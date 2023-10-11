Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/11/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Batman: City of Madness #1, The Superior Spider-Man Returns #1, and Operation Sunshine #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 (Photo: DC) BATMAN AND ROBIN #2 Batman and Robin is still figuring itself out in issue #2. The father/son relationship dynamic continues to be good here—and mercifully, this title seems to be completely separate from the atrocious "Gotham War" storyline so that's a major help—and the issue derives a lot of strength by centering a lot of its emotional core on Damian. We get a glimpse of his history and we get to see him dealing with school, both of which really help to better establish this take on the character. The overall plot also gels a bit more this issue, though the villain Shush is already starting to feel like a weak gimmick. In terms of the art, things are still struggling sequentially but there is some improvement. Overall, still solidly in the range of just okay. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Eisner Award-winning artist Christian Ward summons more cosmic horror to the Batman mythos in his new Black Label series Batman: City of Madness. Set apart from mainstream Batman continuity, this new miniseries brings back a few popular villains while introducing a new darker version of Batman from the Gotham Below, a strange twisted version of Gotham from a new dimension. Ward's art is the highlight of the series, but it remains to be seen whether this comic can stand apart from other recent Batman stories involving either alternate versions of Batman or dark eldritch terrors. -- Christian Ward Rating: 3.5 out of 5 CITY BOY #5 The penultimate issue of City Boy's solo adventure keeps the plot on a relatively-small scale but makes way for some profound character beats. As Cameron grapples with his role as a reluctant superpowered being, a run-in with Swamp Thing delivers some long-awaited answers, as well as an interesting look at the relationship between their two sets of powers. Although Minkyu Jung and Mike Choi's art does not always rise to the occasion of that script, it works in ways that are necessary for the book itself. All in all, I'm excited to see what the finale of this series builds to. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 DANGER STREET #10 In the wake of the ponderous Danger Street #9, the series sets the stage for its climax and draws together its manifold plot threads into a much more interesting scenario. The Helm of Nabu takes a much more central role as gods and men, as well as billionaires and outcasts collide in sequences that clarify the connections between each of the surviving characters. What's most exciting is how it provides a clear sense of direction for each individual, whether that means seeking redemption or normalcy, and these motives lay out the series' climactic conflicts. The resumption of the series' fractured narrative also reinvigorates the pacing and makes each action or dialogue sequence play in a much terser tone. What's most impressive is how seamlessly Jorge Fornés blends the childlike mutants, looming savages, desperate men, and gods into a cohesive whole – promising that the finale will serve each of these distinctive threads well. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN LANTERN #4 An age old rivalry has been rekindled with Green Lantern #4, but so has one of DC's best friendships. Writer Jeremy Adams delivers a tense series of moments between Hal Jordan and Sinestro as promised, but the reunion between Hal and Barry Allen is ultimately what ends up stealing the show. The two heroes always seem to bring out the best in one another, and that is once again proven true. Xermanico's stylish pencils and Romulo Fajardo Jr's bigger than life colors capture their ability to work together as one unit brilliantly, creating scenarios that utilize Hal's constructs and Barry's speed in fresh and inventive ways. The quieter moments are just as appealing though, and while brief, those conversations continue to create a more vulnerable and ultimately relatable Hal. Green Lantern is already hitting its stride and continues to make one of DC's biggest heroes the best he's been in years. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SUPERMAN: LOST #7 Superman: Lost #7 shifts its focus in the first half as Clark enters a black hole and is met by a future vision of himself. The illustration of massively powerful cosmic phenomena combined with a clever dialogue between two versions of Superman makes for an interesting shift, especially with the foundational aspects of Clark's voyage now abandoned as he seeks to return home. However, the heart of this issue rests in its epilogue as Luthor and Lois are drawn into the returned Superman's quest to ground himself once again. They provoke an earnest questioning of what makes Superman noble, from where his identity stems, and the conflict it summons to explore this is outstanding. Superman: Lost has emphasized alien civilizations and sci-fi parables reflecting Earth for much of its length, but it seems to be discovering the heart of its narrative in returning its focus to Earth and the planet's most mundane tragedies and struggles. