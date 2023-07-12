Sirens of the City #1 Review: The Bold Debut of a Supernatural Phenomenon

In the big city, there is no telling who you will find. From love to misery, just about anything is game when you take on the world, and we're all left to deal with the hand we're dealt. Of course, some have it harder than others, and Sirens of the City proves that in its first issue. The new comic series from writer Joanne Starer and artist Khary Randolph arrives today. Sirens of the City #1 is a delicious supernatural debut for the soul, and its clean artwork will have fans begging for more.

Sirens of the City is the latest series from BOOM Studios, and the publisher is bringing supernatural chaos into the modern day with this ambitious venture. The story follows a teen girl named Layla who finds herself exploring New York City after being ditched by his foster parents. Born with a strange gift, Layla finds herself navigating the underground world of NYC that is brimming with unnatural powers. The girl is left to navigate an unplanned pregnancy with the chaos of her siren blood, and this framework is laid out beautifully in Sirens of the City #1.

As you can imagine, Sirens of the City is a feast for anyone who loves horror or creatures that go bump in the night. From incubi to vampires and beyond, Sirens of the City possesses them all in spades. But it is the sirens that will grab your attention from the start. This clever series has only begun teasing the true power that Layla wields, and the unsettled teen wields more potential than even her pursuers can imagine.

All of this background is teased through splendid dialogue, so Sirens of the City shows what Starer can do with their pen. The writer chains together breezy exposition and important details with ease. None of this first issue feels clunky, and of course, the narrative is pushed forward by Randolph's gorgeous illustrations. The art in Sirens of the City is bold and busy in the best ways. Plus, the issue's lettering by Andworld Design brings pointed emphasis to some of Starer's most important spiels.

At just one issue, Sirens of the City is looking like a worthy hit under BOOM Studios. Its daring, jaded heroine may be young but carries an old soul that any reader can relate to. There is no denying Layla has been given a hard lot in life, and Sirens of the City #1 promises even more troubles are coming. So if you want to follow Layla on her journey of self-truth, do yourself a favor and keep an eye on Sirens of the City.

Published by Boom Studios

On July 12, 2023

Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Khary Randolph

Colors by Khary Randolph

Letters by Andworld Design

Cover by Khary Randolph