issue. Red Goblin has been such a welcome surprise, and issue #6 only continues that trend. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 ROGUE & GAMBIT #5 Rogue & Gambit's final issue contains several high points for the series. Carlos Gomez gives Rogue a small-scale, short-term memory version of Stuart Immonen's now iconic Jean Grey splash. He then follows that arguably a half-page panel of Rogue in action so stunning that Rogue herself admonishes Gambit (and, through him, the reader) for gawking. Meanwhile, Gambit has a moment where he praises Rogue with such verbosity that he transcends being a mere mutant husband and becomes something new that I'll dub the Claremontian Wife Guy. The rest of the issue wraps up a run-of-the-mill superhero story in predictable and familiar ways, except for Rogue's dealings with Destiny. This scene drags the entire story down not only because Rogue's blind trust in Destiny, which convinces her to do something clearly immoral, is profoundly unearned, but because it clashes thematically with the central arc of the book, which revitalizes Rogue and Gambit's marriage in spite of Destiny's disapproval. I hesitate to ascribe specific blame for specific problems when it comes to the often complicated process of creating comics, especially those in a shared universe. However, given that the most recent X-Men issue also chose to spotlight this moment, it feels very much like editorial needs trumping actual story told. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 SCARLET WITCH #6 Scarlet Witch is easily the best Marvel ongoing series on stands right now. This issue is another satisfying and electrifying adventure for Wanda Maximoff, one that involves her relationship with Wiccan, Hulkling, and an unlikely cosmic ally. Steve Orlando's script knows just how to make this a self-contained, but significant chapter, and Lorenzo Tammetta's art folds perfectly into the work that Sara Pichelli is already doing. This series is nothing short of excellent. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #36 After having introduced Boba Fett in the last issue and kicking off a new arc, the protagonists of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters enact their grand scheme that could help towards repairing Valance. The only problem is that Boba Fett has a reputation of being untrustworthy, as he might have his own plans that could put the whole crew in jeopardy. Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #36 The next big crossover event for Star Wars comics is Dark Droids and this issue of Star Wars: Darth Vader helps set up that there are a lot of…Dark Droids. Or, rather, droids that have been attacked and mutilated by Vader, and since he is part droid himself, they hope to use these vulnerabilities against him. Other than setting the stage for Dark Droids, this issue doesn't really bring with it much narrative excitement, though seeing spurned droids band together in ways that haven't previously been explored in the galaxy far, far away does make for an entertaining read. With Darth Vader having a history of delivering compelling action, this trend continues, but rather than a showdown with figures that we know will ultimately result in a stalemate, witnessing Vader project his full power against resilient machinations makes for a delightful deviation from a heavier narrative. If the Dark Droids event ends up as fun as this single issue, we might be willing to overlook any of its inherent absurdities. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 WARLOCK: REBIRTH #4 Warlock: Rebirth remains more concerned with packing in as many well-known Marvel characters as it can, rather than trying to tell some semblance of an exciting story. This was probably the mandate handed down in order to greenlight the book, but that doesn't make it any less frustrating to read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 WEB OF CARNAGE #1 The characters in this new Carnage primer are much, much more interesting than the multiversal web being spun, but they're enough to keep your attention throughout. This is a very exciting take on the Carnage entity. That alone provides enough intrigue for the upstart series waiting in the wings. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 WHAT IF...? DARK LOKI #1 Marvel's new What If…? Dark kicks off on an admittedly uneven note. We start in the Stan Lee/Jack Kirby era of of Thor where one of Loki actually succeeds in his plan of capturing Mjolnir and starting the domino effect that leads to Ragnarok (though that name is inexplicably absent from the book). If you're familiar with Norse mythology (or just played God of War: Ragnarok) last year you know where the book is heading fairly early on, but its real weakness is in its choice of time period. Loki is a character that has evolved exponentially over the years, so to set the book in a time where he was void of all complexity makes for an incredibly boring read. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 X-FORCE #42 The final vision of Beast's potential dystopias arrives with Nimrod-Beast in X-Force #42; the alternate reality is another enjoyable riff that doesn't overstay its welcome, but the rush to return to Krakoa just in time for the upcoming Hellfire Gala leaves "The Ghost Calendars" seeming incomplete. Readers will be familiar with the formula of this storyline and this issue does nothing to buck that model, although it may provide the most amusing climax in ending Beast's reign. It arrives sooner than in past issues to allow the team to return and reframe their immediate threats. Yet those threats are only hinted at, for the umpteenth time, with seemingly no progress made even in the wake of this time-traveling kill-fest. With next to no effort provided in progressing the present status quo, the colorful diversions of the past three issues are made to feel just like that – diversions. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 Marc Guggenheim and Manuel Garcia are charged with giving an origin to one of the most popular X-Men stories ever told – and they do an exceptional job with this debut issue. Though stories with anti-mutant propaganda are a dime a dozen at the House of Ideas, Guggenheim's reductive script removes all the frills and turns it into a story that's incredibly human. Maybe it's the scary time we live in, but Doomsday #1 is a spectacularly haunting read. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ANTARCTICA #1 Antarctica delivers what might be the breeziest first issue of the entire year. The story doesn't kick into high gear until the final couple of pages, but there's never a moment to get stuck. The words are efficient and the layout is effective, keeping you constantly engaged from beginning to end. In a world where monologues are the norm for exposition-heavy debut issues, Antarctica makes the case that less is definitely more. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 CAT FIGHT #2 Cat Fight's debut showed potential, but Cat Fight #2 lifts that ceiling tenfold and showcases just how much potential the series truly has. Writer Andrew Wheeler kicks the action into high gear and still finds time to plant intriguing story seeds along the way. Vulnerable flashbacks allow you to empathize with Felix to a far greater degree, and yet you don't walk away hating Kitty, a balance that also gives more credibility to the army of mercenaries aiming to take him out, as they all had some sort of tether to Kitty throughout their own life. This is presented best when Agnes enters the picture, a character that I can't wait to see more of as the series progresses. The team of artist Ilias Kyriazis, colorist Dennis Yatras, inker Auguste, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou shines throughout the issue, delivering classic spy action with a bit of lighthearted flair. Felix does make questionable decisions at times for being a pro at this, but that seems to be tied to an overall arc. As it stands, Cat Fight has hit the ground running and has me hooked, and I'm eager to see where this spy adventure goes next. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CON & ON #1 This new series from AHOY Comics does its best to lampoon the comic industry, both its readers and its talent, but falls short in most respects. Series writer Paul Cornell clearly has a lot of ammunition for how he chooses to both lovingly play with and also condemn the world of comics but it seldom feels new. Artist Marika Cresta with colorist Paul Little do good work, keeping the visual consistent across panels and maintaining a unique look for the era, a key component of the series moving forward. Twenty years ago this might have read like biting satire on its subject but now it reads as too little too late. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 2.5 out of 5 DARK RIDE #7 Now that Dark Ride has more than found its footing, it finally decides to peel back a layer and show us the proverbial "man behind the curtain" – and creates one of the book's most bone-chilling issues yet. The past, present, and future of the Dante family are thrown into a surprising state of disarray, which Joshua Williamson's script brings to life effortlessly. Andrei Bressan's art also shares that quality, whether rendering a horrific action scene or a chilling static image. I genuinely can't wait to see where Dark Ride goes next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 DEEP CUTS #3 The anthology premise of Deep Cuts proves to be nothing but a blessing in this installment, crafting space for a heartfelt and easily-mesmerizing family story. Chronicling the childhood of Alice Leslie, a mystery-obsessed girl whose latest fixation is her dad's abandoned jazz career. The end result is timeless, with an endlessly-effective script from Joe Clark and Kyle Higgins, and incredibly lively art from Diego Greco. Even if you haven't been picking up the previous issues of Deep Cuts, you owe it to yourself to try out this one. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 DUCK AND COVER #1 Duck and Cover is the new Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque collaboration for Comixology Originals. The series follows a trio of former childhood friends in small town USA who find themselves among the survivors of a surprise Russian attack during the height of the Cold War, alongside several other "daytention" miscreants being punished for a fight. The comic also deals with racial disparity and prejudice and the death of youthful dreams. Of course, there's a supernatural element to the comic as well, with the Russians wielding Martian tripod-esque machines and a demon doberman making an appearance at the end of the comic. This comic plays to Snyder's strengths, with a cast full of unique personalities and the use of nostalgia for what never was to make the violence and cruelty cut a little deeper. Albuquerque's art, as always, is fantastic and he's still clearly one of the best in the business. All in all, this was a very solid debut and has all the makings of an American Vampire-esque hit. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #8 Earthdivers #8 finds itself a bit all over the place with sudden jumps between scenes providing readers with plenty of whiplash. Though Jones has a good premise with this second arc, it's haphazard pacing is too much. Other Publishers #2 FISHFLIES #1

Jeff Lemire once again channels his upbringing with his new Fishflies series, recounting the (very real in certain parts of North America) phenomenon of fishflies covering nearly every inch of small communities. But the flies are merely window dressing, serving as the backdrop for a robbery-turned-accidental-murder, an abused preteen girl and a supernatural presentation. Everything about the book from its sketch-like artwork to its usage of watercolors to its usage of onomatopoeias give a visceral sense of uneasiness. But even when it gets mildly grotesque it never discourages the reader to keep going, so even though it's a double-length issue you'll likely fly right through it. It's a bizarre book but unquestionably memorable. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 GARGOYLES: DARK AGES #1 The first Gargoyles comic spin-off has arrived, and it's apparent from the leap it's a most welcome addition to the wider canon. Greg Weisman's storytelling is at its best when he's able to build worlds to his heart's desires and that's exactly what happens here in Gargoyles: Dark Ages #1. Set a thousand years ago, the writer has a blank slate from which to form the Wyvern Clan and it's a blessing to see the earliest days come to formation. Coupled with stellar lineart from Drew Moss, and this comic debut packs a serious punch. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GHOSTLORE #3 Ghostlore #3 is so very good and the same things that have been outstanding in the first two issues are strong here, too in particular how we build on the fraught relationship between Lucas and Harmony. We learn a bit more about Harmony—through the art particularly—this issue but also the ideological differences between father and daughter that is clearly going to come into play the deeper we get. The more sinister story that's building, however, is a bit more of a mystery that is harder to unpack at this point, but Cullen Bunn is doing a solid job of lining things up to where you sense a collision is coming and it's going to be explosive when it does. It's a good issue. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 THE GREAT BRITISH BUMP-OFF #4 The Great British Bump-Off resolves both its murderous mystery and competition in outstanding fashion with issue #4 this week. After two attempted poisonings, the contestants have arrived at their final bake of the weekend, which produces both the climax and nearly a dozen delightfully designed cakes based around popular films. Each page provides readers with a wonderful mixture of visual gags in the background and consistently quality jokes driving the story. Although not every character in this cast of roughly 15 receives a denouement, all of the ones with the most personality do. That includes a satisfying solution to the mystery that's bound to sit well upon re-reading combined with the sort of joyous celebration that has made this comedy so much fun despite all of the near-deaths. Whether it's the final showdown or epilogue notes, The Great British Bump-Off will leave readers wanting more, but that's always the case with Max Sarin and John Allison's outstanding collaborations. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 GROO IN THE WILD #1 Groo In The Wild is the latest installment in Sergio Aragones' decades-long series centered around the imbecile Groo The Wanderer. The plot is as simple as the titular character, but given the incredibly longevity of Aragones' work it's clear the book never aspires to be more than a simple story. If you've ever been onboard with the character you'll likely enjoy this. If not, it's a slog to get through. -- Connor Casey Rating: 2 out of 5 HAUNT YOU TO THE END #2 The crew settles into their home camp and routines as they begin to investigate the most haunted island on Earth in Haunt You to the End #2. The second installment does a fine job of reminding readers of who the most critical characters are and their distinct perspectives, even if none of these figures are terribly sympathetic or intriguing (besides whatever inevitable twists lie beneath the billionaire's plot). Early signs of ghosts build tension, but the appearance of these apparitions and any hint of violence struggles to effectively evoke fear on the page. Ghosts are only identifiable because they appear like burn victims, which is unpleasant but presented in a straightforward fashion. There's little mystery beyond the origins of the island itself as the unhappy endings of this afterlife are advertised for readers and crew alike. Much like its debut issue, Haunt You to the End #2 provides a perfectly functional ghost story, but still lacks the sort of hook that will draw readers into whatever future frights it may have planned. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 HELLBOY IN LOVE #5 Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden's romance fueled series reaches its end and though its final issue is good it reveals that not every story in this universe needs to follow the same formula. The romantic elements of this story are much more interesting than the adventure parts, even though they work in tandem to the same goal. Artist Matt Smith, elevated by colorist Chris O'Halloran, continues to remind readers why he is a name to keep your eye on especially with Hellboy titles. Smith is able to imbue his own style with the same sensibilities that drive Mignola's own art style, giving this a visual consistency that lets it sit along classic Hellboy titles. Other Publishers #3 THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #1

What a wonderful D&D story G. Willow Wilson is crafting here. In one entertaining, expertly paced issue, The Hunger and The Dusk reveals everything we need to know about a new world, establishes a terrifying threat, and gives us multiple characters that you'll have no trouble investing in. The colors pop brilliantly off the page and each character has a unique design you'll remember when you close the book. Not to mention this is a top-tier depiction of orcs in the fantasy genre. We all know Wilson is a fantastic writer, this is simply a real flex of the muscle. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 IMMORTAL SERGEANT #7 For as inconsistent Immortal Sergeant has been, the highs are incredibly high and much more impactful than the disastrous lows. Immortal Sergeant #7 soars as the title's best-yet as the eponymous curmudgeon finally starts turning the corner not into a likable character, but an understandable character at the very least. The family dynamic between him and his son finally manages to show some growth and the book is so much better off because of it. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 IN HELL WE FIGHT #2 The lack of definition for Hell persists in In Hell We Fight #2, and it makes it difficult to invest in the series' action or humor in a setting that resists any sense of stakes or suspense. Individual sequences may be singled out, like a heart-to-heart between Midori and Xander, but appear entirely disconnected from the rest of the issue. Relationships and attitudes are determined by the needs of the moment resulting in each of the adolescents being either a one-note gag or undefinable cliche. This applies to every element introduced in issue #2 as well, including a house and its various pests that defy any explanation—they simply move the plot along towards an uncertain (and, seemingly, uninteresting) destination. The series has produced a take on the afterlife that suggests mild tedium interrupted by shenanigans is the worst children can expect in Hell, and it doesn't provide many reasons to continue reading. Combine that with a decline in artwork with figures typically portrayed in a flat fashion with barely discernible features or responses, and it's hard to find any hook in this series after only two issues. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1.5 out of 5 LAMENTATION #3 Lamentation #3 goes live this week with a gorgeous sweep that shows just how powerful the stage can be. As its story gets rewritten, all eyes are drawn to the stage as Lamentation challenges its actress in untold ways, and a cliffhanger promises the starlet will not be alone in the spotlight for long. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LONESOME HUNTERS: THE WOLF CHILD #1 The Lonesome Hunters: The Wolf Child is very much a "hope you've been reading the series up until this point" kind of book. But even I hadn't been, it provided just enough background details to keep me hooked. I imagine for readers who have been with the series from the start this will likely feel like a catch-up issue as there's very little development on the titular "child" and, based on the teaser for the rest of the series, we won't know the stakes or the main conflict until next issue. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #3 After starting on the wrong foot, Murder, Inc.: Jagger Rose #3 goes out of its way to really kick things into the next gear and push its story in big ways. Bendis' writing of course anchors the trajectory of this narrative but Michael Avon Oeming's splash pages (with colors by Taki Soma) are the real selling point here. Beautiful layouts and stunning double spreads make this one of the most beautiful comics of the year to look at, and one whose action beats are never predictable. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 PANYA: THE MUMMY'S CURSE #1 Set in 1339 BC, a young girl is less interested in the various rituals and worshipping of her family and far more interested in her new kitten. Despite her seeming disinterest, her passion for her pet could collide with the supernatural rituals unfolding around her, immersing her in otherworldly exploits. Writer Mike Mignola is known for his macabre and monstrous worlds, but just by setting a story like this in Egypt (the only sensible location for such a narrative), the art from Christopher Mitten and colors from Michelle Madsen make the story feel entirely fresh. His penchant for telling gothic-inspired stories also means that exploring an entirely different mythology with Panya: The Mummy's Curse means we get to see new yet still familiar sides of his storytelling, proving his multi-faceted talents. This debut issue has largely just set the stage for the future of the series, and while we don't know what direction it could go into, it's off to a strong start. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #4 RICK AND MORTY: HEART OF RICKNESS #1

Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #1 knows its audience and delivers a deluge of belch-filled gags for impatient viewers between seasons of the animated series. This debut issue quickly establishes its premise—Rick and his grandchildren trapped without technology on a savage planet—and it's not difficult to imagine it being rearranged as a script for Adult Swim. Although there's not much depth in the initial outing, with hardly a reference to Joseph Conrad's work or its many subsequent iterations, the one-liners and cruel jokes exchanged along the way are quality writing. Unfortunately, the artwork struggles to capture the detail and speed that makes the series' relatively simple style consistently engaging. Action sequences often appear flat, background elements are ill-defined or dull, and odd hues of shading provide an ever-so-slightly off-brand flavor. Yet it's competent enough to ensure all design elements are all instantly recognizable and the progression of events clear. Heart of Rickness #1 may not deliver the same highs of a great Rick and Morty episode, but it captures enough of the humor to hold the line while the next season is still in production. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 THE ROCKETEER: IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #1 Even if you've never seen the movie or read every page of The Rocketeer before, the new series The Rocketeer: In the Den of Thieves is one that has something for you. Longtime readers will feel rewarded because of long term storytelling beats from previous comics and newcomers will feel right at home. This is a testament to Stephen Mooney's ability to get at the heart of the character and his world in quick and easy ways. Artist David Messina (providing pencils and his own coloring) delivers all the right beats in the story with each panel, elevating its narrative with the image exactly as so many other great comics. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 SAVAGE DRAGON #266 Savage Dragon #266 is a sprint through Toronto, giving the Dragon family a chance to wrap up all their dangling plots in Canada en route to a move to San Francisco – the city where creator Erik Larsen lives in real life. The art is crisp, with inks and colors that look richer and smoother than they have been in a while. Whether that's a one-off for this "farewell" issue or something Larsen is doing for the foreseeable future is anybody's guess. While the move from Chicago to Toronto led to a number of issues introducing audiences to the city (including notable real-world locations), this time around it looks like Larsen wanted to do it all in one go, almost like a montage. For those who have enjoyed the heavy-hitting action of recent issues, this one's a character-driven break, with some family drama, but it does set up some big superhero action in the issues to come, with the return of the SOS to the book in a big way. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 SAVAGE SQUAD 6 #1 Dark Horse Comics latest gun-slinging post-apocalyptic series offers a serviceable premiere issue, but little outside of that. While Savage Squad 6 does have an interesting hook thanks to creators Robert Venditti and Brockton McKinney, this feels like a tale that needs to add a bit more shock and suspense for the effect it's going for. One of the biggest issues if McKinney's art here, which goes for a Tim Sale but will sometime feature some jarring anatomy for some of his human characters. This is story that's a solid entry into the premise of a take no-prisoners action piece but it doesn't give us anything new and exciting off the cuff to really root for. Still, there's certainly time to turn the ship around. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 SECOND COMING: TRINITY #4 Second Coming: Trinity #4 is a grim, but important issue. The story takes us deeper into Sunstar's story and we get a bit more insight into his childhood and his life almost at the same time he does thanks to a visit back to his hometown that forces him to confront some of his good intentioned actions of youth that had horrifying outcomes. It's a sobering lesson—or reminder, really—for Sunstar, but also speaks to the idea that even the most powerful can be too confident and too comfortable. Of course, this is all balanced with some pretty hilarious cheap jokes about another all powerful hero from an alien world who grew up in a farm town on Earth that keep things from being just too grim to handle. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 SIRENS OF THE CITY #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In the big city, there is no telling who you will find. From love to misery, just about anything is game when you take on the world, and we're all left to deal with the hand we're dealt. Of course, some have it harder than others, and Sirens of the City proves that in its first issue. The new comic series from writer Joanne Starer and artist Khary Randolph arrives today. Sirens of the City #1 is a delicious supernatural debut for the soul, and its clean artwork will have fans begging for more. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 SOMETHING EPIC #3 Past issues of Something Epic have felt like artistic self-aggrandizement. Its third issue takes it to another level, juxtaposing the Madonna cradling the Christ child with the main character resting in his dying mother's arms. Then, for readers who didn't get the first allusion, a page turn and a time jump later, we get a close-up of the crucifixion. The sense of unearned import undercuts what should be a tender and sad story about a son losing his mother, but it's hard to take seriously when the issue seems preoccupied with impressing upon readers the specialness of its protagonist. That may seem harsh since the protagonist is a now orphaned child. However, he isn't written convincingly in that way, his extensive internal monologue reading like someone who has had much longer to reflect on events and his place in the universe. Here, those thoughts open the issue with a somewhat ironic diatribe using sleep science to put imagination on a pedestal. What should be endearing or compelling here is engulfed by enough insufferably ostentatious pomp to make one want to dismiss it out of spite. 