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #1 DC brings Wesley Dodds, the Sandman, out of retirement in this new series that's part of the publisher's "New Golden Age" initiative. Regardless of whether readers have been paying much attention to that particular corner of the DC Universe, Robert Venditti's script explains everything they need to know about Dodds and his methods of fighting crime. In an attempt to leave his vigilante hobby behind and focus more on his regular life, Dodds seeks to sell his signature sleeping gas to the military for nonlethal combat but is quickly dismissed in one of the more nuanced attempts at examining what happens when superhero ethics meet real-world practicalities that I can recall in recent memory. While Venditti does a great job of honing in on the Wesley Dodds part of the character, making the civilian identity side of the superhero genre equation feel significant in an era where it is often vestigial, the artwork by Riley Rossmo, a greatly underappreciated artistic talent, and colorist Ivan Plascencia that elevate the issue to the next level. Rossmo brings a fluid line and an expressive to his characters that make them feel human and vulnerable. At the same time, the dreamy colorwork adds a surreal sensibility to the story that fluctuates in intensity depending on whether Dodds is in his mundane persona or putting criminals to sleep with his secret formula. Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #1 is a debut with the makings of a great superhero comics run. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #4 Batman/Superman: World's Finest has well-earned the high praise that myself, and many other reviewers, have given it so far. Waid's understanding of these characters isn't simply relegated to the battlefield, as this latest issue of World's Finest: Teen Titans proves. While there is a little superhero action here, mostly at the tail-end of the issue, a lot of the fourth outing for this iteration of the Titans is focused on their relationships with one another. The strongest story being Wally West (Kid Flash), Garth (Aqualad), and Roy Harper (Speedy) attempting to spend the weekend with one another and seeing how their personalities will often clash. Waid does an excellent job of showing how their interactions can be quite problematic, even if the three don't necessarily see it for themselves. Waid is firing on all engines here when it comes to characterization as well as thinking of interesting ways to bring Silver Age elements into the present seamlessly. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35 The early potential of this story hits a snag as the ill-defined notion of Norman Osborn's sins (which sent Spencer's run into a tailspin at its conclusion) comes back to haunt the story. All of the elements framed in earlier issues collide satisfactorily. Peter's gleeful expression of his most sociopathic self complete with banter offers a unique blend of humor and terror. The action sequences featuring Goblin Queen, Kraven, and Osborn are still excellent. Kraven, specifically, receives an outstanding denouement that distinctly defines this new version of the character. Yet the strangely tipped spear and mechanics surrounding exactly what is at stake in this story make the results of that action fall oddly. It's hard to tell exactly what is occurring until being told in expository narration later. The cliffhanger suggests that this particular problem in Spider-Man continuity may be gone for good; let's hope that's the case. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE AVENGERS #6 Earth's Mightiest Heroes battle against The Ashen Combine comes to a satisfying conclusion. Each Avenger has been paired up against one of the villains, and they each get to demonstrate what makes them one of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe. Plus, there's a surprise addition to the Avengers' roster by the end of the issue. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 BLADE #4 Blade's train heist sprawls as soon as it hits its climax. The first half of Blade #4 is thrilling as readers are (re-)introduced to the members of this crew before they dive into the action. However, once Blade arrives at his objective there is a collision of distinct elements that undermine or clash with one another. Between Doctor Strange, the newly introduced mystical sword, the looming-apocalyptic threat Adana, and the newest big bad in charge of the train, there's too much overlap with far too little groundwork. It reads like five issue's of twists were compiled into a quick jump for the finale in Blade #4. The split in artistic duties results in odd shifts in line weight that don't help the additional narrative inconsistencies when they appear. Blade arrived with a lot of potential, but the sudden compilation of events and announced final issue of Blade #5 suggests it lacked the pre-orders to make a great take on the character last. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2.5 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL: ASSAULT ON EDEN #1 With The Marvels hitting theaters soon and Captain Marvel getting a new ongoing series even sooner, Captain Marvel: Assault on Eden #1 is hitting at the perfect time. The issue isn't really a launching point for the new series or a tie-in with the MCU, but writer Anthony Oliveira finds a compelling mix of the various elements that makes Carol such a beloved character and gives you a substantial understanding of where she comes from, how she got there, and where she is now by issue's end. Readers will even get a greater understanding of the alliances between the Kree and Skrulls and the Supreme Intelligence, and there's plenty of dazzling action sequences to gawk out as well from the talented team of artist Eleonora Carlini, colorist Ruth Redmond, and letterer Ariana Maher. The book absolutely pops with color and style, with several sequences that are simply stunning and deserve to be a poster on someone's wall. The adventure itself is largely self contained, but I greatly enjoyed my time with it, and thank any fan of the character will too. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1 Capwolf returns in this exciting, pulpy tale. Stephanie Phillips takes the reins on the First Avenger, and the end result is something with a little more fluff than need be. The script is padded with character moments between Howling Commandos and that takes away from the spotlight of the eponymous lycanthrope. Though that's ultimately better for the story, more monsters are necessary in this creature feature. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 This issue unintentionally illustrates how strong the book's characterization of the Guardians is, as the first half focuses on other Marvel Universe characters entirely, and takes a little while to get going, as a result. Still, this issue is filled with unconventional and fun visuals from Kev Walker and (especially in the second half) some compelling narrative beats from Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing. Guardians is still one of my favorite books Marvel is putting out right now, even if this issue isn't as stellar as what came before it. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 MAGNETO #3 Magneto #3 deals with some heavy subjects. Not only does it tackle the toxicity of parasocial hero worship, but it tackles Eric's background as a Holocaust survivor head-on and questions how he could ever side with humanity after being on the receiving end of the very worst of it. It seems to land on the wrong answer regarding Magneto as a fully realized character but almost deliberately so, indicating the miniseries is far from fully answering the question of whether or not Magneto is truly evil. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #4 There's quite a bit happening within the pages of Moon Knight: City of the Dead #4, but the book's North Star is strong enough to keep things on track and the reader from losing their way. David Pepose shifts from the world of the living to the afterlife with ease, but it's the addition of Moon Knight's own mind state that gives the book one more plan of existence to follow. That is only made more complex by the ongoing chase through the City of the Dead between Randall and Layla, and at times there is a lot to try and process. What's impressive though is that Pepose keeps the ultimate goal crystal clear, no matter how many other characters and motives end up in the mix. The goal is always to save Khalil, and that helps ground everything else, which is impressive when you're dealing with larger than life ancient gods and the afterlife. Speaking of, those Gods and entities are something to behold courtesy of the talented team of penciler Marcelo Ferreira, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, inker Jay Leisten, and letterer Cory Petit. Along the way though there is a rather unexpected and yet immensely satisfying breakthrough for Moon Knight, and the art team makes that touching moment shine like it deserves. If that hook for issue #5 is anything to go by, City of the Dead has something pretty grand in store for its big finale. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #2 Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #2 brings two heroes to a crossroads as they find themselves out of time. While the son of Captain Marvel fights a friend, the Silver Surfer learns one of his oldest foes is out for their blood. This leaves the surfer with no choice but to court an old enemy, but there is no telling how the deal with Thanos will go. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #5 Well, at least Pavitr finally got a new costume worthy of his identity in this final issue. Ultimately, this miniseries feels like an easy enough one to skip, regardless of whether it finally did Spider-Man India justice when it comes to his crime-fighting attire. While this final issue does feel like the strongest of the bunch, it still suffers from the problems of its prior four issues in that the dialogue feels clunky, the mini-series doesn't differentiate itself from Peter Parker's story, and the characterization simply doesn't do enough to attract readers across the board. Hot on the heels of the success of Across The Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: India is simply a disappointment for what could have been a much better introduction to the character. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 2 out of 5 STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #3 In hopes of finally making the jump from a metallic body and into an organic one, the Scourge sets its sights on the most powerful cyborg out there: Darth Vader. Of course, being able to infest and overpower Vader is easier said than done, especially when the Scourge is facing an attack in its own right, but Vader isn't the only strong candidate for a powerful cyborg in the galaxy. Even though moments of this issue had us thinking that a showdown could be taking place between C-3PO and Darth Vader, the book smartly avoided such an encounter, and instead used this potential conflict as a misdirect. There's a lot of chaos unfolding across the galaxy, with the pacing of this book managing to keep us engaged as pieces were moved across the board of the event, so even if there weren't any major reveals in this installment, we were still exciting to the the more intense combat that was unfolding and also earning a reminder of just how powerful Darth Vader is, even without the help of his advanced cybernetics. Additionally, the final panels of this issue hint that some ancillary characters could be facing some unexpected challenges because of the Scourge, all of which will have impacts on a variety of titles that will allow for more fulfilling narratives. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #5 Din Djarin's pursuit of a bounty beacon leads him to a remote planet, where he is tasked with killing a Jedi. It's there that he meets Ahsoka Tano, whose connection to The Child reveals his name as Grogu, with the Jedi highlighting the Djarin can help free the people who are under the rule of the woman who hired him to kill Ahsoka. With Ahsoka having now appeared in multiple Disney+ TV series, including her own TV show, it's easy to forget just how exciting it was to first meet her in live-action, though this issue manages to capture how unexpected and mystical that experience was. Largely thanks to the art, rather than witnessing an adventure in an arid climate or a metallic location, we see a much moodier experience unfold than what recent issues have shown us, shining a new light on the diverse worlds Mando has explored and reigniting our excitement in his journey. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Story-wise, Superior Spider-Man #1 is nothing to write home about. The device about setting the story in the past is something that's now be done ad nauseum at the House of Ideas, almost to the point where's its now a tired trope. Between the exploration of Octavius' psyche and an expertly-paced script from Gage and this introductory issue to a new Superior Spider-Man tale has a leg up on the competition this week. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 VENOM #26 After the bombastic Venom #25, it's hard not to feel anything but being let down by the new direction of the series. Writer Torunn Grønbekk has a unique angle, a larger Alchemex-centric conspiracy that brings in Black Widow (complete with her own Symbiote) but when following in the footsteps of a time-traveling, universe spanning spin on the King in Black mythology… it just doesn't feel as interesting. Artist Julius Ohta has the opportunity to flex a specific style of symbiote illustrations in the issue, which is a high mark, but there's a lack of pizazz in the story both visually and narratively. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3 out of 5 WOLVERINE #38 Wolverine's dynamic with Captain America is always a fascinating one. Both are veterans, scientific experiments and men out of their time, yet Steve Rogers in one of the few people Logan has never lost faith in. Wolverine #38 pairs the two up again, this time to bring down an auction (a framing device Percy's run seems to love) of stolen Krakoan artifacts. Some of the panels are great throwbacks to the entirety of X-Men's Krakoan era, but for the casual reader it's always fun to see these two mow their way through a legion of goons. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 X-MEN: RED #16 X-Men: Red opts to focus on the individual battles between tremendously powerful mutants to lay out the broader scope of the war on Arrako. It avoids event-like crowd scenes, after delivering so many in the prior issue, and makes the terrible condition of Storm's forces less bothersome. It also provides a reason to indulge in the gratifying power struggle between such adaptable, world-changing abilities. The issue does not disappoint in this regard and utilizes the still-excellent shadow of A.X.E. to flavor its protagonist in Storm. A number of other Arraki soldiers receive excellent moments of characterization, including one genuinely shocking death, but readers are likely to remember Storm's presentation and the choice confronting her before anything else featured here. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 THE ALTERNATES #2 The Alternates is not just a stunning and necessary continuation of the Minor Threats mythos – this issue proves that it is an exceptional piece of superhero storytelling. This one singular installment has it all: a poignant and clever narrative, surprising pieces of lore, and art that is seamless even as it gets more and more inventive. If The Alternates is this good two issues in, I'm so incredibly curious to see how this creative team continues to up the ante. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #1 There are, it seems, thousands of Army of Darkness comic books that have been published, but Army of Darkness Forever has finally found a new path to take. Writer Tony Fleecs has picked up from the events of the film's original, darker ending, when Ash sleeps too long and wakes up in the post-apocalypse. Fleece finds a few other unique paths to take that make this a much more interesting read than one might think possible for an Army of Darkness comic in 2023, which alone makes it a milestone. Artist Justin Greenwood brings a unique personality to the world as well and its many characters, sticking to his own style of drawing rather than attempting to directly recreate the the faces of actors like a facsimile. Colorist Brad Simpson also manages to bring some life to the images here, giving Army of Darkness Forever a nice pop. -- Spencer Perry

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 BY A THREAD #1 By a Thread launches this week with its first issue, and it takes the notion of "The Floor Is Lava" to a new level. When Earth is turned into a wasteland by mysterious black goo, humanity is forced to the sky to fend for itself. This is where we meet our heroes as they find their home hunted by a warlord who's on the hunt, and soon, we discover the man's target could change the world as we know it. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS... WELCOME TO RIVERDALE #1 Chilling Adventures Presents returns with another short story, and this one will make you think twice before looking in a mirror. When a newcomer heads to Riverdale, they begin to probe underneath the town's surface to find a quiet monster. After all, sometimes the ugliest things in life are found within, and Riverdale's population is no different. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CREEPSHOW #2 In the first story, a young boy is regularly left with nothing to keep him company but the glow of a TV, only for someone on the TV to start sending him dangerous messages. This story largely honors the spirit of Creepshow, in that it takes some unexpected and deadly turns with mysterious motivations, though it also doesn't feature the morality play that the concept is known for, which feels a bit like a missed opportunity. The idea of watching TV so late into the night that you receive direct transmissions is creepy, so the book is still a spooky experience with a macabre sense of humor, yet a slight narrative tweak could have made this story's conclusion deliver something a bit more narrative weight. The second story focuses on a woman with the impressive ability to hear the dead, but when the voices from beyond drown out her reality, she is forced to take drastic measures. Even if this story doesn't totally have a morality twist, it does fully embrace the macabre sense of humor the series is known for, along with a relatively surprising conclusion. While the two stories aren't without their setbacks, this issue still marks another satisfying embrace of the Creepshow franchise. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 THE CULL #3 The realism of the art can still be off-putting from time to time, but it's hard to argue that it isn't effective. As these character experience more imaginative and terrifying circumstances, making them look so human gets you more personally involved in their experience. This story is clearly filled with a lot of twists and turns, and a lot will depend on how they pan out down the line. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 DAMN THEM ALL #9 It's fun to watch two of our main characters embark on separate missions, which will inevitably tie back together at some point. We've got Ellie and her ex Cillian, while Dora is looking for some payback against angels that stole her memories. Cillian is an interesting character, with his backstory with Ellie and the hivemind he's cultivated in his surrounding apartment complex. -- Tim Adams Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #2 DESTINY GATE #1

Based on the concept for an eventual video game, Destiny Gate delivers enough spooky vibes to make up for the flaws and tropes of its premise. The opening issue introduces us to our protagonist, Mitchell Slate, before diving head-first into the larger-than-life consequences of his actions. While the visuals from Christian Dibari allow for some grotesque extravagance, the script doesn't do nearly enough to make Mitchell, or the structuring of his problem, compelling. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 2.5 out of 5 EARTHDIVERS #11 First off, I have to give big props to the creative team for including a multi-page recap of the series events that led to this new jumping on point for new readers. It makes picking up these kinds of stories so much more accessible. If at first you don't succeed at changing America through time-travel shenanigans, take another crack at it, right? That's what our cast has decided to do after one of their own murdered Christopher Columbus. I will say I'm enjoying this different route of changing history through the Declaration of Independence compared to Tad's failed journey. -- Tim Adams Rating: 4 out of 5 FIREFLY: THE FALL GUYS #2 Firefly: The Fall Guys #2 sees the Serenity crew on the run after being framed for attempting to assassinate the president of the Alliance. Unable to get off-world before the Alliance locks down the planet, they instead go to ground, resulting in some amusing disguise choices. While involving the Alliance president ups the stakes, the issue is still a light affair and a familiar premise for Firefly (job gone wrong, crew double-crossed, etc.). There's a sense of fun in the writing too, particularly in the horseback roll call scene, but it all feels broad and saps the book of any sense of urgency or danger, despite the Alliance's involvement. Aesthetically, the book is design-conscious, its clean, borderless gutters contrasting with the grainy colors. The characters are majorly abstracted from the actors who played them on television, which is fine in theory, but perhaps taken a bit too far as some of the figures feel a bit off. There's nothing to point to that feels egregious or wrongheaded, nor is there anything particularly memorable. It's a fine enough continuation of Firefly's comic book adventures, but unlikely to draw or keep the attention of curious newcomers. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 3 out of 5 GROO IN THE WILD #3 The third chapter of Groo in the Wild delivers the miniseries' funniest installment yet. Groo's innocent nature is an engine of both chaos and hilarity as his quest for food in the midst of battle, colonialism, and mass environmental devastation leads to (accidentally) benevolent encounters. While Groo only seeks out food and fray, hilariously torn between the two choices at seemingly every turn, he also recognizes the harms occurring around him. The absence of animals (i.e. food) is striking and he finds himself directed against imperial forces that students of history may recognize to beat back a familiar king and conqueror. Aragones spreads of the jungle environment and various armies occupying it encourage readers to linger on their outstanding cartooning, especially a dam-building spread packed with details, even as Groo sprints ahead. Many of the comics' best jokes are reserved for the ever-loyal Rufferto, including a back page gag strip bound to elicit some laughs. Groo in the Wild #3 is another excellent installment in Groo's journeys, as if there was ever any doubt. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 HAUNT YOU TO THE END #5 Amidst the storm and zombie-like returning crew members, there's abundant chaos to be found in Haunt You to the End #5, but little sense to be made out of what is on the page. With the storm set to destroy the island, the supernatural figures quickly try to set new stakes for the story – suggesting that whatever horrors this island holds might be continued and spread. However, the final issue gambits witnessed here are based in very little of the miniseries' preceding them. The nature and scope of these horrors and the afterlife were so ill defined that both the ultimate confrontation and a denouement suggesting something better fall flat. An overuse of white-out speckling each page and driving some nearly into visual oblivion effectively delivers the storm's chaos, but makes it too difficult to discern which ghosts or still-living humans are speaking. There is a temptation to squint into that increasingly maddening haze for meaning as both prose and image's suggest a grander meaning, but it's not to be discerned from the pages of Haunt You to the End. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 1 out of 5 A HAUNTED GIRL #1 A Haunted Girl is slow, a little disorienting, and requires patience, it's worth getting through because the premise is interesting enough and the main character relatable and sympathetic enough that you will want to know more. Most of the issue is spent with Cleo, a teen girl in a psychiatric ward suffering from depression and, seemingly hallucinations. She's deeply unhappy and even when she's released doesn't appear to be getting any better. She seems to have no will left to live. But Cleo's hallucinations are real and the girl may have a much larger purpose, one that could well be at odds with her own emotional state. Writer Ethan Sacks' note at the end explains it pretty directly – you need to read it for yourself, but the story has very personal resonance for the author and his daughter Naomi who is also a writer on the story but what comes across in the pages itself is already haunting. Between the words and the art, there's a respect and a gentleness for the horror of mental illness without flinching about what Cleo is facing with her other, higher purpose. While there's not a lot beyond general table setting in this issue, it's intriguing and very well done. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 Bait has shaped up to be one of House of Slaughter's most compelling characters, and that only becomes more evident when the series delves into his brutal origin in House of Slaughter #18. The curtain is pulled back on what ultimately led to Bait's position in The Order, and it's as gut-wrenching as you've come to expect from the series. HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #18 Bait has shaped up to be one of House of Slaughter's most compelling characters, and that only becomes more evident when the series delves into his brutal origin in House of Slaughter #18. The curtain is pulled back on what ultimately led to Bait's position in The Order, and it's as gut-wrenching as you've come to expect from the series. Illustrator Letizia Cadonici, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer Justin Birch truly go above and beyond, conveying the vicious and disturbing nature of Bait's backstory while weaving in elements of those sequences throughout the entire issue, including one particular page that I won't be able to get out of my head anytime soon. Nothing even happens on that particular panel, but it's going to stick with me just for its foreboding imagery alone. Meanwhile writer Sam Johns gives readers a unique viewpoint on Bait and his actions through the use of his totem, and knowing how that totem came to be only makes Bait's story resonate all the more. House of Slaughter has discovered yet another breakout character, and hopefully we won't have to say goodbye anytime soon. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3 THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #3

Just one of the prettiest adventure books on the shelf, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. The Hunger and The Dusk could have no dialogue at all and I'd still be interested in every issue. Fortunately, though, it does have some exceptional scripts and characters. Wilson, Wildgoose, and the rest of the team are firing on all cylinders. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #2 The first two issues work together to essentially act as a prologue and kick off the real story. A lot of the big ideas were stuffed into that debut issue, allowing Hunt for the Skinwalker #2 to tell a much simpler, more effective story. This is the kind of alien on the farm tale that people want out of a book like Hunt for the Skinwalker. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3.5 out of 5 KAYA #12 Every break in Kaya's ongoing narrative affords an opportunity for readers to explore the expansive world surrounding Kaya and Jin's increasingly thrilling adventures together. This standalone issue focuses on the villainous robot Lord Vox and his people in the Atrian Empire. Craig's depiction of their metallic forms and pristinely polished setting emphasizes the coldness embodied in the society as much as its wealth and success. Contrasted with the warm colors and lived-in designs that define much of Kaya, there is something frightening about the geometric designs and sharp edges forming seemingly endless staircases and halls. There's a power embodied in those elements and it sets a high degree of anticipation for what's to come in the series. It's not all foreshadowing either, as Vox is characterized as an increasingly complex villain, one who contrasts his society's mission with its appearance in the final few panels. Combine all of that with a short epilogue drawn by Gabriel Walta and readers of Kaya are in for a real treat this month as they await the arrival of the series' third arc. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MECH CADETS #3 If last issue was a quiet, thoughtful one for the most part, Mech Cadets #3 from Greg Pak and Tak Miyazawa opens on a chaotic, kinetic fight scene that drops the audience right into the chaos of the Cadets' battle. The plot rolls into high gear with a key emotional and plot beat in the middle of the battle, which then leads into a somber and serious set of character moments. It's some of Pak's best dialogue yet in the series, but it does leave you wondering where things are headed next and how to re-establish a status quo. -- Russ Burlingame Rating: 4 out of 5 MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #1 Buccellato and Simeone have joined forces to give us a superhero of a different sort, in which a regular "Joe Schmo" nearing their fifties is "blessed" with super powers. The premiere issue is interesting enough, giving readers some compelling characters that are thrust into a world of the supernatural. Unfortunately, we live in a world that has given us a glut of ideas that are, at least, somewhat similar to this one, meaning that to really bring in readers, there needs to be a hook juicy enough to have the buyer picking up the second issue. Midlife has some things going for it, but it won't blow fans away who are looking for a new take on superheroes. First issues are really difficult because as a reviewer, you're reviewing a small part of a whole and while this first outing doesn't necessarily hit a home run, it does hit a double. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 MURDER INC.: JAGGER ROSE #6 The final issue of Jagger Rose sticks the landing with aplomb, not the lead of which is because Bendis and Oeming don't play their hand about what will be the conclusion until this very issue. As usual Michael Avon Oeming's artwork is the real element of note, combining not only his ability to create epic splash pages but using the technology of the narrative to deliver art that wouldn't be possible in nearly any other series. The storytelling is top-notch in this issue, setting the stage for something really interesting moving forward and filling a void in comics that few other noir storytellers are managing to publish. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 5 out of 5 NIGHTS #1 There is a lot going on in this supersized debut issue. A horde of characters are introduced alongside a brand new take on the world, a monster hierarchy, and multiple time jumps. For as fun and breezy as Nights wants to be, it can get incredibly dense. The characters are relatable and engaging, and the story itself has a lot of room to grow. There's plenty to get invested in going forward, this initial issue is just entirely too much to process. Splitting it up into two parts or saving some big moments for later could've been a tremendous help. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4 OPERATION SUNSHINE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] In Operation Sunshine #1—written by The Last Podcast on the Left hosts Henry Zebrowski and Marcus Parks with artwork by David Rubin, colors by K.J. Diaz, and letters by Ferran Delgado—the debut sets up the unexpected journey of two vampire-like creatures known as "bugs," Hex and Steve, who find themselves embroiled in a quest to find a magical relic from an "OV" (original vampire) and to be cured of the vampirism in the process. It's a fun premise with a fresh take on vampire lore and while the execution is a little rough at points, the issue sets up a blood sucking horror story that feels just new enough to venture into the light with. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3 out of 5 PROJECT: CRYPTID #2 Project: Cryptid is an anthology series, meaning that you're always going to get some diverse talent from the comic world united in their love of these unique monsters and folklore. Between the two stories featured here, I think I leaned a bit more toward the one focusing on a cuter side of the "Chupacabra" and the hilarious result of what happens when the Cryptid happens to intermingle with another animal. The Ivory-Billed Woodpecker takes a far different approach, but seemed a bit clumsy in the use of its exposition rather than letting things sit with the reader. It's a fun breezy issue, though it isn't able to hit the higher standard that was set by the series' initial outing. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 QUEST #3 Say what you will about Quest's art direction (and I have), but the series continues to impress with its ability to drip-feed its world building outside of mere exposition dumps. While explaining who one of the demons that crashed the opening issue's wedding is, the book casually introduces its own version of droids before smacking us in the face with a new horrific demon design mere pages later. It also feels like the party's numbers are about to grow which could help shake things up. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: FRICKY FRIDAY #1 As the wait for Rick and Morty's next season continues, this one-shot is here to deliver an adventure that's zany, but doesn't necessarily move the needle. As the title suggests, Fricky Friday takes the family through a body-swapping conundrum, which reveals some heavily-telegraphed but stilll entertaining beats about Rick and Jerry. The art from Jarrett Williams is also just perfectly fine, fitting into the "house style" of the franchise without doing too much new. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #65 Sonic the Hedgehog is in a holding pattern this month as it divides its' pages between two stories, neither of which evoke a pressing interest but both capable of delivering some amusing gags. The A-story focuses on Knuckles as he pursues the Babylon Rogues while seeking out artifacts stolen by the avian thieves. Although the story lacks some of the visual charm typically associated with Sonic, there are a number of humorous panels and it doesn't appear this minor mystery intends to outstay its welcome. The B-story looks at Cream as she helps to prepare a meal before being interrupted by Rough and Tumble. This plot, combining exceedingly low stakes with a collection of idiosyncratic heroes and villains, hits its mark with more accuracy. The gags are amusing and both Cream and Gemerl still make for an instantly charming pairing. While the series prepares for its next big story, issues like Sonic the Hedgehog #65 provides a fine way for young readers to bide their time. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 A who's who of all things Sonic, the Sonic the Hedgehog: Halloween Special is a special treat for any fan of the holiday, no matter if you like the video game franchise or not. Bouchard's script is light and charming, with Froese's bold and simplistic lineart accentuating the story perfectly. This story is far from serious, and that's largely why this one-shot is so dang charming. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext