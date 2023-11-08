Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 11/8/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Punisher #1, Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1, and Zawa #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN #139 Batman may be one of if not the most recognizable and popular characters n all of comics, but this week's Batman #139 feels like a very sharp example of why the character—or at least this particular publication run of the character—needs a break. Batman #139 moves us away from the abysmal "Gotham War" storyline (an event that I'm still trying to figure out what the actual purpose was beyond making Batman a maniac and seemingly-killing Catwoman, but I digress) and gets back to basics for the Dark Knight as he goes all weird emotionless lone wolf. In his crosshairs is the Joker who has set up an elaborate play to set up a battle with the "real" Batman, tying everything back to the Batman of Zur En Arrh. On the surface, this sounds like it would be an at least somewhat interesting story, getting back to the Batman vs. Joker core of stories, but the problem lies in that Zdarsky doesn't seem to know what he's doing with Batman anymore. His run started with a character that had found balance emotionally and was growing only to go full crazy in the basement vigilante and now is over-relying on Zur En Arrh, which made for a fun turn early on, but now just feels like a worn out crutch. The writing—specifically Batman's inner monologue—is campy as hell and while none of it is patently bad, it's also just not good. It feels tired, worn out, exhausted, which is a shame because the art in the issue is bright and alive and really quite good. The backup story, about Vandal Savage, is squarely mediocre, but considering how bleak the main story is, feels weirdly elevated. Just not enough to pull the whole issue out of a slump. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 BIRDS OF PREY #3 With every passing issue—and honestly, with each passing panel—Birds of Prey only appears more outstanding. This week's issue dives head-first into the team's mission on Themyscira, in a romp that is filled with guest stars, epic fight sequences, and moments of genuinely great characterization. As this ensemble has grown, Kelly Thompson's script has only gotten even better at balancing them all. Leonardo Romero's art is legitimately breathtaking, especially once the fisticuffs truly begin. Birds of Prey is further cementing itself as one of DC's best comics in recent memory. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE #3 There's a lot happening throughout Blue Beetle #3, but one can't help but first acknowledge how stunning this series continues to be. Artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni are on another level throughout Scarab War's third chapter, and the move into the magical corner of the DC Universe only gives the talented team a larger canvas on which to impress. Also, this isn't simply because Detective Chimp was featured, but hey, didn't hurt either. One particular splash page is incredibly impressive, not just for its surface beauty but also in the way it conveys backstory and important information, and the issue is full of that kind of layered approach. All throughout writer Josh Trujillo builds out Jaime's world and supporting cast, and having Traci back in the mix makes that cast even better. It will be interesting to see if certain teased elements of the story will play out the way I expect, but so far the series is meeting and exceeding my already high expectations. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #3 If you aren't having fun with Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville, you're missing out. Issue #3 continues the vibe of being a slightly wacky sitcom in the best possible way, particularly this issue with the arrival of Jimmy Olsen to review the salon which is packed with D-list supervillains thanks to Fire's invitation for a very strange and slightly ill-advised rehab program. As you can guess, things go very chaotically awry and there are so many Silver Age-vibe hijinks with hilarious gags and dialogue (though, Ambush Bug, I could take or leave most of his commentary) that it's just a delight. Perhaps what might be the best part of the issue, however, is how the final pages deliver a stunning and very dark cliffhanger that seems to come out of nowhere and it's played perfectly by Starer, Bustos, and Bonvillain with writing, art and color that works perfectly. Just top notch all the way. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 ICON VS. HARDWARE #5 There are some fleeting enjoyable moments in this issue, but a little too much gets thrown to the wayside. Virtually every conflict gets wrapped up at a lightning speed, only to dovetail into another larger narrative beat for the Milestone universe. That, combined with a few too many quips and some inconsistent anatomy with the art, arguably stand in the way of the distinct crossover fun that Icon vs. Hardware has set up thus far. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #12 The ending to the Clown Prince of Crime's latest mini-series might be perfect for the Joker, but it might also have some fans frustrated at how elusive the answers are. The battle between the two men claiming to be the Joker ends with some fantastic set pieces, as the pair of villains bouncing off one another adds some perfect levity to the long-awaited confrontation. When stacked up against its predecessor, I believe that the first entry for the Joker worked much better on a number of levels, but Man Who Stopped Laughing works well enough as a solid follow-up. When all is said and done, these mini/maxi series work best at following the Joker and they do well at giving DC fans some interesting takes on the premiere Bat-villain. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3.5 out of 5 POISON IVY #16 Poison Ivy #16 finally connects things back to the start of this series and Ivy's journey across the United States and her original plan to spread the lamia spores and bring about the end of the world, as it were and while the narrative deftly sets the stage for the next major battle she must face—what appears to be an army of her fungal zombies coming towards Gotham and entirely out of her control—what the issue genuinely excels at is its eloquent and gut-wrenching commentary of our late-capitalist society. Much of the issue follows a regular, blue collar man named Chuck who is already overworked and underpaid who keeps pushing on when he gets sick and really should seek medical care but simply can't because we live in a world where that's just not possible, where one has to choose between surviving the day and actually being alive. It's subtle, but notable that the narrative is truly discussing two types of sickness: the one on the page and the one within our society and itself. Wilson does a fantastic job of balancing both of these things in this issue while digging even deeper into Ivy as a character and paired with Takara's art and Prianto's colors, is beautiful even if it is a nightmare. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 SHAZAM! #5 The influence of semi-malevolent gods behind The Captain's recent outbursts becomes increasingly apparent in Shazam! #5. Mary Marvel provides her brother with an excellent counterpoint in the series' most fraught battle to date – one involving the Emperor of the Moon, heist-oriented apes, and Queen Bee. Every challenge creates an opportunity for a creative solution as writer Mark Waid continues to showcase the value of Silver Age concepts. However, the increasing ferocity of Mercury and other gods makes this a thoroughly modern comic in its style. Artist Dan Mora's portrayal of violence, especially when The Captain unleashes his might on less-than-immortal enemies, is intense. It manages to make the action compelling but unappealing without dismissing the series' all-ages approach. This particular balance is a tightrope act and one Mora walks with aplomb. Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1 upholds its promise to readers. Those seeking a sincere sequel to the work of Richard Donner will find characters, challenges, and a setting that recapture the successes of his films well. Yet just as with any long-running franchise, additional installments reveal that repetition doesn't recreate the same success. There's too little novel to be found in this new entry to differentiate it from what came before, which may show that what we fans already have is enough. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37 Rek-Rap continues to deliver big laughs and a satisfying mystery amidst Peter Parker's (and Norman Osborn's) exasperation at the absurd entities of Limbo intruding in their lives. The humor evident in Amazing Spider-Man #36 remains, but Wells and McGuinness find new twists to keep this story fresh. This is best evidenced in the transition between the present adventure and Rek-Rap's recall. Flashback sequences are staged with the style of a Silver Age story including an introduction by Rek-Rap and distinctions in inking and color that set these sequences apart. Both iterations of McGuinness's style are enjoyable and the retro aesthetic plays to Rek-Rap's twisted noir cliches wonderfully. There's an abundance of sympathy for a being seemingly created to annoy Peter as Peter dismisses what's clearly a greater problem until it's too late, and the staging for a big reveal in Amazing Spider-Man #38 is evident. While "Gang War" looms, I'm happy to read as much Rek-Rap as there is to be found. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 While "Gang War" looms, I'm happy to read as much Rek-Rap as there is to be found. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #5 It feels like kismet that this final issue is arriving on the same week as The Marvels' debut in theaters because that film will surely provide Carol Danvers fans with a markedly better story. As with the issues that preceded it, this issue is filled with empty, aggrivating platitudes, and art that is visually-cluttered (when it isn't homaging other, better Marvel comics). Overall, I am so thankful that this series is now over. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2 out of 5 G.O.D.S. #2 Jonathan Hickman's commitment to treating the new additions he's introduced into the Marvel Universe in G.O.D.S. as if they've always been there is commendable and effective. By having Doctor Strange act like the agents of The Powers That Be and those who serve the Natural Order of Things have always been weaved into the tapestry of Marvel's reality, the readers are encouraged to do the same, which makes it easier to a lot of the worldbuilding in stride. Where the first issue of G.O.D.S. focused on the rakish mage Wyn, G.O.D.S. #2 focuses on his ex, Aiko Maki, who left Wyn to join the Centum, beings devoted to science. She's a complicated character, devoted to her cause but not afraid to test those who rank above her within the organization. Valerio Schti and Marte Gracia deliver some lush visuals, making even the secret sub-basement of a library feel grandiose. The issue also begins revealing where Hickman's new additions to the Marvel Universe connect to what's come before, including his own Avengers run leading up to Secret Wars and cosmic beings from well before his time. The deeper down the rabbit hole G.O.D.S. goes, the more compelling it becomes. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8 Now that "Grootfall" has taken on a new shape, Guardians is getting a new opportunity to get emotional and effective. From the interpersonal character dynamics to the larger battle that awaits the team, every narrative beat works beautifully. Kev Walker's art gives it all an even scrapper, sanguine energy, helping propel the book forward in some meaningful ways. I'm very excited to see what the future holds for this book. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 MARVEL UNLEASHED #4 I should've expected the fourth and final installment of Marvel Unleashed would make me cry, but it's a testament to this miniseries that I definitely was surprised by it. The animal heroes' last stand against Blackheart culminates in some earnest and satisfying ways, with a sense of charm radiating from every single line of Kyle Starks' script. PUNISHER #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Fans of classic Punisher stories will find something to like about this. The story is well told and largely fits the mold of what readers expect from a comic that carries this specific title. A few edits here and there could totally change this from being The Punisher, starring Joe Garrison, to The Punisher, starring Frank Castle, and it might be one you've probably already read. Which is largely the biggest issue with the new Punisher #1. There's nothing yet revealed that makes this feel unique on the whole, no specific take on the idea of a gun-toting, revenge seeking maniac in a world with superheroes and super villains, but the potential seems like it could be there... eventually. Right now though, it's kind of just what you expect from The Punisher, just starring another guy, which feels like not enough. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 There's nothing yet revealed that makes this feel unique on the whole, no specific take on the idea of a gun-toting, revenge seeking maniac in a world with superheroes and super villains, but the potential seems like it could be there... eventually. Right now though, it's kind of just what you expect from The Punisher, just starring another guy, which feels like not enough. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #40 After seemingly regaining full control of his access to the Force, Darth Vader sets his sights on Palpatine, knowing that his "Master" has done his best to test the Sith Lord to the best of his ability. This leads to a powerful showdown between the two, and, as anyone who has seen Star Wars: Return of the Jedi can tell you, is a showdown that doesn't lead to a decisive victory for either combatant. STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #40 After seemingly regaining full control of his access to the Force, Darth Vader sets his sights on Palpatine, knowing that his "Master" has done his best to test the Sith Lord to the best of his ability. This leads to a powerful showdown between the two, and, as anyone who has seen Star Wars: Return of the Jedi can tell you, is a showdown that doesn't lead to a decisive victory for either combatant. Part of what makes some of this book so silly is that, while we're given an entertaining head-to-head between Palpatine and Vader, we remember that Palpatine was ultimately defeated just because Vader tossed him down a chasm. This means that, for as exciting or impressive as any of their grappling might get, Vader could have simply picked him up over his head and ended the conflict much more quickly. Still, the book is undeniably entertaining, as Vader takes on not only Palpatine, but also any number of droids, stormtroopers, and even Death Troopers, while the final pages also explain why this battle is taking place within the constraints of the Dark Droids crossover event. The book shows more than it tells, but what it's showing is pretty exciting for devout Vader fans who have wanted to see him get back to his dominating glory for months. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

The High Republic era has been downright tragic at times, and things are still tough for the Jedi as the new flagship series kicks off. The action is absolutely stellar and the issue is a total breeze to read. There's not much to it as Scott works to set the stage for the next chapter in the saga, but there's nothing about it to dislike, either. This is a solid start to this next wave of High Republic stories. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – SHADOWS OF STARLIGHT #2 Avar Kriss is one of the most realized characters of this entire High Republic initiative, so spending a lot of time with her in this issue is very exciting. This also pulls back the curtain on life in the Nihil-controlled region of the galaxy, giving readers a glimpse into something a bit different. A lot of ground is covered here and almost every inch of it is interesting. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 THANOS #1 Even though his name is in the title, Thanos only has a few appearances throughout this first issue. However, he does make his presence known in a major way. So much, in fact, that it's brought out a new version of Marvel's Illuminati. And what have they done to our mysterious protagonist, Roberta Marshall, and what is her connection to the Mad Titan? -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #3 The compression present in Uncanny Spider-Man is condensing what feels like a year-long Nightcrawler saga into a few very satisfying issues, complete with doomed romance, familial secrets, and a profoundly upsetting new threat to mutants. There's no rushing through those many motions either. The budding feelings between Nightcrawler and Silver Sable unfold in a single sequence that condenses both the obvious charms of this pairing and all of the tension bound up between them. Song lyrics and other references weave specific elements like this into a tumultuous continuity and provide a genuine sense of finding respite amidst a storm. Elements focused on Mystique and Orchis are not quite as graceful in their execution, but all of the mandator exposition comes across clearly and the newest threat to mutantkind appears terrifying when introduced on the page. Uncanny Spider-Man has been a highlight of the mixed bag that is "Fall of X" – capturing the essence of what makes Nightcrawler an iconic Marvel Comics hero in a miniseries that demands an ongoing. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 WHAT IF...? DARK: TOMB OF DRACULA #1 While "What If…?" stories are generally pretty entertaining in that they let some of our wildest imaginings play out and give alternate stories to beloved characters, What If…? Dark: Tomb of Dracula doesn't really feel like all that much of a "What If…?" The story generally takes the idea of what if Dracula actually transformed Blade the Daywalker into a full-fledged vampire except… the story never really fully goes there. To be honest, not a whole lot changes in this alternate tale. Blade behaves pretty much exactly as you'd expect Blade to behave, Dracula's gonna Drac, and there's a some really weird choices for dialogue bubbles at various places and some pretty not great art. There was a real opportunity here to go full horror and this falls far, far short of that to deliver something that is just a slightly bloodier version of a story we pretty much already know. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 2.5 out of 5 X-FORCE #46 X-Force may become one of the definitive legacies of the Krakoa era, but reading it in a collected format as opposed to serialization will improve the series a great deal. X-Force #46 delivers a moment that has been developed since the series began and, even though readers can see it coming since last month, it's significant and impactful, especially if you have a soft spot for Colossus. Yet much of what surrounds it aims to fill space with action, but little meaning often in a literal void. Witnessing various members of X-Force tumble through black panels and execute waves of unmemorable enemies fills the space, but provides little of interest. The ticking clock and stakes of this void aren't clear enough to make everything surrounding Colossus' confrontation more than a distraction. As a result X-Force #46 reads like a single sequence disguised as an issue and so this notable climax somehow manages to still disappoint. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 X-MEN: RED #17 The final confrontation for the fate of Arrako looms and it centers upon Storm's decisions. X-Men: Red #17 focuses on the tools available to her in a terrible conflict and reveals what has made Storm a long-standing X-Men icon. There's the cliffhanger from issue #18 and a lot more surprises to be considered as the battle lines between Storm and her rival Genesis are clarified. Red has attempted to blend the individualized action of superhero comics with the sweep and scope of a global war, and issue #17 manages to capture both halves of that coin well. While the supporting cast around Storm drops away, it's unclear whether many (or any) will play a role in the upcoming climax, but the battle between Omega-level mutant leaders and their distinct codes of war promises that Red will deliver the goods for fans of Storm and Arrako alike. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ABBOTT: 1979 #2 Abbott: 1979 continues with some interesting characterization from writer Saladin Ahmed along with some flashy and stylish artowrk by Sami Kivela. The creative team does a great job of showing how the main character feels worn down with life, even outside of the supernatural shenanigans that are haunting her waking life. Her nervousness and long-awaited reunion that brings some brief joy to her life also are shown well here. Issue two feels like a slight step up from the premiere issue and I'm excited to see where the rest of this series goes when it comes to following the life of Abbott. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4 out of 5 ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #2 Though Army of Darkness Forever continues to forge a path ahead that stands apart from the droves of Army of Darkness comics published by Dynamite, there's not quite enough structure in the storytelling for this to be a perfect grade; but it's still a hoot to read. Series scribe Tony Fleecs has a firm grasp on Ash, even working with him in many forms, while also giving a fair share of the story to Sheila as well. Series artist Justin Greenwood delivers more of the chaotic, screwball action that fans of the film love, and is only elevated by the work of colorist Brad Simpsons. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 COUNT CROWLEY: MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #1 Count Crowley is just the best, am I right? Each installment of David Dastmalchian's monster hunting saga has bled soul straight off the page, and the start of Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter continues the trend. Crowley is a deeply lived-in character that never ceases to earn your attention and adoration. The supporting cast is as good as ever. And the narration is top-notch, as always. There are some classic Dark Horse monster shenanigans happening here, and for that we should all rejoice. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 CREEPSHOW #3 In the first story, unlocking the key to immortality isn't all it's cracked up to be, as a scientist discovers that the key to a never-ending life comes with the curse of loneliness, no matter what hardships one might suffer through. While many Creepshow stories feature a moral twist at the end of their narratives, the twist in this experience comes relatively early on, instead depicting how living with an expiration date allows you to appreciate what you have while you've got it, resulting in a grotesque yet life-affirming excursion. The second story is a more traditional experience for Creepshow, as a man procures a rare gem to sell to a wealthy client. When the dealer tries a double-cross, he realizes that he's condemned himself to die in an entirely unexpected fashion. Even if the backup issue is more traditional and follows the formula of the series more authentically, that doesn't at all mean it's not also entirely entertaining, delivering one-dimensional characters whose jobs are to merely to be a delivery system for the cruel plot twist. The ocean-bound setting also elevates the material outside the more familiar locations of such stories, as they typically unfold in small towns or the suburbs, with the pairing of these two storylines arguably making this the standout issue of the new series. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #10 Ellie sure has stepped into this time. Not only has she seen what the 500 Club has been cooking up, but she's also the pawn in an even bigger mystical scheme. There's one twist after the other, but Ellie's former flame claims that he is going to save her, whether she wants his help or not. Of course, he's also to blame somewhat for her predicament. I will say I'll miss her canine companion Glasya-Labolas. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 DARK RIDE #9 Dark Ride continues to find clever ways to build upon its status quo without ever canceling anything out, and this issue might be the best showcase of that yet. The complexities behind Halloween get to be explored in this installment of Joshua Williamson's script, and the end result is brutal, but wildly entertaining, complete with a twist that is very effective. Andrei Bressan's art carries the gruesome energy with just enough cartoonishness. I'm very excited to see what this arc of Dark Ride has in store. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DARK SPACES: THE HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3

The art in The Hollywood Special continues to be equal-parts pleasant and horrifying. Where this suffers somewhat is a lack of a symbol and antecedent agreement. Or, at least, ignorance on the part of the reader. Nearly the entire issue is a dream-like sequence in which Vivian is trapped in a diner and forced to relive moments from her broken relationship with her daughter. The problem is that we don't know enough about that relationship to understand why some more abstract moments should matter or what weight they might bear on Vivian. In a panel-to-panel, visceral sense, it works well, drawing on a false sense of idyllic serenity peddled by early Hollywood and contrasting it with grotesque body horror. That's enough to carry the issue through, and it's a relief to finally be getting a sense of what exactly is happening beneath that mine to propel this story forward into supernatural territory. The issue puts the horse before the cart at times when pacing out its plot, but there are some wonderfully creepy moments in the construction. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE DEAD LUCKY #10 The Dead Lucky is at its best when it finds the balance between following Bibi's more action packed adventures and all the behind the scenes events within the walls of Marrow Headquarters, and issue #10 is a perfect example of that elusive balance in action. Writer Melissa Flores shifts between Bibi, Korin, and Maria seamlessly, and all three provide a unique perspective on the ongoing chaos in the city. When the action does shift over to Bibi in the field, Artist French Carlomagno, colorist Mattia Iacono, and letterer Becca Carey craft stylish battles with an impressive sense of movement and impact. Flores keeps the banter fun and snappy throughout without sacrificing the urgency of the situation, and I hope to see even more of this delightful team dynamic as the series moves forward. That said, you pretty much had me at giant oddball robots if we're being completely honest. The Dead Lucky seems to be hitting its stride, and things only look to get more entertaining from here. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #4 The Enfield Gang Massacre is one of those comics that'll leave your stomach in knots, and the fourth issue of this limited series is no different. Condon's tale here evokes a sense of claustrophobia as Montgomery Enfield and his crew find themselves trapped. The issue as a whole largely takes place over a single set piece, something that helps sets the cramped tone. Phillips' artwork this issue is also brutal in the best of ways, with blood and kablam's found aplenty. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FIREFLY: THE FALL GUYS #3 There's a rocket-powered stagecoach in this issue of Firefly: The Fall Guys, and I feel like that's somehow symbolic of how far the Boom Studios take on the series in comics has fallen. The issue starts as the previous two did, with a fun roll call gag spotlighting the unique histories that have led to the Serenity crew having some shared talents, but it quickly falls apart after that. The pacing is jumpy, moving in time and space with little rhyme or reason, and the story's themes are at odds with the artwork. The airy and light artwork isn't selling the horrors of war in Zoe's flashbacks nor the heavy stakes the crew weighs as they consider whether to attempt a politically motivated assignation. By roundabout and contrived means, the plot eventually returns to the original premise that another crew framed the Serenity crew for the botched hit on the Alliance president. The approach becomes baffling from there. Seemingly without a plan, the sheriff the group has allied itself with enters the other group's hideout, despite knowing they outnumber her, and gets herself shot. Meanwhile, River and Simon are considering using Serenity—a ship that the series has previously emphasized is barely held together on a good day—as a battering ram. Somehow, the issue feels even more patched together with spare parts than Serenity itself. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 GROO IN THE WILD #4 Groo in the Wild ends on a high note as King Putrio tries one more scheme, an old rival (or victim?) reappears, and Groo makes a fateful decision regarding endangered species in the wilderness. While Groo does not identify with any cause or ideology, as the disappearing animals and townsfolk wherever he goes attests to, he possesses an innocence that makes each step of his journey a delight. The final debacles in this particular miniseries feature no great battles, but there's still plenty of mayhem stemming from Groo's foolishness. The jokes about Groo made in his absence tend to be as funny as those found in his actions; the introduction of some massive fishing vessel provides both a great new setting for an Aragonés spread and hilarious callbacks. The last few pages of this issue and the "Rufferto" backup provide a well-earned dash of sincerity that aligns readers and Groo in valuing the natural world that inspired this outstanding miniseries. Bravo. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 House of Slaughter kicks into high gear in Part Four of Alabaster, but it's the crescendo of tension unease that allows that brutal chaos to become so effective. Giving Bait other characters to bounce off that know who he is opens up opportunities for vulnerability, and writer Sam Johns takes advantage of this as the issue shifts toward its action heavy climax. Seeing Bait terrified can't help but draw that out of the reader, though several creature filled sequences will deliver nightmares all on their own thanks to the talents of artist Letizia Cadonici, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer Justin Birch. Those last few pages set the stage for what should be a heart wrenching finale, if it sticks the landing, Alabaster is going to easily be one of House of Slaughter's best arcs yet. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #3 It's frustrating that the story of Hunt for the Skinwalker is being "concluded" in its upcoming fourth issue, because issue #3 feels like the real launching point the series. New characters are introduced to try and make sense of all the supernatural issues plaguing the ranch and it kicks off something of a Western take on The X-Files. This is the issue that really sells you on how interesting Hunt for the Skinwalker can be, and unfortunately it's the second-to-last chapter we're set to receive. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #2 Ruben's career as "Fireproof," and the only apparent superhero in his world, isn't too original when it comes to its setting and premise, which doesn't necessarily have to be a weakness. In Midlife however, the creators never manage to make it feel either as exciting and/or compelling as it could be. The flashback sequences especially don't feel as necessary as they could be, with many of them feeling like commentary on the state of superhero cinema in days past. Midlife feels like its missing something, a big hook to reel readers in outside of exploring how a mid-life superhero in a world without superheroes would operate. It's possible the series could turn things around, but these first two issues fail to hit the mark. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MECH CADETS #4 Tak Miyazawa's visual storytelling is strong as ever in Mech Cadets #4, but the first chunk of the book has a bit of a muddy look, due to the art's heavy inks and the dingy setting. Greg Pak's pacing and dialogue is strong in the issue, keeping the issue humming and giving a real sense for the personalities of the characters. That's great, because the exposition of the last couple of issues slowed the pacing a bit. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 NIGHTS #2 After a long and shaky debut full of exposition and world-building, Nights gets into a real groove in its second issue. It still needs to hone its focus a bit but Vince is coming into his own as a lead and he spends a lot of this issue with what is hands-down the book's most enjoyable character to-date. Things are looking up for Nights, and I'm much more excited for the third issue than I was for the second. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 PANYA: THE MUMMY'S CURSE #4 Continuing the trend of the series, this final issue delivers plenty of overwhelming yet also ambiguous exposition about Panya and the visions she has in the desert, potentially pointing her towards a greater mission. Despite the dizzying storyline, Christopher Mitten's artwork more than makes up for any sense of confusing, while also channeling a chaotic energy to reflect the influx of information Panya is being given from higher powers. The artwork initially compensates for the overly complex narrative, though by the time the book – and this storyline – reaches its conclusion, we learn that there was a reason for the confounding background for the Hellboy character, which works not only for the horror genre as a whole, but also for how the character factors into the overall Hellboy and BPRD mythology. While the series was frustrating, at times, fanatics of the franchise will fully be rewarded for taking a trip back in time to learn more about Panya. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 PETROL HEAD #1 Petrol Head excellently weaves together a number of sci-fi properties and concepts to craft its own identity. We've got an Earth in desolation, gas-powered robots battling it out in extreme races, corrupt overlords whose sleek aesthetics directly clash with the industrial look of the heroes and humans desperately trying to cure the world inside of massive biodomes. It's Transformers meets Death Race, what's not to love? -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 PHANTOM ROAD #6 After a brief hiatus, Phantom Road returns with its mysterious ways as Lemire drives this story even further into the unknown. When it comes to Phantom Road #6, in particular, it almost seems like a reset – back to Ground Zero with the mystery and intrigue. Little happens on any front, both plot and character-wise, as the wheels of story refuse to churn forward even the slightest. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #66 Sonic the Hedgehog #66 showcases the fun of staging larger events as a collision between Team Chaotix and the Babylon Rogues reveals both to be ultimately good-natured while being manipulated by sincere antagonists. The battle sequence between the two groups provides some fun pairings and panels, even if it ends rather abruptly. There's plenty of good humor to be found amongst the hotheads in that A-story and the hijinks of this month's concluding backup. It's another excellent installment of Sonic the Hedgehog and that shouldn't surprise any reader. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5